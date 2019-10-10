RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation Announces Final Results of Repurchase Offer

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RSF) announced the final results of its repurchase offer for up to 5%, or 349,075 of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase offer expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on October 9, 2019.

Based on information provided by DST Systems, Inc., the depositary for the repurchase offer, a total of 4,353,899 shares were submitted for redemption and 349,075 shares were repurchased. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the repurchase offer, because the number of shares repurchased exceeds the number of shares offered to purchase, the Fund will purchase shares from tendering shareholders on a pro-rata basis (disregarding fractional shares). The purchase price of repurchased shares is equal to the Fund's net asset value per share calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 9, 2019, which is equal to $20.72 per share.

The information agent for the repurchase offer is DST Systems, Inc. Any questions with regard to the tender offer may be directed to the information agent toll-free at 844-569-4750.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $4.4 billion1 in assets under management as of August 31, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Investment in securities of a limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and potential losses than if its assets were diversified among the securities of a greater number of issuers.

If a borrower of a marketplace loan is unable to make its payments on a loan, the Fund may be greatly limited in its ability to recover any outstanding principal and interest under such loan, as (among other reasons) the Fund may not have direct recourse against the borrower or may otherwise be limited in its ability to directly enforce its rights under the loan, whether through the borrower or the platform through which such loan was originated, the loan may be unsecured or under-collateralized, and/or it may be impracticable to commence a legal proceeding against the defaulting borrower.

The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest will not typically be guaranteed or insured by any third-party and will not typically be backed by any governmental authority. Prospective borrowers supply a variety of information regarding the purpose of the loan, income, occupation and employment status (as applicable) to the lending platforms. As a general matter, platforms do not verify the majority of this information, which may be incomplete, inaccurate, false or misleading. Prospective borrowers may misrepresent any of the information they provide to the platforms, including their intentions for the use of the loan proceeds. Marketplace lending instruments are generally not rated by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). Such unrated instruments may be comparable in quality to securities falling into any of the ratings categories used by such NRSROs. Accordingly, certain of the Fund’s unrated investments could constitute a highly risky and speculative investment, similar to an investment in “junk” bonds. At any given time, the Fund’s portfolio may be substantially illiquid and subject to increased credit and default risk. As a result of the foregoing and other risks described in the Fund’s prospectus, an investment in the Fund is considered to be highly speculative. The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest may have varying degrees of credit risk and the Fund will not be restricted by any borrower credit criteria or credit risk limitation. There can be no assurance that payments due on underlying marketplace loans will be made.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

The default history for marketplace lending is limited and future defaults may be higher than historical defaults.

1Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets, which includes assets attributable to leverage.

Chris Lakumb is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. RiverNorth Capital Management; LLC is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. or DST Systems, Inc.

Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.

©2000-2019 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.

RVN0001384

