Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riverside Research : Welcomes Two New Members to Their Board of Trustees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Gisele Bennett and Mr. Alfred Grasso to its Board of Trustees.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research)

Dr. Bennett is a senior executive with a strong background in both basic and applied research and development across multidisciplinary programs. She has been serving in academia for over 29 years and is currently the Senior Vice President for Research and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Florida Institute of Technology.

Mr. Grasso is the former President and CEO of The MITRE Corporation, a not-for-profit, federally-funded research and development organization focused on systems engineering. He held the position from 2006 to 2017 and currently serves as a trustee and consultant for the organization. He also serves on the Board of Directors of NetScout Systems, a publicly traded company that provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cybersecurity solutions.

"The addition of Dr. Bennett and Mr. Grasso is invaluable," said Mr. John Giering, Chairman of the Riverside Research Board of Trustees. "Dr. Bennett's wealth of knowledge in all facets of research and development provides a necessary perspective to our Board of Trustees and Mr. Grasso's expertise in leading high-end research organizations is an ideal alignment with our own strategic growth. We are grateful to have their combined expertise to guide Riverside Research's future."

Dr. Bennett and Mr. Grasso began their Riverside Research Board of Trustee duties effective April 4, 2019.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-research-welcomes-two-new-members-to-their-board-of-trustees-300871906.html

SOURCE Riverside Research


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pSlack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $25 billion
RE
01:38pBLOCKTOWER CAPITAL : Launches Investment Analyst Competition to Recruit Top Talent
BU
01:37pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Spring flowers inspire Louis Vuitton menswear collection
RE
01:37pSlack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $25 billion
RE
01:35pCOMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors
PR
01:35pNASPERS : Foundry invests R30m in SA startup
AQ
01:34pNASA : Television to Cover Departure, Landing of Astronaut Anne McClain and Space Station Crew
PR
01:34p14 AP STYLE RULES TO KNOW : Embrace the Percentage Sign, Avoid Italics
PU
01:34pNEW T-MOBILE : Accelerating American 5G Leadership and Supercharging Innovation
PU
01:34pTV Azteca Announces Strategic Alliance With Allied Esports and Blackridge Acquisition Corp. to Produce and Broadcast eSports
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About