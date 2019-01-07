Ritzman Pharmacy to Sell Pharmacy Business to CVS Pharmacy

Ritzman Pharmacies, Inc., announced today that it plans to sell its 20
retail pharmacies to CVS Pharmacy. Ritzman Pharmacy primarily services
markets in northeast Ohio.
CVS Pharmacy plans to operate in the same locations with the same staff
in the Akron and Berlin stores. The Ritzman Pharmacy locations in
Rittman, Shreve, Sugarcreek, Wooster Milltown, Medina River Styx,
Millersburg, Barberton, Wadsworth, Norton, Seville, Green, Wooster
Downtown, Ashland, Orrville, Medina Forest Meadows, Dover, and Jackson
will close and all pharmacy files will be transferred to nearby CVS
Pharmacy stores. Ritzman Pharmacy is withdrawing its participation in
their joint venture pharmacy with Northeast Ohio Medical University
(NEOMED). NEOMED will be reviewing its options for how they will handle
the pharmacy business.
CVS Pharmacy’s acquisition of Ritzman Pharmacy is expected to be
completed by the end of February. The companies are working closely
together to ensure the transition will be seamless for customers and
their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted. CVS Pharmacy also
expects to interview any Ritzman Pharmacy employee who is interested in
joining the CVS Pharmacy team.
Ritzman owns a management company, VAR, that will continue its
management of Summa’s Home Infusion.
“This has been a lengthy process for Ritzman Pharmacy,” said Eric Graf,
President and CEO of Ritzman, “including engaging the investment
community, local and national chains, as well as private equity. We have
worked hard to sustain the independently operated community pharmacy
model and are disappointed to bring it to a close, but it is time to
pass our retail business to a company with more resources.”
“While change is always difficult, especially after almost 70 years in
business, customers and patients will benefit from having a wide range
of products and services available and continued pharmacy care,” Graf
said. The Ritzman Pharmacy owners extend a heartfelt expression of
gratitude to the patients, customers, associates and communities who
have supported Ritzman Pharmacy for these many years. “We wish our
customers, our associates and their families a healthy future.”
“CVS Pharmacy knows that Ritzman Pharmacy has been providing trusted
pharmacy care for its patients for decades and we are excited to
continue that tradition,” said Everett Moore, Division Vice President
for CVS Pharmacy. “We are looking forward to introducing our
industry-leading products and services to Ritzman patients and are
committed to ensuring that their pharmacy needs are not only met, but
exceeded.”
About Ritzman Pharmacies:
For over 65 years, Ritzman Pharmacies has created a legacy dedicated to
providing quality products, professional excellence and genuine service
beyond the commonplace. This standard was established by our founder,
Forrest Ritzman, in 1950 and continues today in each of the communities
we serve.
