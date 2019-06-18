Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riviera-PRO™ Users to Benefit from Automatic UVM Register Generation Plus the Latest Verification Methodology Libraries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, has introduced automatic UVM register generation to Riviera-PRO™, the company’s advanced verification platform. Accepting a CSV file or IP-XACT register description as an input, Riviera-PRO™ will, working at the Register Abstraction Layer (RAL) of UVM, output files as RTL register models, C headers and HTML.

In addition, libraries containing pre-compiled source code compliant with the latest versions of UVM (IEEE 1800.2-2107) and UVVM (2018.12.03), plus documentation and examples, have been added to Riviera-PRO™ to facilitate easier and better test bench creation.

“Both enhancements to Riviera-PRO are of great benefit to users,” comments Sunil Sahoo, Senior Corporate Applications Engineer. “Where the automatic generation of UVM register models is concerned, it provides major time-savings – certainly when the alternative is to hand-craft hundreds or thousands of register models. As for verification methodologies, we are dedicated to the provision of the most up-to-date libraries.”

Other new features in Riviera-PRO™, release version 2019.04, include:

  • SystemVerilog users can create nets of integral data types (typedef);
  • The SystemVerilog compiler can work with sources for which the filename (including path name) is longer than 259 characters;
  • VHDL packages can be translated to SystemVerilog;
  • Support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 has been added; and
  • Debugging (Toggle Coverage analysis for VHDL) has been enhanced to include logic level transitions to and from high resistance (Z).

About Riviera-PRO™

Riviera-PRO™ addresses verification needs of engineers crafting tomorrow’s cutting-edge FPGA and SoC devices. The tool enables the ultimate testbench productivity, reusability, and automation by combining the high-performance simulation engine, advanced debugging capabilities at different levels of abstraction, and support for the latest Language and Verification Library Standards.

About Aldec

Established in 1984, Aldec is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, High-Performance Computing Platforms, Embedded Development Systems, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com

Aldec is a registered trademark of Aldec, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:29pABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY : Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity
AQ
02:29pFIRST INTERSTATE BANK : President and CEO Kevin P. Riley Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Federal Advisory Council
BU
02:28pB&H Offers Incredible Savings During Mega Deal Zone Event
BU
02:28pASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pOCEANAGOLD : LGUs push for non-renewal of OceanaGold's Didipio FTAA
AQ
02:24pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Index snaps 2-day selldown, goes up on late buying
AQ
02:24pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : RCBC cleared to take over thrift bank unit
AQ
02:22pDish Network nearing $6 billion deal for T-Mobile-Sprint assets - Bloomberg
RE
02:22pCALIFORNIA CANNABIS ENTERPRISES : Parent Company of Glass House Farms, Glass House Brands, Retailers The Pottery and Bud & Bloom and Others, Announces the Appointment of Its Chief Operating Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About