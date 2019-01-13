Riverbed Retail Digital Trends Survey 2019 Reveals Positive Digital Shopping Experience Just as Important as Great Prices

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced at NRF
2019, the results of its Riverbed Retail Digital Trends Survey
2019, which explores insights and perspectives of consumers
regarding the digital retail experience and what they desire from
retailers to stay engaged, satisfied and loyal. The global survey of
3,000 consumers from across the United States, Australia, and Germany
reveals that brick-and-mortar retailers are more apt to grow and
maintain a loyal customer base if they invest in the digital experience
they offer shoppers both online and in-store. A vast majority (89%) of
respondents say a positive digital shopping experience impacts brand
loyalty just as much as their prices, and 79% believe brick-and-mortar
retailers have a short, three-year window to provide shoppers with
strong digital experiences in order to remain competitive. This is
significantly higher than what retailers said in Riverbed’s survey last
year, with 47% of retailers believing they only have three years to
deliver a compelling digital shopping experience to stay competitive.
“This study reveals that it’s essential to provide consumers with
engaging online and in-store digital experiences if brick-and-mortar
retailers want to remain relevant — or risk losing their business,” said
Subbu Iyer, SVP and CMO, Riverbed Technology. “This doesn’t mean
retailers must invest in every new technology that comes along, but they
do need to find the sweet spot that lives at the intersection of
technology and consumer expectations, as well as having the underlying
infrastructure to support these digital initiatives and ability to
measure and manage the customer’s digital experience. Riverbed is
committed to helping retailers gain the competitive edge they need to
best serve a customer base that continues to evolve as more tech-savvy
and demanding.”
Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Can Reboot with New Digital Experience
Strategy
One of the biggest problems brick-and-mortar retailers face today is
declining foot traffic, which is driving closures of physical stores.
However, brick-and-mortar retailers have a huge opportunity to attract
new customers to their stores, as 47% of consumers say they have
specifically visited a store for the first time because of the enjoyable
online digital experience that the brand provided. And that number jumps
to 60% for Millennial shoppers, and 57% for German consumers.
As you might expect, when consumers were asked to rank the three most
important online features, the ability for sites/apps to load quickly
(57%) is considered most important, followed by an appealing design
including photos/videos (54%). The next most important online features
include:
-
45% - Digital coupons, online rewards, and loyalty apps
-
43% - Ability to shop online and pick-up instantly in-store
-
40% - Access to consumer reviews
-
36% - Quick access to customer service via chat
-
25% - Interactive features that allow consumers to design or customize
outfits, room designs, etc.
The 360-degree Digital Experience Consumers Want from Retailers
The digital experience for consumers doesn't start and end online, as
consumers want brick-and-mortar retailers to offer in-store digital
services and features that enhance the overall shopping experience. The
most popular digital offerings that consumers typically take advantage
of while shopping in-store include in-store Wi-Fi (34%), using a
store-specific mobile app (27%), opting for digital receipts via email
at check-out (25%), and using third-party mobile apps for things like
digital coupons, discounts or price comparison shopping (22%). Using
ordering kiosks and in-store virtual assistants rated lower at 14%.
However, getting consumers in the door for the first time will require
investing in new digital technologies or spaces. Sixty-eight percent of
consumers surveyed said at least one of the following digital or
in-store experiences would appeal to them enough to shop at a
brick-and-mortar store for the first time:
-
36% - Automated checkout sans sales associate
-
29% - “Smart” shelves with automatic sensors that maintain inventory
-
23% - Virtual or augmented reality
-
22% - Opening a “pop up” shop in a high traffic location
There are also a number of geographical differences. For example, in the
U.S., automated checkouts came in at 44%; in Germany, ‘smart shelves’
ranked highest at 33%; and Australians at 27%, are more likely than
American or German consumers to shop for the first time at a retailer as
a result of a pop-up store.
Man vs. Machine to Influence Retail Wars
While the idea of drone delivery continues to make headlines, many
consumers have split and differing opinions about it. While 43% are
positive on drone delivery (24% say it’s cool and 19% think the concept
is efficient), 57% are not (35% feel it’s just unnecessary and 22% think
it’s disturbing). However, 55% of millennials are positive on drone
delivery, with 31% saying it’s cool, and 25% efficient.
For shoppers to be happier in-store it looks like, over time, retailers
will need to provide less, not more, human interaction. While, overall,
85% say they would like to interact with humans rather than technology
at least for part of the shopping experience, the picture starts to
shift when it comes down to specifics. For returns or help finding items
in-store, half or 50% of consumers want to interact with humans and the
others with technology. However for making a purchase and getting
shopping recommendations (or fashion advice), 63% and 67% respectively,
would prefer to interact with technology versus humans. And of the
consumers surveyed, 15% even said there is nothing they would rather
interact with a human than a chatbot.
Retailers Beware - Deliver a Poor Digital Experience and Consequences
Will Follow
There is nothing worse than an unhappy customer, and 71% of shoppers
that had poor digital shopping experiences have taken some form of
action as a result:
-
39% - Decided to shop at a different store
-
38% - Told family and friends about the negative experience
-
27% - Contacted customer service with feedback
-
26% - Returned an item they had purchased
-
19% - Posted negative reviews online
U.S. consumers at 77% are most likely to take some action for a poor
digital shopping experience, versus consumers in Germany (69%) and
Australia (67%).
And while consumers want great digital experiences, they are very much
on the fence when it comes to stores using their personal data to
deliver a more customized experience. A slight majority (54%) prefer not
to sacrifice their personal data and receive a less tailored service,
while 46% are willing to give up data for a more personalized experience.
The Riverbed Retail Digital Trends Survey 2019 is the result of a
custom online survey completed in early January 2019 by Wakefield
Research with 3,000 consumers from across the United States, Australia,
and Germany (1,000 in each country). Riverbed, headquartered in San
Francisco, enables retailers to transform the customer’s digital
shopping experience by optimizing their online and in-store channels,
providing next-gen infrastructure to rapidly deploy new retail locations
and the delivery of apps and digital services, and tools to manage and
monitor the customer’s digital experience. Among Riverbed’s 30,000+
customers are 100% of the world’s Top 10 retailers.
