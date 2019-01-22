RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation Announces Preferred Dividend

In accordance with the terms of RiverNorth Marketplace Lending
Corporation’s 5.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred
Stock”) (NYSE: RMPL), the Board of Directors of RiverNorth Marketplace
Lending Corporation has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash
dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.3672 per share of Series A
Preferred Stock.
The following dates apply to the dividend declared:
|
|
Ex Date
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
January 31, 2019
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About RiverNorth
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm
founded in 2000. With $3.4 billion in assets under management as of
November 30, 2018, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment
strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit
inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment
manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed
accounts.
The distribution was calculated based on the preferred shares
Liquidation Preference of $25.00 per share and most current distribution
rate per share of $0.3672. Distributions may be paid from sources of
income other than ordinary income, such as net realized short-term
capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of
capital. The current distribution has been paid from ordinary income.
The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes
will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder
of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax
regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net
investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best
estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may
not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s
distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end
of the year.
This data is for information only and should not be construed as an
official tax form, nor should it be considered tax or investment advice.
RiverNorth is not a tax advisor and investors should consult a tax
professional for guidance regarding their specific tax situation. Please
consult your legal or tax advisor.
The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must
be considered carefully before investing. The Prospectus and most recent
periodic reports contain this and other important information about the
investment company, and may be obtained by visiting
rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read the
Prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing in the Fund involves certain risks, including loss of
principle, that are described in the "Risks" section of the Prospectus.
RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation is distributed by Quasar
Distributors, LLC. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC and Quasar
Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005862/en/