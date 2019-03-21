RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation to List on New York Stock Exchange

The RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: RMPLX) (the
“Fund”), established and currently operating as a closed-end interval
fund dedicated to the marketplace lending asset class, announced that
its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the listing of the
Fund’s shares so that they may be traded in the secondary market. The
Board recognized that listing the Fund may offer shareholders benefits
over maintaining the existing direct-purchase structure. The Fund
intends to list its shares for trading on the New York Stock Exchange
(the “NYSE”) in the second quarter of 2019. The Board determined not to
alter the Fund’s fundamental policy regarding quarterly tender offers
conducted in accordance with Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act
of 1940, as amended.
“We are very pleased that the Board has approved the listing, and
appreciate the opportunity to manage the portfolio under an
exchange-traded structure,” said Patrick Galley, Chief Investment
Officer of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. “We believe shareholders
will have the benefit of increased liquidity through trading on the
secondary market, and the listing mitigates the need to manage the
Fund’s assets based on investor flows. We further believe that
structuring the Fund as a listed fund, rather than a direct-purchase
fund, will allow the Fund to obtain some economic efficiencies that
should ultimately result in reduced operating expenses.”
After listing, the Fund’s shares will generally only be available for
purchase in the secondary market at prevailing market prices rather than
at net asset value. The listing will also make the Fund’s shares more
widely available. The listing of the Fund will not alter the Fund’s
investment strategy or objective. The Fund will continue to invest in a
diverse mix of marketplace lending sectors, including unsecured
consumer, small business, and specialty finance. The Fund’s investment
objective remains to seek a high level of current income. Given the
Fund’s broader availability, low net asset value volatility, high level
of income and access to a unique asset class, it is anticipated that the
Fund may trade well in the secondary market, providing shareholders the
possibility of selling their shares at a premium to the Fund’s net asset
value. Although the Fund could also trade at a discount, this offers
investors the potential opportunity to purchase shares at an attractive
price below the Fund’s net asset value. We believe that by maintaining
the Fund’s policy to offer quarterly tender offers made pursuant to Rule
23c-3 under the Investment Company Act, the Fund will trade well in the
secondary market and that the premium/discount volatility will be
minimized.
About RiverNorth
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm
founded in 2000. With approximately $3.4 billion in assets under
management as of January 31, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in
opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential
to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment
manager to multiple registered and private funds, including the Fund.
Important Risk Information
Investing in Shares of the Fund involves certain risks, including loss
of principal, that are described in the “Risks” section of the Fund’s
prospectus, including the following:
Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount
to their net asset value and initial offering price.
The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may
invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller
number of issuers than a diversified fund. Investment in securities of a
limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and
potential losses than if its assets were diversified among the
securities of a greater number of issuers.
If a borrower of a marketplace loan is unable to make its payments on a
loan, the Fund may be greatly limited in its ability to recover any
outstanding principal and interest under such loan, as (among other
reasons) the Fund may not have direct recourse against the borrower or
may otherwise be limited in its ability to directly enforce its rights
under the loan, whether through the borrower or the platform through
which such loan was originated, the loan may be unsecured or
under-collateralized, and/or it may be impracticable to commence a legal
proceeding against the defaulting borrower.
The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest will
not typically be guaranteed or insured by any third-party and will not
typically be backed by any governmental authority. Prospective borrowers
supply a variety of information regarding the purpose of the loan,
income, occupation and employment status (as applicable) to the lending
platforms. As a general matter, platforms do not verify the majority of
this information, which may be incomplete, inaccurate, false or
misleading. Prospective borrowers may misrepresent any of the
information they provide to the platforms, including their intentions
for the use of the loan proceeds. Marketplace lending instruments are
generally not rated by the nationally recognized statistical rating
organizations (“NRSROs”). Such unrated instruments may be comparable in
quality to securities falling into any of the ratings categories used by
such NRSROs. Accordingly, certain of the Fund’s unrated investments
could constitute a highly risky and speculative investment, similar to
an investment in “junk” bonds. At any given time, the Fund’s portfolio
may be substantially illiquid and subject to increased credit and
default risk. As a result of the foregoing and other risks described in
the Fund’s prospectus, an investment in the Fund is considered to be
highly speculative. The marketplace lending instruments in which the
Fund may invest may have varying degrees of credit risk and the Fund
will not be restricted by any borrower credit criteria or credit risk
limitation. There can be no assurance that payments due on underlying
marketplace loans will be made.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must
be considered carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and most
recent periodic reports contain this and other important
information about the investment company, and may be obtained by
visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read
the Prospectus carefully before investing.
The default history for marketplace lending is limited and future
defaults may be higher than historical defaults.
RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation is distributed by Quasar
Distributors, LLC. Member of FINRA. Quasar Distributors is unaffiliated
with RiverNorth Capital Management.
