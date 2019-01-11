Riverbed to Showcase Digital Performance Solutions That Transform the Retail Customer Experience at NRF 2019

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, will showcase a set of
retail-focused digital performance solutions at NRF
2019, January 13-15 in New York City, to enable retailers to further
optimize their online and in-store channels, and to stay competitive by
rapidly deploying digital services, boosting same-store profits, and
improving the overall customer shopping experience while cutting back on
operational costs.
Digital transformation continues to disrupt the retail industry as
modern consumers agree that a positive online digital shopping
experience, in addition to price, is essential to their loyalty in
continuing shop at a specific retailer. Today’s consumer demands an
always-on, high-performing experience, that is both seamless and
accessible across all available shopping channels—from online to mobile
to brick-and-mortar. Retailers around the globe have large growth
opportunities in ecommerce environments, compelling them to invest in
new digital capabilities. Riverbed will demonstrate digital performance
solutions that enable rapid delivery of digital services and expansion
of retail locations (including pop-up stores) and to optimize all IT
channels with increased agility, performance, visibility and reliability
to ensure POS connectivity, security and business continuity at stores.
Riverbed will also showcase how retailers can manage and monitor the
customer’s digital shopping experience and proactively identify and
solve issues before they ever impact the customer.
At the show, Riverbed will also reveal the results of the Riverbed
Retail Digital Trends Survey 2019, a global survey of 3,000
consumers in the United States, Australia and Germany, which explores
insights and perspectives of consumers regarding what they desire from
their digital shopping experiences from retailers to stay engaged,
satisfied and loyal. Riverbed will explore actionable details into user
satisfaction, performance and usage trends and how retailers can deliver
new retail services and apps to customers and employees to gain a
competitive advantage in their respective industries. The survey results
will be released on Sunday, January 13, on the first day of the show.
When/Where:
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
655 W. 34th
St.
New York, NY, 10001
January 13 – January 15, 2019
Riverbed
Booth #4359
What:
During NRF 2019, Riverbed will provide presentations
and live demonstrations of the following solutions to show how customers
can:
-
Improve the Customer Shopping Experience with Riverbed
SteelCentral to gain visibility into both your customer and employee
omni-channel digital experience, while proactively resolving issues to
improve services, and to optimize app and digital services performance
and improve in-store connectivity through the use of Riverbed
SteelConnect SD-WAN and SteelHead SD solutions.
-
Rapidly Deploy Digital Services with easy-to-use Riverbed
SD-WAN, Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi and SteelHead, which enable both the
speed and deployment of new services or pop-up stores with a unified
network policy orchestration across your LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi and cloud to
simplify management, while also providing secure connectivity.
-
Boost Same-Store Profits with Cloud Edge, SteelHead, SD-WAN and
Wi-Fi to reduce operational and capital costs to open and run each
store, enable new services to provide similar in-store and online
experiences, speedy and secure POS transactions, as well as to reduce
downtime, data loss, and disaster recovery time.
Speaking Session:
Title: Digital Strategies for
Delivering a Superior In-store and Online Customer Experience
Date/Time:
Sunday, January 13 from 11:45-12:15 PM
Location: Expo Level
1, Stage 4
Presenters: Subbu Iyer, Chief Marketing Officer,
Riverbed Technology; Mick Tan, Chief Information Officer, Beacon
Lighting; Joseph Preciado, Sr. Director, Enterprise Technology Services,
Asurion
This session provides insights for how to deliver a seamless customer
experience while at the same time reducing costs and accelerating the
deployment of new services—whether online or in-store—to improve the
overall customer shopping experience, while boosting profits. Also hear
about how retailers can gain deep visibility into in-store, online, and
POS customers experiences to quickly and proactively address issues
caused by the application, network, or users’ device with Riverbed’s
complete retail solution. In this session, Subbu will be joined on stage
by Riverbed customer, Beacon Lighting, Australia’s largest lighting
retailer; and Asurion, a leading provider of device insurance, warranty
and support services for cell phones, consumer electronics and home
appliances.
Riverbed, headquartered in San Francisco, enables retailers to
transform the customer’s digital shopping experience by optimizing their
online and in-store channels, providing next-gen infrastructure to
rapidly deploy new retail locations and the delivery of apps and digital
services, and tools to manage and monitor the customer’s digital
experience. Among Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers are 100% of the world’s
Top 10 retailers.
For more information on Riverbed’s digital performance solutions for
retailers, visit https://www.riverbed.com/solutions/retail.html.
