Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riyadh on Track to Become Sustainable City – International Experts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:47am EST

Over 60 international experts have concluded a 2-day symposium ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’, offering advice and suggestions on projects worth US$23 billion, that will help transform Riyadh into a world-class sustainable city and enhance the lives of its 7 million residents.

A panel of prominent international experts from various academic and professional fields have concluded a symposium on Riyadh’s plans to become a world-class sustainable city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005985/en/

'Riyadh The Sustainable City’ Symposium (Photo: AETOSWire)

'Riyadh The Sustainable City’ Symposium (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Symposium, hosted by The Royal Commission for Riyadh (RCRC), took place at King Fahad Library, Riyadh on 12th and 13th November 2019. Roundtable discussions centered on the 4 Wellbeing Projects – King Salman Park (www.riyadhksp.sa/en/), Green Riyadh (www.riyadhgreen.sa/en/), Riyadh Art (www.riyadhart.sa/en/), and Sports Boulevard (www.riyadhalmasar.sa/en/) – and covered sustainable urban development, conservation, socio-economic wellbeing, cultural nourishment, and the promotion of a healthier lifestyle for all citizens.

The 4 Wellbeing Projects will greatly improve residents’ way of life by providing a greener, healthier environment and by encouraging participation in cultural and sporting life, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. These four projects are transformative and are part of a massive development plan for the capital, highlighting the Kingdom's leadership in sustainable urbanization and environmental management. The US$23 billion government investment, along with an estimated US$15 billion of private sector contribution in the four projects, will help transform the capital and enhance the wellbeing of its 7 million citizens.

Eng. Ibrahim Al-Shayeh, General Manager of Strategic Urban Planning at RCRC and Chairman of the Symposium, said: “Cities are at the forefront of global efforts to stabilize climate heating, while providing a quality of life to growing populations. Through events like the ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’ Symposium, and many more to come, our aim is to plan and implement a future for Riyadh that is smart, resilient and sustainable, working in harmony with the environment, while at the same time enhancing the wellbeing of citizens.”

Dr. David Griggs, a Professor at the Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University, who led the discussion groups, said: “Every one of these Wellbeing Projects is quite extraordinary. Riyadh will be transformed in ways that you and I can’t fully understand. They will transform this city not just in its infrastructure and facilities, but will transform health, culture and the very way citizens live their lives.”

“Collectively, these 4 projects will make Riyadh a phenomenally attractive city in which to live, to work and to visit”, he added.

Mrs. Maria Vassilakou, former Vice-Mayor and Deputy Governor of Vienna, commented: “The 4 Wellbeing Projects will provide a huge opportunity for local job creation, particularly those jobs for young people and women in Riyadh City.”

Finally, Professor Michael Koh, Executive Fellow at the Centre for Livable Cities in Singapore, who was a delegate at the event, said: “This event has been a successful opportunity to share knowledge. It has been a wonderful example in global partnership, in making cities sustainable and livable.”

For more information about the ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’ Symposium, please visit: www.rda.gov.sa/sme-symposium

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aOil slips as concerns over U.S.-China trade talks drag on
RE
03:06aSAFARICOM : Harmonises Internet Prices for Businesses
AQ
03:05aPREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Launch of subscription for 7.5% convertible bond to finance growth
EQ
03:03aDelaware lance officiellement la première édition du DEL20 en France
GL
03:03aDelaware lance officiellement la première édition du DEL20 en France
GL
03:03aSTRIIM : Announces Incremental Data Capture From Google Cloud Spanner; Enhanced Delivery to Google Cloud Pub/Sub
BU
03:02aBrazil supermarket chain GPA teams with local brewer to sell in-house craft beer
RE
03:02aHELIOGEN : Achieves Breakthrough Temperatures From Concentrated Sunlight for Industrial Processes, With Momentum Toward Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Creation
BU
03:02aEMMES Realty Services Signs Lease with Industry Pioneer NextGen Leads
BU
03:02aSan Diego Supercomputer Center Supersizes Advanced Storage with Qumulo for its Data-Intensive Infrastructure
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group