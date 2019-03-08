RiverNorth : Core Opportunity Fund (RNCOX) Wins Its Third Lipper Fund Award

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), a boutique investment
management firm specializing in opportunistic investment strategies,
announced that the RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”), won
the 2019 Lipper Fund Award for Best Alternative Global Macro Fund for
the ten-year period ended November 30, 2018. This marks the third time
the Fund has earned the award*.
The Lipper Fund Awards honor funds that have excelled in providing
consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to similar funds,
based on Lipper's proprietary performance-based methodology.
Patrick Galley, Chief Investment Officer at RiverNorth, said, “We are
delighted and honored that Lipper has once again recognized the superior
long-term performance of our Fund. Every day we strive to generate the
best risk-adjusted returns for our clients by employing a diversified
asset allocation approach designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies
of the closed-end fund market. Lipper’s recognition serves as a
testament to our efforts.”
RNCOX is an open-end mutual fund focused on opportunistically investing
in closed-end and exchange-traded funds. The Fund seeks to provide
investors with total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation
and income through a diverse allocation to both equity and fixed income
asset classes.
For more information on RiverNorth please visit us at www.rivernorth.com.
*The Lipper Fund Awards for 2015 (5-year), 2018 (10-year), and 2019
(10-year) were given among 30, 19, and 23 Alternative Global Macro Funds
for the periods ending 11/30/15, 11/30/17, and 11/30/18, respectively.
About RiverNorth
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm
founded in 2000. With approximately $3.4 billion in assets under
management as of January 31, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in
opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential
to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment
manager to multiple registered and private funds.
About Lipper Fund Awards
A Lipper Fund Award is awarded to one fund in each Lipper classification
for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted
performance against its classification peers over a three, five or
ten-year period. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the
accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is
not guaranteed by Lipper. Lipper Analytical Services, Inc. is an
independent mutual fund research and rating service. © 2019, All Rights
Reserved.
Investors should consider the investment objective, management
fees, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before
investing. The Prospectus contains this and other information about the
Fund. For a current Prospectus, call toll-free (888) 848-7569 or go to
rivernorth.com. Please read the Prospectus carefully before you invest.
Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Member FINRA. ALPS Distributors,
Inc. is unaffiliated with RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.
RiverNorth® and the RN Logo are registered trademarks of RiverNorth
Capital Management, LLC. ©2000-2019 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.
All rights reserved. RVN001348 Exp. 02.28.20
