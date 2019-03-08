RiverNorth : Core Opportunity Fund (RNCOX) Wins Its Third Lipper Fund Award

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), a boutique investment management firm specializing in opportunistic investment strategies, announced that the RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”), won the 2019 Lipper Fund Award for Best Alternative Global Macro Fund for the ten-year period ended November 30, 2018. This marks the third time the Fund has earned the award*.

The Lipper Fund Awards honor funds that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to similar funds, based on Lipper's proprietary performance-based methodology.

Patrick Galley, Chief Investment Officer at RiverNorth, said, “We are delighted and honored that Lipper has once again recognized the superior long-term performance of our Fund. Every day we strive to generate the best risk-adjusted returns for our clients by employing a diversified asset allocation approach designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies of the closed-end fund market. Lipper’s recognition serves as a testament to our efforts.”

RNCOX is an open-end mutual fund focused on opportunistically investing in closed-end and exchange-traded funds. The Fund seeks to provide investors with total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and income through a diverse allocation to both equity and fixed income asset classes.

For more information on RiverNorth please visit us at www.rivernorth.com.

*The Lipper Fund Awards for 2015 (5-year), 2018 (10-year), and 2019 (10-year) were given among 30, 19, and 23 Alternative Global Macro Funds for the periods ending 11/30/15, 11/30/17, and 11/30/18, respectively.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment manager to multiple registered and private funds.

About Lipper Fund Awards

A Lipper Fund Award is awarded to one fund in each Lipper classification for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted performance against its classification peers over a three, five or ten-year period. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. Lipper Analytical Services, Inc. is an independent mutual fund research and rating service. © 2019, All Rights Reserved.

