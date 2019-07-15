Riverbed Announces New Aternity Division to Capitalize on Tremendous Growth and Opportunity in Digital Experience Management

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced the formation of a new Aternity division to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in Digital Experience Management (DEM), which includes Riverbed’s End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) and Application Performance Management (APM) solutions. Aternity, known for its breakthrough innovation and leadership in DEM, delivers a unique set of capabilities that provide rich, transaction level visibility into all drivers of end-user experience — from the end-user device to the application code — in order to enhance the experience of traditional, SaaS, mobile and cloud-native applications.

At the same time, Riverbed will continue to drive even greater focus and innovation for its franchise Digital Networking business, which has recently experienced market momentum as a result of significant advancements in the product portfolio, including:

The industry’s most complete and powerful SD-WAN portfolio, which addresses the needs of mid-market organizations and scaling to the requirements of the world’s largest enterprises.

Application acceleration for new consumption models that include SaaS, cloud and mobile workloads. This includes the recent launch of Riverbed SaaS accelerator, which delivers up to 10x performance for leading SaaS apps such as Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box; and new cloud solutions that can help save organizations millions of dollars on their cloud egress costs.

Industry-leading Network Performance Management (NPM) that delivers end-to-end network performance monitoring and powerful analytic insights into network infrastructure at scale that’s unmatched in the industry.

Organizations are rapidly investing in digitally transforming themselves, with approximately $6 Trillion dollars being spent on digital initiatives within the next several years according to industry analyst firm IDC. However, organizations are unable to fully measure the digital experience and the impact of their investments, and most don’t have the strategic IT infrastructure to support and drive these digital investments. EUEM and APM solutions are in high demand by CIOs, Chief Digital Officers (CDOs), line of business leaders and DevOps teams for monitoring and managing the digital experience of large-scale transformation initiatives, along with networking infrastructure to maximize digital performance.

“Riverbed has two very strong and unique market opportunities around our Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management (DEM) platforms. Today, we’re creating the right structure to drive greater focus and deeper expertise for each of these businesses, which will greatly benefit our customers and partners, while enabling Riverbed to fully capitalize and grow in both of these markets,” said Paul Mountford, CEO, Riverbed.

Mountford continued, “First, Riverbed has a massive opportunity in our core Digital Networking business, and with a leading product team centered around delivering next-generation solutions, we are aggressively addressing the critical infrastructure and app acceleration challenges customers are facing in today’s digital, cloud and mobile world. For our DEM business, only Riverbed’s solutions can close the gap of the potential of digital transformation and the significant investment being made by measuring and analyzing the user’s digital experience — and we’ve seen tremendous customer adoption along with significant growth rates for these offerings. With a rapidly growing market, it’s clear the formation of an Aternity focused division with the full backing of Riverbed can now be laser focused on innovating and driving success for customers worldwide.”

Collectively, Riverbed has a more than $20 Billion total addressable market (TAM) for Digital Networking and DEM, with the new Aternity division representing approximately $10 Billion of the TAM. Aternity achieved nearly 100% growth in subscription and SaaS bookings in 2018.

“CIOs and their teams recognize that a great digital experience increases customer loyalty, brand equity, and revenues,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC. “Organizing a business unit solely focused on Digital Experience Management is a smart, customer-centric business strategy; user experience and application performance monitoring remain top executive investments that are enabling a tighter customer relationship.”

