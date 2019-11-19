Riverside Insights :™ Introduces IowaFlex™ Adaptive Achievement Assessment as a Faster, More Flexible Way to Measure Student Performance

Riverside Insights, a leading developer of research-based assessments that provide insights to help elevate potential, today announced the introduction of its IowaFlex™ adaptive achievement assessment. IowaFlex connects the high measurement standards of the Iowa Assessments™ to the flexibility of a custom testing experience tailored to each student’s ability level. As a special offer, a pilot of IowaFlex will be available free of charge to a limited number of schools for grades 3-8 beginning in Spring of 2020. The deadline to apply to participate in the pilot is February 3, 2020.

Riverside Insights is well established as a provider of evidence-based, psychometrically sound assessment solutions that measure student achievement and growth. IowaFlex was developed by the same team of authors from the University of Iowa, who bring the latest research to bear in the Iowa Assessments, as part of a leading-edge measurement program.

“We’re excited to introduce IowaFlex as a contemporary, adaptive assessment that delivers flexible measures of reading and math achievement. It’s specifically designed to inform classroom instruction and effectively measure student progress toward end-of-year mastery of core content,” said Deval Clearwater, Vice President, Product Management, Marketing and International for Riverside Insights.

Flexible, customized experience for students and teachers

IowaFlex provides a flexible experience for both students and educators. For students, the adaptive format tailors math and reading item selection to each individual’s ability level and creates an unbiased opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of key concepts as they’re being taught throughout the school year.

At the same time, IowaFlex provides teachers with reliable data to develop a targeted instructional plan, measure a student’s progress and test as they teach. For example, educators are able to select specific math domains to assess for each grade based on their school’s pacing guide, and then save what is being taught later in the school year for future assessment. Finally, teachers can schedule and test with minimal classroom disruption. Reading and math tests take about 45 minutes to complete and can be administered one to three times annually based on the needs of a school’s measurement program.

Actionable and accurate analytics

Teachers, administrators and families will also benefit from the highly interactive analytics displays offered by IowaFlex. Each display is tailored to specific educators’ data analysis needs, allowing them to drill down, filter, compare and identify groups for focus.

Educators, for example, can obtain test-level summaries for reading and math to provide group or class average Standard Score and National Percentile Rank (NPR) scores, as well as the percentage of students in low, low average, average, high average and high-performance bands. They can also see domain-level summaries and compare schools, classes or students with test and domain-level scores in a tabular format. Families are able to view colorful graphs that provide easy-to-understand, jargon-free descriptions of the tests and display longitudinal history graphs year over year so that they can monitor progress throughout their child’s academic career.

Participate in the IowaFlex pilot

To sign up for the IowaFlex pilot program and help shape this adaptive offering prior to full 2020 commercial availability, please visit www.iowaflex.com.

