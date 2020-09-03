Rival Palestinian factions hold rare joint meeting over Israel-UAE deal

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas held a rare meeting with rival factions
on Thursday as they sought to present a united front over Israel
and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties.
The meeting was held through video-conference between
Ramallah in the West Bank and Beirut, where Hamas chief Ismail
Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah
attended.
It is rare for Islamist Hamas and Abbas’s secular Fatah
faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization to have such
high-level contacts after years of in-fighting.
Palestinians were dismayed by the Gulf state’s
‘normalisation’ accord with Israel, seeing it as a betrayal
likely to weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position that calls
for Israel to withdraw from occupied territory. The deal was
brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump,
Abbas has refused to deal with Trump's administration for
more than two years, accusing it of pro-Israel bias, and
rejected Trump's Mideast plan, unveiled in January.
"Our meeting comes at a very dangerous stage, in which our
national cause faces various plots and dangers," Abbas said on
Thursday.
"In order to stand together in the trench of confrontation
and peaceful popular resistance to the occupation, I invite you
here to agree on the formation of a national leadership."
Speaking from the fortified Palestinian embassy in Beirut,
Haniyeh also said it was important to have a unified strategy.
“We must succeed in ending the division and building a
unified Palestinian position,” he said. “At this stage, failure
is forbidden.”
Senior U.S. and Israeli officials visited Abu Dhabi on
Monday on a historic trip to cement the UAE accord. Trump
adviser Jared Kushner told Palestinians they should accept the
deal, restart negotiations with Israel and not be “stuck in the
past.”
(Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem and Zainah
El-Haroun in Ramallah; Editing by Dan Grebler)