Riverbed to Showcase Digital Performance Solutions That Transform the Retail Customer Experience at NRF 2019

Riverbed solutions give retailers a complete competitive advantage to ensure a seamless and engaging digital customer experience both online and in-store

Riverbed CMO to moderate “Digital Strategies for Delivering a Superior In-Store and Online Customer Experience” panel with Beacon Lighting and Asurion

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, will showcase a set of retail-focused digital performance solutions at NRF 2019, January 13-15 in New York City, to enable retailers to further optimize their online and in-store channels, and to stay competitive by rapidly deploying digital services, boosting same-store profits, and improving the overall customer shopping experience while cutting back on operational costs.

Digital transformation continues to disrupt the retail industry as modern consumers agree that a positive online digital shopping experience, in addition to price, is essential to their loyalty in continuing shop at a specific retailer. Today’s consumer demands an always-on, high-performing experience, that is both seamless and accessible across all available shopping channels—from online to mobile to brick-and-mortar. Retailers around the globe have large growth opportunities in ecommerce environments, compelling them to invest in new digital capabilities. Riverbed will demonstrate digital performance solutions that enable rapid delivery of digital services and expansion of retail locations (including pop-up stores) and to optimize all IT channels with increased agility, performance, visibility and reliability to ensure POS connectivity, security and business continuity at stores. Riverbed will also showcase how retailers can manage and monitor the customer’s digital shopping experience and proactively identify and solve issues before they ever impact the customer.

At the show, Riverbed will also reveal the results of the Riverbed Retail Digital Trends Survey 2019, a global survey of 3,000 consumers in the United States, Australia and Germany, which explores insights and perspectives of consumers regarding what they desire from their digital shopping experiences from retailers to stay engaged, satisfied and loyal. Riverbed will explore actionable details into user satisfaction, performance and usage trends and how retailers can deliver new retail services and apps to customers and employees to gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries. The survey results will be released on Sunday, January 13, on the first day of the show.

When/Where:

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

655 W. 34th St.

New York, NY, 10001

January 13 – January 15, 2019

Riverbed Booth #4359

What:

During NRF 2019, Riverbed will provide presentations and live demonstrations of the following solutions to show how customers can:

Improve the Customer Shopping Experience with Riverbed SteelCentral to gain visibility into both your customer and employee omni-channel digital experience, while proactively resolving issues to improve services, and to optimize app and digital services performance and improve in-store connectivity through the use of Riverbed SteelConnect SD-WAN and SteelHead SD solutions.

with Riverbed SteelCentral to gain visibility into both your customer and employee omni-channel digital experience, while proactively resolving issues to improve services, and to optimize app and digital services performance and improve in-store connectivity through the use of Riverbed SteelConnect SD-WAN and SteelHead SD solutions. Rapidly Deploy Digital Services with easy-to-use Riverbed SD-WAN, Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi and SteelHead, which enable both the speed and deployment of new services or pop-up stores with a unified network policy orchestration across your LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi and cloud to simplify management, while also providing secure connectivity.

with easy-to-use Riverbed SD-WAN, Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi and SteelHead, which enable both the speed and deployment of new services or pop-up stores with a unified network policy orchestration across your LAN, WAN, Wi-Fi and cloud to simplify management, while also providing secure connectivity. Boost Same-Store Profits with Cloud Edge, SteelHead, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi to reduce operational and capital costs to open and run each store, enable new services to provide similar in-store and online experiences, speedy and secure POS transactions, as well as to reduce downtime, data loss, and disaster recovery time.

Speaking Session:

Title: Digital Strategies for Delivering a Superior In-store and Online Customer Experience

Date/Time: Sunday, January 13 from 11:45-12:15 PM

Location: Expo Level 1, Stage 4

Presenters: Subbu Iyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Riverbed Technology; Mick Tan, Chief Information Officer, Beacon Lighting; Joseph Preciado, Sr. Director, Enterprise Technology Services, Asurion

This session provides insights for how to deliver a seamless customer experience while at the same time reducing costs and accelerating the deployment of new services—whether online or in-store—to improve the overall customer shopping experience, while boosting profits. Also hear about how retailers can gain deep visibility into in-store, online, and POS customers experiences to quickly and proactively address issues caused by the application, network, or users’ device with Riverbed’s complete retail solution. In this session, Subbu will be joined on stage by Riverbed customer, Beacon Lighting, Australia’s largest lighting retailer; and Asurion, a leading provider of device insurance, warranty and support services for cell phones, consumer electronics and home appliances.

Riverbed, headquartered in San Francisco, enables retailers to transform the customer’s digital shopping experience by optimizing their online and in-store channels, providing next-gen infrastructure to rapidly deploy new retail locations and the delivery of apps and digital services, and tools to manage and monitor the customer’s digital experience. Among Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers are 100% of the world’s Top 10 retailers.

For more information on Riverbed’s digital performance solutions for retailers, visit https://www.riverbed.com/solutions/retail.html.

About Riverbed

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, enables organizations to maximize digital performance across every aspect of their business, allowing customers to rethink possible. Riverbed’s unified and integrated Digital Performance Platform™ brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

