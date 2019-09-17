Riversand Technologies : Appoints New EVP to Lead Growth in Europe and Middle East

Riversand Technologies, a leading software provider of Cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM), announces the appointment of Mr. Mikkel Jensen as executive vice president for Europe and the Middle East regions.

Mikkel will be responsible for overseeing sales and revenue growth in Europe and the Middle East and managing these regions’ operations. He has more than 18 years of experience in Master Data Management. Previously, he held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility at Stibo Systems, including EVP, and VP of Product Strategy.

“We are delighted to bring onboard a leader of the caliber of Mikkel with his depth and breadth of knowledge, to head Riversand’s European and Middle East regions,” says Upen Varanasi, founder and CEO at Riversand.

Riversand has steadily increased its footprint in Europe over the past few years, successfully establishing itself as a Product Information Management leader serving top European brands across retail, distribution, manufacturing, energy, and health care.

“I’m excited to join Riversand with its current growth in Europe and the Middle East and plan to continue accelerating this momentum across the regions,” says Mikkel.

In 2018, Riversand completed its transition from on-premise business model to SaaS. Gartner has recognized Riversand as the only Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Riversand solutions, visit: https://www.riversand.com/solutions/

About Riversand

Riversand is a global leader in data management, enabling companies to make their data useful, usable and meaningful. Its Master Data Management platform empowers its customers to know their own customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risks, and run their businesses smarter. Visit www.riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

