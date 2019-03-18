Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rita's Italian Ice : Celebrates the First Day of Spring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Rita’s Offers Free Italian Ice on the First Day of Spring and a Chance to Win Free Rita’s for a Year

Rita’s Italian Ice will celebrate their 27th annual First Day of Spring event on Wednesday, March 20th, with their famous free Italian Ice giveaway. Once again, Rita’s 600+ locations combined are expected to give away more than one million cups of their classic Italian Ice.

First Day of Spring means more than Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow. For Rita’s, First Day of Spring has become a seasonal phenomenon where fans line up around the block for the first taste of spring with free Italian Ice. This year, the brand is offering free Rita’s Ice for a year to the superfan who shows how excited they are for the First Day of Spring and posts a picture to social media using #RitasFirstDayofSpringContest beginning on March 20th through 11:59 PM EST on March 22nd. How fans creatively show and share their First Day of Spring excitement is up to them, so all entries are welcome. Rita’s will be selecting one fan at the conclusion of the contest.

“We’re so excited to celebrate First Day of Spring with our Italian Ice giveaway, it’s the perfect way to kick off spring with a sweet start,” comments Linda Chadwick, Rita’s President and CEO. “Guests are welcomed into Rita’s on this fun day to try our delicious fresh-made Italian Ice in a variety of flavors, it’ll be hard to choose one!”

In addition to celebrating the First Day of Spring, Rita’s will launch their new Brookie Dough Cream Ice flavor on the First Day of Spring. The delicious Brookie Dough combination of cookie dough and brownie bites can be enjoyed in a number of Rita's signature treats, like their signature Gelati, Misto Shake and Concrete, to name a few.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo enhanced his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

About Rita’s Italian Ice:

Rita’s Italian Ice opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now with more than 600 locations worldwide, guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aTELUS : puts Canadians first with $215 billion investment
PU
11:00aLEGAL & GENERAL : LGIM strengthens Fiduciary business with new appointment
PU
11:00aPIRELLI & C S P A : equipped Kyle Wyman wins the 78th edition of the iconic Daytona 200
PU
11:00aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Windows 7 End of Support – How it affects your PCI compliance, risk and security.
PU
11:00aSAVILLS : Eskdale Campsite in the Lake District welcomes National …
PU
11:00aWENDEL : Stahl shows water-based flame-retardants for product safety and sustainability in Miami
PU
11:00aPOLYONE : Color Inspirations 2020 Brings Visionary Concepts into Focus
PU
11:00aWENDEL : Stahl launches new water-based hybrid for superior stain resistance
PU
11:00aRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Session Border Controller Adds Support for Amazon Chime Voice Connector
PR
11:00aINDIGO AUTO GROUP : Debuts Next-generation Porsche Facility, First-of-its-kind in the World
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. fintech to buy Worldpay a..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.