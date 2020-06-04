Riverbed : Executives Honored on CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Lists

Prestigious recognition follows Riverbed’s 5-star rating in CRN 2020 Partner Program Guide

Riverbed announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President Global Partner Sales, and Cindy Herndon, Vice President, Global Channel Strategy Programs and Operations, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2020. Bisnette also achieved a placement on the Power 100 list, an elite subgroup of standout individuals selected from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. These honors follow Riverbed achieving a 5-star rating in the CRN 2020 Partner Program Guide for Riverbed Rise, the Company’s innovative partner program.

Each year’s honorees for the Women of the Channel list are chosen by the CRN editorial team from a vast pool of channel leaders based on their exceptional achievements, expertise, and commitment to supporting IT channel success. The Power 100 list features a select subset of extraordinary women who have inspired their peers through their thought leadership and tireless dedication to the advancement of their companies and the entire IT channel.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. The annual Partner Program Guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“We are pleased to be recognized for these achievements amongst our peers. Riverbed Rise, now in its third year, continues to help provide our partners with the simplicity, flexibility and profitability that is critically important to their business,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President Global Partner Sales at Riverbed. “During this challenging time of COVID-19, we are proud to work closely with our Partners to deliver the most innovative networking and application acceleration solutions that allow our mutual customers to successfully work from home or anywhere and to promote business continuity. Our partners are vital to our business strategy and the goal for the coming year is to capture the market opportunity by maximizing performance and visibility across networks and applications.”

