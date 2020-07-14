Log in
Rivers Casino Philadelphia : Announces Reopening Date

07/14/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Doors open on Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia announced today that it will reopen on Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m., following a four-month shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The reopening of Rivers Casino Philadelphia has been planned in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). On reopening, the casino will have new hours of operation:

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will reopen on Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will reopen on Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. through Monday 5 a.m. — open 24 hours

The downtime will be used for property-wide deep cleaning; in addition, there will be continuous sanitizing throughout each day. Rivers Casino Philadelphia follows best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and meets or exceeds all COVID-19 Casino Reopening Protocols announced by the PGCB in May. Additionally, Rivers Casino adheres to all guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and meets all operating requirements set by the City of Philadelphia.

"Since voluntarily shutting down in March, we’ve been listening closely to public health experts and making changes — from gaming floor modifications to new policies and procedures," said Rivers Casino Philadelphia General Manager Rob Long. "Our goal is to provide the safest possible environment, and we’ll continue evolving as new information becomes available."

There will still be lots of fun, relaxation and recreation to be found at the newly reopened Rivers Casino Philadelphia — and, importantly, lots of winning for lucky Philadelphians and visitors. Here’s some of what the new experience will look like for guests and Team Members:

MASK MANDATE AND TEMPERATURE CHECKS: Masks must be worn at all times while in the casino — no exceptions, no pulling down. Surveillance and Security — along with all Rivers Casino Philadelphia personnel — will be monitoring continuously and enforcing full compliance. All guests and Team Members will have their temperature taken upon arrival. Anyone with a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied entry.

NO INDOOR DINING OR DRINKING: There will be no indoor dining or beverage service, alcohol or otherwise. Bottled water will be available for guests on Jack’s Bar + Grill patio, located at the east side of the property along the Delaware River.

NO SMOKING: There will be no smoking or use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, anywhere inside the casino. Designated smoking areas will be available outside the casino.

UPDATED GAMING PROTOCOLS: For the accommodation of social distancing, slots will either be placed in alternating operational order or be separated by plexiglass. Seating at table games, like blackjack, has been reduced to no more than three positions per game, while baccarat has been reduced to four players per table; plexiglass will separate all positions including the dealer. For standing games, such as craps and roulette, players will be separated by plexiglass. The Poker Room will not reopen until further notice, per PGCB guidelines.

INDOOR AIR QUALITY UPGRADE: Rivers Casino Philadelphia has recently upgraded its HVAC system to include airPHX®, a patented technology that continuously disinfects indoor air and eliminates coronavirus on surfaces. Rivers Casino Philadelphia also features AtmosAir™, an indoor air quality purification system that has proven to neutralize coronavirus by more than 99.9%. For more information, visit airphx.com and atmosair.com.

A complete list of property-wide safety precautions and gaming floor modifications — introduced to help protect our guests and Team Members — will be published on the casino’s website at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

To comply with state guidelines and further promote social distancing, Rivers Casino will be limiting gaming floor capacity to 25% occupancy until further notice. The casino will manage occupancy via a customer counter at the North Entrance. Valet Parking will not be offered at reopening.

The majority of Rivers Casino’s gaming floor, including the popular BetRivers Sportsbook, will reopen. Operations at PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com online sportsbook and casino were unaffected by the property shutdown and continue 24/7.

The phased reopening of Rivers Casino Philadelphia means more than half of Rivers Casino’s approximately 1,700 Team Members will be called to return to work. For the latest information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.


© Business Wire 2020
