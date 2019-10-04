Rix Petroleum Hull : agrees year-long partnership with Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

October 04, 2019

Leading family fuel supplier Rix Petroleum Ltd is flying high with its latest charity tie up.

The company has formed a year-long partnership with the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service and aims to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Under the agreement, Rix Petroleum will proudly display the ambulance's branding on the back of selected tankers which makes regular deliveries across the two counties.

The company's name will also appear on the ambucopter itself in the form of a bespoke tail wrap as part of their 25th anniversary In Safe Hands Campaign.

Rix Petroleum supplies domestic heating oil and commercial diesel to homes, farms and businesses in the East Midlands from depots across Lincolnshire, along with agricultural lubricants, heating services, boilers and tanks.

As well as the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, the company supports air ambulance services in Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Duncan Lambert, Managing Director of Rix Petroleum Ltd, described Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance as a 'truly worthy cause', adding he was delighted to be partnering with the charity.

He said: 'Rix Petroleum has been serving farms, rural businesses and rural communities for almost 100 years, so we know that living and working in the most remote areas of the country can be very hazardous.

'This is why the air ambulance services are so vital to the communities we serve.

'They are equipped to get to remote areas faster than any other form of emergency transport and by doing so, save lives on a regular basis.

'The crews do fantastic work in what are often difficult conditions, helping to look after and protect the communities we support, which is why we're delighted to support them.'

The company will be running a comprehensive programme of fundraising events over the next 12 months and is encouraging all of its employees to get involved.

Activities will range from physical challenges such as bike rides, runs and walks to fun packed events like It's a Knockout, competitions, dress down days and raffles.

Customers will also be able to donate to their local air ambulance service via the Rix Petroleum website.

Tanya Taylor, Corporate Fundraiser at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: 'We are incredibly grateful to be working with Rix Petroleum.

'With their support, not only will this help to raise awareness of the lifesaving work we do at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but it will also help to raise funds for our vital service.

'As a charity, we receive no direct Government funding, so every penny really does make a difference and helps us to save even more lives every single day of the year.

'We quite literally could not provide our vital emergency medical service without the help and continued support we receive from our local communities.'