Rita's Italian Ice : Celebrates the First Day of Spring

Rita’s Offers Free Italian Ice on the First Day of Spring and a Chance to Win Free Rita’s for a Year

Rita’s Italian Ice will celebrate their 27th annual First Day of Spring event on Wednesday, March 20th, with their famous free Italian Ice giveaway. Once again, Rita’s 600+ locations combined are expected to give away more than one million cups of their classic Italian Ice.

First Day of Spring means more than Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow. For Rita’s, First Day of Spring has become a seasonal phenomenon where fans line up around the block for the first taste of spring with free Italian Ice. This year, the brand is offering free Rita’s Ice for a year to the superfan who shows how excited they are for the First Day of Spring and posts a picture to social media using #RitasFirstDayofSpringContest beginning on March 20th through 11:59 PM EST on March 22nd. How fans creatively show and share their First Day of Spring excitement is up to them, so all entries are welcome. Rita’s will be selecting one fan at the conclusion of the contest.

“We’re so excited to celebrate First Day of Spring with our Italian Ice giveaway, it’s the perfect way to kick off spring with a sweet start,” comments Linda Chadwick, Rita’s President and CEO. “Guests are welcomed into Rita’s on this fun day to try our delicious fresh-made Italian Ice in a variety of flavors, it’ll be hard to choose one!”

In addition to celebrating the First Day of Spring, Rita’s will launch their new Brookie Dough Cream Ice flavor on the First Day of Spring. The delicious Brookie Dough combination of cookie dough and brownie bites can be enjoyed in a number of Rita's signature treats, like their signature Gelati, Misto Shake and Concrete, to name a few.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo enhanced his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

About Rita’s Italian Ice:

Rita’s Italian Ice opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now with more than 600 locations worldwide, guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

