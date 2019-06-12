Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced it has
signed a global original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement with
Versa Networks, combining Riverbed’s world-class expertise, global
support and services, and leadership in digital performance with Versa
Network’s innovative enterprise-class secure SD-WAN technology. This
agreement strengthens Riverbed’s presence in the SD-WAN market, and
expands the company’s reach and ability to address larger and more
complex enterprise SD-WAN deployments in order to help businesses of all
sizes and types transform their networks and compete in the digital era.
LinkedIn: Riverbed strengthens and expands enterprise SD-WAN
market presence, signs strategic global OEM agreement with Versa
Networks: https://rvbd.ly/2KJ6gLJ
Riverbed will offer an expanded portfolio of SD-WAN solutions alongside
Riverbed SteelConnect, which will now include a new enterprise offering
leveraging Versa Network’s Secure Cloud IP software platform. The new
SD-WAN solution will deliver high scalability, a full stack of
enterprise and carrier-grade routing and advanced network security
capabilities, which complement Riverbed’s powerful SD-WAN, application
acceleration and digital experience management solutions, providing a
complete family of offerings to meet the needs of all organizations –
from the mid-market to the world’s largest enterprises.
“The agreement with Versa Networks allows Riverbed to provide our
customers with a broader set of choices and address the modern
networking needs of organizations of all types and sizes – large, medium
and small, cloud-first, hybrid and traditional – across the globe,” said
Paul Mountford, CEO at Riverbed. “Versa’s enterprise-class technology
complements Riverbed’s leading SD-WAN, application acceleration and
digital experience management solutions nicely, and will be backed by
Riverbed’s leading support and professional services that customers rely
on. This expanded portfolio allows Riverbed to more fully go after our
large enterprise installed base, which includes the vast majority of the
Fortune 2000, and will empower our customers to choose the right SD-WAN
solution to help them transform their networks, gain agility and remain
competitive in their respective industries.”
“Riverbed is a trusted leader in enterprise wide area networking and
digital performance. Our partnership will provide customers with a
complete family of next-generation networking and security solutions for
today’s digital world with multi-cloud, multi-transport networks,” said
Kelly Ahuja, CEO at Versa Networks. “Versa is teaming up with Riverbed
to leverage the organization’s global reach into large enterprise,
industry-leading support and services, and expertise and leadership in
digital performance, which will drive greater opportunities for Versa
and a strong offering for enterprise customers.”
Since the initial 2016 launch of Riverbed’s SD-WAN solution
SteelConnect, Riverbed has grown its SD-WAN customer base to 1,000+
organizations all over the world. Riverbed has continued a rapid pace of
innovation with SteelConnect, introducing a broad set of unique
capabilities, including integration with SteelCentral for visibility and
insight and integration with the market-leading WAN Optimization
solution (Riverbed
SteelHead SD). SteelConnect provides automated “one-click”
connectivity for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to help IT professionals
achieve agility, performance and security across the distributed and
hybrid enterprise. Riverbed will continue to offer SteelConnect SD-WAN,
and will leverage Versa Network’s technology for larger scale enterprise
deployments – offering a family of Riverbed SD-WAN solutions that can
now address the varying digital networking needs of all types and sizes
of organizations worldwide.
Riverbed SD-WAN offerings leveraging Versa Network’s Secure Cloud IP
software will be available in the second half of 2019.
Connect with Riverbed
About Riverbed
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005762/en/