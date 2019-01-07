Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.1833 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OPP”, announced the declaration of a monthly distribution of $0.1833 per common share for the months of January, February and March 2019. The distribution is subject to the following ex-distribution, record and payable dates below set by the Fund’s Board of Directors. In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 12.5% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share for the final five trading days of 2018, $17.60. The distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 12.5%.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

         

Ex Date

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

January 16, 2019   January 17, 2019   January 31, 2019
February 13, 2019   February 14, 2019   February 28, 2019
March 13, 2019   March 14, 2019   March 29, 2019

With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the Fund may have to sell its portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $3.4 billion1 in assets under management as of November 30, 2018, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

This data is for information only and should not be construed as an official tax form, nor should it be considered tax or investment advice. RiverNorth is not a tax advisor and investors should consult a tax professional for guidance regarding their specific tax situation. When preparing your tax return, please refer to your Form 1099-DIV and consult your legal or tax advisor.

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short‐term capital gain, long‐term capital gain and return of capital.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. For more information, please read the prospectus, call your financial professional or call 800.617.0004.

The Fund is a closed-end fund, and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering has closed, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value and initial offering price. The risk of loss due to this discount may be greater for initial investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after completion of the initial public offering.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Risk is inherent in all investing. Investing in any investment company security involves risk, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or even that you may lose part or all of your investment. Therefore, before investing in the common shares of the Fund, you should consider the risks as well as the other information in the prospectus.

1Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets, which includes assets attributable to leverage.

Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

©2000-2019 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pRECORDATI : Press release on behalf of FIMEI S.p.A. - New Recordati Board members proposed by majority shareholder FIMEI, including Dr. Flemming Ørnskov as Chairman designate
PU
12:54pBOYD GAMING : The Voice's Chris Kroeze Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar April 25
PU
12:54pALBION TECHNOLOGY AND GENERAL VCT : Publication of Prospectus
AQ
12:54pHedge-Fund Pros Offer Their Investment Tips for 2019 -- Journal Report
DJ
12:53pEntrepreneurial Attorney Jeffrey C. Robbins Joins Avisen Legal
PR
12:50pPG&E : shares and bonds plunge on bankruptcy worries
RE
12:50pAPPLE : fell. And you don't have to be an Einstein to see why
AQ
12:50pDISPATCHHEALTH : Furthers Nationwide Expansion and Announces New Health System Partnerships
PR
12:49pGARMIN : presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
PU
12:49pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Addressing the opioid epidemic with actionable visual analytics
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises 3 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.