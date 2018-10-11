Log in
Rivers Pearce Joins STASH Storage as COO, Looks to Transform the Self-Storage Industry

10/11/2018

Charleston, SC, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to increased demand for time-saving convenience services, many companies have emerged to outsource tasks and deliver everything, such as Uber, WeWork, Postmates, and HelloFresh.    

Pearce joins the STASH Storage team as COO; bringing over 15 years of experience as a digital marketing and technology expert.


The newest convenience service to come online is self-storage. STASH Storage is disrupting the traditional model by taking their operations 100% online and promising clients the freedom of never visiting a storage unit again.

Pearce Steps in to Run Operations

STASH Storage announced today that Rivers Pearce is taking over as Chief Operating Officer, bringing the company over 15 years experience as a digital marketing and technology expert. He made a name for himself at BoomTown, the leading marketing and technology platform for real estate professionals in the US and Canada. He joined BoomTown in 2010 as the 10th employee, helping to build and scale it to over 300 employees, and 3000 clients. He represented the company on hundreds of stages at conferences across the country and became closely linked with the BoomTown brand, saying, “It’s been an honor that has opened doors and created opportunities that are too numerous to count.” Grier Allen, CEO of BoomTown says, “I am pleased that Rivers has found an opportunity that will benefit from the experience that he gained at BoomTown, and I sincerely appreciate his contributions and dedication to us over the years."

Pearce is excited to lead the STASH team and apply his knowledge of scalable systems technology for client-focused services. Tom Stevenson, Co-Founder of STASH, expresses his excitement by saying, "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Rivers officially to the STASH team. His knowledge, experience, and energy are invaluable; and we believe help give us a significant advantage as we pursue our overall goals." For Pearce, the transition from real estate technology into the storage space is natural, as the two industries are intimately intertwined. “In this day and age, no industry is immune to the shifting tides of consumer behavior, so I don’t think it should come as a surprise that storage is in dire need of an upgraded consumer experience.”

STASH Saves Customers Time and Money

Modern and efficient, STASH is transforming the self-storage industry by eliminating the pain, time and exorbitant costs. STASH offers free pick-up’s, and uploads photos of stored items into a virtual storage unit for each client. This online catalog allows clients to quickly browse and select items for return delivery from the comfort of their home or office. The company operates climate-controlled storage facilities with 24/7 security, and deliveries are executed within 24-48 hours of the request. According to Pearce, “STASH is more than just a storage company, we’re building a brand that will become synonymous with the benefits of clutter-free living.” Lifestyle decluttering has become part of the cultural trend towards well-being and self-enrichment. STASH offers a solution that makes lives easier for those who are downsizing, moving, or want to make the most of their space. Pearce closes with, “STASH doesn’t just want to save you time and money, but we also want to ensure people are putting this time into activities that continue to enhance their lives.”

Rivers Pearce
STASH Storage
help@stashstorage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
