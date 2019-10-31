Riverbed Advances Strong Commitment to Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem with New Solutions and Integrations

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced it will showcase several new Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2019 Conference in Orlando, Florida, on November 4-8, 2019 – at booth #1635. As an Azure-Certified and Gold Cloud Platform Competency partner, Riverbed is working with Microsoft to deliver the ultimate cloud experience – one that delights end users and provides the business benefits customers expect.

During Ignite, Riverbed will showcase several new Microsoft product enhancements:

SaaS Accelerator: Riverbed delivers the only cloud-based SaaS acceleration service, that takes just minutes to spin-up, and is purpose-built to ensure consistent performance of leading SaaS applications for anyone, anywhere, including up to 8x performance improvement of Microsoft O365.

Riverbed’s SD-WAN solution SteelConnect is working with Microsoft on validation to meet the Office 365 Networking Partner Program eligibility requirements to achieve the “Works with Office 365” designation. This designation will mean that SteelConnect provides a simple, easy and intuitive Office 365 configuration UX, with default settings directly and automatically facilitating Office 365 connectivity principles. Per the program requirements, the Riverbed SD-WAN offering also:

“Riverbed’s SD-WAN solution, SteelConnect, provides Microsoft applications customers a choice that meets our stringent requirements, and Riverbed is working with Microsoft on validation through the Networking Partner Program,” said Seth Patton, General Manager at Microsoft. “Riverbed SteelConnect is ideal for enterprises transforming their business applications to the cloud since it enables direct and local Internet connectivity per our networking principles and delivers a high-quality user experience with a cloud-first approach to security.”

SteelCentral AppResponse Cloud for Azure: AppResponse Cloud now provides visibility into performance, cost, and security issues in the cloud by monitoring and troubleshooting Azure cloud applications and networks.

With Riverbed, organizations not only gain ubiquitous visibility into cloud performance, they can also accelerate the delivery of cloud native applications built and deployed in the containerized cloud. Riverbed's APM capabilities includes enhanced support for Microsoft's cloud native .NET Core Framework for containerized apps deployed across a variety of cloud platforms, including Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), Pivotal Platform, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, Riverbed Aternity enables Service Desk and End User Services teams to improve end user satisfaction and drive down costs, with self-healing, automated remediation capabilities to the most commonly occurring application, OS, and device issues.

This year, at booth #1635, Riverbed will be showcasing innovative solutions that help enterprises:

Boost Microsoft Office 365 performance by up to 8x

Facilitate fast and secure connections into Microsoft Azure

Automate configuration of Office 365 connectivity and path selection

Accelerate migration and access to Azure workloads

Monitor the performance of Microsoft Azure and cloud-native apps

Automatically identify and resolve the most common Microsoft app and device issues through automated remediation

Riverbed technology experts will be on hand to deliver powerful demos and presentations:

In-Booth Theater Presentations:

Accelerate O365 for Superior User Experiences

Microsoft Teams: Ensuring a Smooth Migration

Accelerate Innovation with “One-Click” Access to Azure

Delivering Cloud Native APM at Scale

Ensuring Multi-Cloud Network and Application Performance

Accelerate and Monitor Azure Workload Migrations

Shifting Left: Using Self-Healing to Drive Down IT Support Costs

Never Compromise Cloud Performance for Cloud Security

Riverbed Featured Speaking Session:

Title: How to Optimize Azure Infrastructure in 20 Minutes and 10 Steps

Enterprises are adopting on-premises infrastructure models such as security, performance monitoring, and application acceleration in Azure cloud. In a physical world, connecting these types of technology to an enterprise ecosystem is trivial. But, transparently providing these network services in the cloud can be tricky. In this session, Riverbed demonstrates how to leverage user-defined routes and Vnet peers to create an optimization service chain to improve Azure cloud performance and reduce data charges. This easy-to-follow and intuitive approach to service chaining can jump start all your service infrastructure projects.

Date: Monday, November 4, 2019

Time: 1:40 pm - 2:00 pm EST

Location: Theatre C

Presenter: Brad Wood, VP, Worldwide Technical Sales at Riverbed

