RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.1833 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”)
(NYSE: OPP) announced the declaration of a monthly distribution of
$0.1833 per common share for the months of April, May and June 2019. The
distribution is subject to the following ex-distribution, record and
payable dates below set by the Fund’s Board of Directors. In accordance
with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 12.5%
of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share for the final five trading
days of 2018, $17.60. The distribution represents an annualized
distribution rate of 12.5%.
The following dates apply to the distributions declared:
|
Ex Date
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
April 17, 2019
|
|
|
April 18, 2019
|
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
May 15, 2019
|
|
|
May 16, 2019
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
June 12, 2019
|
|
|
June 13, 2019
|
|
|
June 28, 2019
With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment
income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying
press release that will provide detailed information regarding the
amount and composition of the distribution and other related
information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the
notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for
tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts
for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment
experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form
1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these
distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The Fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and
net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may
result in a return of capital. A return of capital occurs when some or
all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to
them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s
investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or
‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total
assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s
expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions
called for under its plan, the Fund may have to sell its portfolio
securities at a less than opportune time.
About RiverNorth
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm
founded in 2000. With $3.5 billion1 in assets under
management as of February 28, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in
opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential
to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional
investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately
managed accounts.
This data is for information only and should not be construed as an
official tax form, nor should it be considered tax or investment advice.
RiverNorth is not a tax advisor and investors should consult a tax
professional for guidance regarding their specific tax situation. When
preparing your tax return, please refer to your Form 1099-DIV and
consult your legal or tax advisor.
A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other
than net income, including but not limited to short‐term capital gain,
long‐term capital gain and return of capital.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks,
charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus should
be read carefully before investing. For more information, please read
the prospectus, call your financial professional or call 800.617.0004.
The Fund is a closed-end fund, and closed-end funds do not continuously
issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial
public offering has closed, the Fund now trades in the secondary market.
Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an
intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on
the market's value.
Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount
to their net asset value and initial offering price. The risk of loss
due to this discount may be greater for initial investors expecting to
sell their shares in a relatively short period after completion of the
initial public offering.
An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is
not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed
as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.
Risk is inherent in all investing. Investing in any investment company
security involves risk, including the risk that you may receive little
or no return on your investment or even that you may lose part or all of
your investment. Therefore, before investing in the common shares of the
Fund, you should consider the risks as well as the other information in
the prospectus.
1Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets, which includes assets
attributable to leverage.
Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management,
LLC. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.
©2000-2019 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.
