Rita's Italian Ice : Postpones First Day of Spring Giveaway

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, we are postponing our annual free Italian Ice giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Every March, our First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice. It's our favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move.

Right now, our doors are still open, and we'd love nothing more than to be the pick-me-up that brightens your day and serve up treats that put a smile on your face. Rita’s is committed to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. Guests are encouraged to check with their local Rita's for daily operating hours as it may vary by community.

About Rita’s Italian Ice:

