RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation Provides Updates Ahead of Listing on New York Stock Exchange

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (the “Fund”) announced
pertinent updates related to the listing of the Fund’s shares on the New
York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The NYSE listing date has been
tentatively set for June 12, 2019. The Fund’s shares will be listed
under the ticker symbol RSF, and the NAV tracker is XRSFX. In addition,
the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved several actions,
specifically: a third quarter interval repurchase offer of up to 15% of
the Fund’s outstanding common shares, a $35 million common stock buyback
plan, and a 10% level distribution plan.
“From our perspective, the interval repurchase offer coupled with the
common stock buyback plan provides enhanced liquidity for shareholders
while allowing the Fund to opportunistically repurchase shares in the
secondary market,” said Patrick Galley, Chief Investment Officer of
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. “We also believe the 10% level
distribution plan represents a compelling yield profile for investors.
Given our deep, long-tenured knowledge and understanding of the
closed-end fund landscape, it is our view that these are powerful tools
which secondary-market closed-end fund buyers may find attractive.”
More information follows below:
Third Quarter Interval Repurchase Offer
The Board has approved a third quarter interval repurchase offer of up
to 15% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares. The offer period will
begin on June 13, 2019 and end on July 10, 2019.
Common Stock Buyback Plan
The Board has approved a $35 million common stock buyback plan whereby
the Fund can buy its shares in the secondary market at levels it deems
attractive. The common stock buyback plan will be in place for the next
12 months and established as an open-market purchase program. While
other conditions and restrictions will apply, the Fund will not buy back
its shares during the interval redemption notice period.
Level Distribution Plan
The Board has approved the implementation of a level distribution plan
(LDP) and a change in distribution frequency from quarterly to monthly,
effective July 2019. The Fund intends to make monthly distributions to
shareholders at an annual rate equal to 10% of the Fund’s common shares’
NAV as of the last business day of its fiscal year, which is June 30.
Since the distribution amount is tied to the Fund’s NAV and will be
adjusted each fiscal year, the LDP should better allow the Fund to
maintain stable, consistent, and predictable rates of distribution that
are more sustainable over the long-term. The distribution amount will
not always reflect the Fund’s investment income or capital gains, and
could be a combination of income, capital gains and return of capital.
The Board expects that any declaration of distributions to common
stockholders, including final amounts and dates applicable to each, will
be made and announced quarterly. Common stockholders have the option of
reinvesting these distributions in additional common shares through the
Fund’s automatic dividend reinvestment plan. In the event the Fund’s
common shares are trading at a discount to the Fund’s NAV, dividends
will be acquired through open-market purchases. In the event the Fund’s
common shares are trading at a premium to the Fund’s NAV, newly issued
common shares will be delivered based on the net asset value per common
share. If electing to receive cash, stockholders should contact DST
Systems, Inc. (the “Plan Administrator”).
About RiverNorth
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm
founded in 2000. With approximately $3.7 billion in assets under
management as of April 30, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic
investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit
inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment manager to
multiple registered and private funds, including the Fund.
Risk Information
Investing in Shares of the Fund involves certain risks, including loss
of principal, that are described in the “Risks” section of the Fund’s
prospectus, including the following:
Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount
to their net asset value and initial offering price.
The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may
invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller
number of issuers than a diversified fund. Investment in securities of a
limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and
potential losses than if its assets were diversified among the
securities of a greater number of issuers.
If a borrower of a marketplace loan is unable to make its payments on a
loan, the Fund may be greatly limited in its ability to recover any
outstanding principal and interest under such loan, as (among other
reasons) the Fund may not have direct recourse against the borrower or
may otherwise be limited in its ability to directly enforce its rights
under the loan, whether through the borrower or the platform through
which such loan was originated, the loan may be unsecured or
under-collateralized, and/or it may be impracticable to commence a legal
proceeding against the defaulting borrower.
The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest will
not typically be guaranteed or insured by any third-party and will not
typically be backed by any governmental authority. Prospective borrowers
supply a variety of information regarding the purpose of the loan,
income, occupation and employment status (as applicable) to the lending
platforms. As a general matter, platforms do not verify the majority of
this information, which may be incomplete, inaccurate, false or
misleading. Prospective borrowers may misrepresent any of the
information they provide to the platforms, including their intentions
for the use of the loan proceeds. Marketplace lending instruments are
generally not rated by the nationally recognized statistical rating
organizations (“NRSROs”). Such unrated instruments may be comparable in
quality to securities falling into any of the ratings categories used by
such NRSROs. Accordingly, certain of the Fund’s unrated investments
could constitute a highly risky and speculative investment, similar to
an investment in “junk” bonds. At any given time, the Fund’s portfolio
may be substantially illiquid and subject to increased credit and
default risk. As a result of the foregoing and other risks described in
the Fund’s prospectus, an investment in the Fund is considered to be
highly speculative. The marketplace lending instruments in which the
Fund may invest may have varying degrees of credit risk and the Fund
will not be restricted by any borrower credit criteria or credit risk
limitation. There can be no assurance that payments due on underlying
marketplace loans will be made.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must
be considered carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and most
recent periodic reports contain this and other important
information about the investment company, and may be obtained by
visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read
the Prospectus carefully before investing.
The default history for marketplace lending is limited and future
defaults may be higher than historical defaults.
The distribution policy to declare and pay regular distributions may be
changed or discontinued without notice. Distributions may consist of
income, capital gains and return of capital. Past distributions have not
included any return of investor capital.
It is possible that a repurchase offer may be oversubscribed, in which
case shareholders may only have a portion of their shares repurchased.
Subject to the above, repurchase offers and liquidity are limited.
