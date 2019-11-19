Riyadh on Track to Become Sustainable City – International Experts

Over 60 international experts have concluded a 2-day symposium ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’, offering advice and suggestions on projects worth US$23 billion, that will help transform Riyadh into a world-class sustainable city and enhance the lives of its 7 million residents.

A panel of prominent international experts from various academic and professional fields have concluded a symposium on Riyadh’s plans to become a world-class sustainable city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005985/en/

'Riyadh The Sustainable City’ Symposium (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Symposium, hosted by The Royal Commission for Riyadh (RCRC), took place at King Fahad Library, Riyadh on 12th and 13th November 2019. Roundtable discussions centered on the 4 Wellbeing Projects – King Salman Park (www.riyadhksp.sa/en/), Green Riyadh (www.riyadhgreen.sa/en/), Riyadh Art (www.riyadhart.sa/en/), and Sports Boulevard (www.riyadhalmasar.sa/en/) – and covered sustainable urban development, conservation, socio-economic wellbeing, cultural nourishment, and the promotion of a healthier lifestyle for all citizens.

The 4 Wellbeing Projects will greatly improve residents’ way of life by providing a greener, healthier environment and by encouraging participation in cultural and sporting life, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. These four projects are transformative and are part of a massive development plan for the capital, highlighting the Kingdom's leadership in sustainable urbanization and environmental management. The US$23 billion government investment, along with an estimated US$15 billion of private sector contribution in the four projects, will help transform the capital and enhance the wellbeing of its 7 million citizens.

Eng. Ibrahim Al-Shayeh, General Manager of Strategic Urban Planning at RCRC and Chairman of the Symposium, said: “Cities are at the forefront of global efforts to stabilize climate heating, while providing a quality of life to growing populations. Through events like the ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’ Symposium, and many more to come, our aim is to plan and implement a future for Riyadh that is smart, resilient and sustainable, working in harmony with the environment, while at the same time enhancing the wellbeing of citizens.”

Dr. David Griggs, a Professor at the Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University, who led the discussion groups, said: “Every one of these Wellbeing Projects is quite extraordinary. Riyadh will be transformed in ways that you and I can’t fully understand. They will transform this city not just in its infrastructure and facilities, but will transform health, culture and the very way citizens live their lives.”

“Collectively, these 4 projects will make Riyadh a phenomenally attractive city in which to live, to work and to visit”, he added.

Mrs. Maria Vassilakou, former Vice-Mayor and Deputy Governor of Vienna, commented: “The 4 Wellbeing Projects will provide a huge opportunity for local job creation, particularly those jobs for young people and women in Riyadh City.”

Finally, Professor Michael Koh, Executive Fellow at the Centre for Livable Cities in Singapore, who was a delegate at the event, said: “This event has been a successful opportunity to share knowledge. It has been a wonderful example in global partnership, in making cities sustainable and livable.”

For more information about the ‘Riyadh: The Sustainable City’ Symposium, please visit: www.rda.gov.sa/sme-symposium

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005985/en/