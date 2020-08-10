Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Newly Constructed 141 Unit Modular Apartment Building in University City, Philadelphia for $36,000,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:38am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of 141 apartments in the University City section of Philadelphia.  The Class “A” building, known as The LVL 4125, is located at 4125 Chestnut Street, close to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University of the Sciences, Penn Medicine, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. 

The LVL 4125 was developed by Alterra Property Group and is one of the largest modular housing developments ever built in the Mid Atlantic.  Construction was completed in 2019, and the property has ten years left on the tax abatement. The units have luxury finishes with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, a roof deck, a gym, a club room, quiet rooms, and dog run.  Tenants enjoy walking to neighborhood amenities such as grocery stores, restaurants, and Clark Park, which hosts a large farmer’s market as well as numerous events and festivals throughout the year. 

Ken Wellar, Managing Partner at RRA, stated: “The sale of this property was negotiated at the onset of COVID-19.  We received 15 competitive offers.”  University City has grown exponentially in recent years into a science and technology start-up hub, making it increasingly attractive to investors.   A state-of-the-art commercial lab and office building, known as 3.0 University Place, is being constructed nearby, which was a huge selling point in marketing The LVL.   

Corey Lonberger, Managing Partner at RRA, noted: "This transaction shows the strength and breadth of RRA's marketing platform. We conducted over 30 tours with various groups and were able to bring the seller great offers and ultimately sell at a high price per unit.” 

For more information on current rates or to view our available listings visit www.RittenhouseRealty.com.

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the northeast region of the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family and mixed-use properties with significant residential components.

www.RittenhouseRealty.com

Press Contact: Corey Lonberger and Ken Wellar
Managing Partners
215-454-2852

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b620e304-8bc7-4e5b-93f8-69516c2dc8d1

Primary Logo

The LVL in University City, Philadelphia

The LVL in University City, Philadelphia

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pTERRA TECH CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pHERITAGE GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:04pREVOLUTION MEDICINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:04pRENASANT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pCONSOL ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:04pAPYX MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:04pCHINA BILLION RESOURCES : Discloseable and connected transactions - settlement arrangements entailing the proposed disposal of 29% equity interest in hunan westralian mining co., limited and the receipt of financial assistance from a connected person at subsidiary level
PU
02:04pGREEN LEADER : Change of independent non-executive director
PU
02:04pCORTEVA : Instinct NXTGEN™ Nitrogen Stabilizer Launches for 2021 Growing Season
PU
02:04pNIBC N : H1 2020 Analyst and Investor Call on 13 August 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
4CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED : Alstom to take account of weak Bombardier results in deal talks
5CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group