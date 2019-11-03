Rizhao Port Jurong : (1) PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (2) REMUNERATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR OF 2019 (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND (4) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 11/03/2019 | 05:13am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6117) PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REMUNERATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR OF 2019 PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 10 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC is set out on pages 11 to 12 of this circular. A form of proxy and reply slip for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy and reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of the H Shares, the form of proxy and reply slip should be returned to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event no later than 27 November 2019 for the reply slip and not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof for the form of proxy. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. 3 November 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following terms and expressions shall have the following respective meanings unless the context otherwise requires: "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "Audit Committee" the audit committee of the Company "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (日照港裕廊股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6117) "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB by PRC natural persons or entities established under PRC laws "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof of the Company to be convened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC "H Share(s)" overseas listed shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time - ii - DEFINITIONS "Nomination Committee" the nomination committee of the Company "Notice of EGM" a notice convening the EGM set out on pages 11 to 12 of this circular "PRC" the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, comprising the Domestic Shares and the H Shares "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "substantial shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa. Words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter genders. References to persons shall, where applicable, include corporations. Any reference in this circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any word defined under the Listing Rules, the SFO or any modification thereof and used in this circular shall, where applicable, have the meaning assigned to it under the Listing Rules, the SFO or any modification thereof, as the case may be. - iii - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6117) Non-executive Directors: Registered office and headquarter in the PRC: Mr. ZHANG Baohua (Chairman) South End Mr. NG Chee Keong (Deputy Chairman) Haibin 5th Road Mr. OOI Boon Hoe Rizhao, Shandong Province Mr. SHI Ruxin PRC Mr. JIANG Zidan Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Executive Director: 40/F, Sunlight Tower Mr. HE Zhaodi 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai Independent Non-executive Directors: Hong Kong Mr. ZHANG Zixue Mr. WU Xibin 3 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REMUNERATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR OF 2019 PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - 1 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed election of independent non-executive Director.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding (a) the proposed election of the independent non-executive Director; (b) the remuneration of independent non-executive Directors for the year of 2019; and (c) the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association in order to allow you to make an informed decision on voting in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

On 18 September 2019, the Board proposed to nominate Mr. Lee Man Tai (" Mr. Lee ") for election as an independent non-executive Director at the EGM, and the Board proposed to appoint Mr. Lee as the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon the approval of the Shareholders on his appointment as an independent non-executive Director at the EGM.

The biographical details of Mr. Lee are set out as follows:

Mr. Lee Man Tai , aged 42, graduated from Lingnan University, Hong Kong in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2010 with a master's degree in business administration. He was admitted as a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2012. He obtained the qualification as a licensed representative for advising on dealing in securities (type 1) and advising on corporate finance (type 6) promulgated by the Securities and Futures Commission in 2017.

Mr. Lee has approximately 20 years of working experience in the financial industry. From October 2006 to October 2012, he acted as the chief financial officer and company secretary of China Yuanbang Property Holdings Limited ( 中國元邦房地產控股有限公司 ), a company listed on Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Limited (stock code: CYBP.SP or BCD.SI). From October 2012 to May 2014, he acted as the chief financial officer and company secretary of China 33 Media Group Limited ( 中國三三傳媒集團有限公司 ), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8087). He acted as the chief financial officer and company secretary of - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Flying Financial Service Holdings Limited (匯聯金融服務控股有限公司), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8030), from July 2014 to April 2015 and from August 2014 to April 2015, respectively. He also acted as the financial controller and company secretary of Chanco International Group Limited (卓高國際集團有限公司) (now known as Ascent International Holdings Limited (中璽國際控股有限公司)), a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 264), from April 2015 to January 2016 and from April 2015 to September 2015, respectively. Since January 2016, Mr. Lee has been an independent non-executive director of China Energy Development Holdings Limited (中國能源開發控股有限公司), a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 228). Since November 2016, he has been an independent non-executive director of Progressive Path Group Holdings Limited (進昇集團控股有限公司), a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1581). Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this circular, Mr. Lee (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not hold any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iii) does not hold any other positions in the Company; and (iv) has no interest in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters in connection with the above appointment that need to be disclosed according to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Lee in respect of his appointment as the independent non-executive Director for a term commencing from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the EGM until the expiry of the current session of the Board and his annual remuneration is determined by the Board with reference to his duties, responsibilities, experience and the market condition. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In compliance with Rule 13.51 of the Listing Rules, the Company will make further announcement upon approval of the proposed election of the independent non-executive Director by the Shareholders at the EGM as soon as possible. 3. REMUNERATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR OF 2019 In accordance with the Articles of Association and the relevant regulatory requirements, as well as the decision-making procedures and basis for the remuneration of the independent non-executive Directors, including their duties, responsibilities, experience and the market condition, the Company has formulated the 2019 annual remuneration plan for the independent non-executive Directors, which is as follows: 2019 Annual Remuneration Plan for the Independent Non-executive Directors Annual remuneration Name (before tax) Remarks RMB'0,000 Mr. ZHANG Zixue 3.25 Mr. WU Xibin 3.25 Mr. LAU Wai Leung 1.5 Resigned on 18 September 2019 Anders Mr. LEE Man Tai 0.25 Appointment subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM Total 8.25 - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 4. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION According to the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 《 ( 關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》 ( 國函 [2019]97

號 )), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock companies incorporated in the PRC and listed overseas shall be governed by the relevant provisions under the Company Law of the PRC, instead of the provisions under the Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Provisions of the State Council on Overseas Share Raising and Listing of Joint Stock Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股份及 上市的特別規定》). Accordingly, the Company proposes to amend the relevant provisions in the Articles of Association concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures. The specific amendments are as follows: Original articles Amended articles Article 65 When the Company convenes Article 65 When the Company convenes a an annual shareholders' general meeting, shareholders' general meeting, shareholders shareholders individually or jointly holding individually or jointly holding 3% or more 3% or more of the total voting shares of of the total voting shares of the Company are the Company are entitled to propose new entitled to propose new resolutions in writing to resolutions in writing to the Company and the Company and submit them to the convener submit them to the convener 10 days before 10 days before the meeting. The convener of the meeting. The convener of the shareholders' the shareholders' general meeting shall issue general meeting shall issue a supplementary a supplementary notice of the shareholders' notice of the shareholders' general meeting to general meeting to other shareholders within other shareholders within two days upon the two days upon the receipt of such proposal receipt of such proposal and incorporate any and incorporate any matters falling within the matters falling within the scope of duties of the scope of duties of the shareholders' general shareholders' general meeting into the agenda meeting into the agenda of such meeting. The of such meeting. The new agenda shall be new agenda shall be tabled to the shareholders' tabled to the shareholders' general meeting for general meeting for consideration. consideration. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Original articles Amended articles Article 66 When the Company convenes a Article 66 When the Company convenes an shareholders' general meeting, it shall issue annual shareholders' general meeting, it a written notice within 45 days prior to the shall notify the shareholders of the time and meeting (inclusive of the day on which the venue of the meeting, and the matters to be meeting is held) informing all the registered considered 20 days prior to the meeting; and shareholders of the matters to be considered at the Company shall notify the shareholders 15 the meeting as well as the date and place of the days prior to an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. Shareholders who intend to attend the general meeting. For notices given under this shareholders' general meeting shall, 20 days Article, the date posted shall be the date of prior to the meeting, deliver a written reply to delivering the relevant notice to post office by the Company confirming his/her attendance the Company or the share registrar engaged by at the meeting. For notices given under this the Company. Article, the date posted shall be the date of delivering the relevant notice to post office by Unless otherwise provided by these Articles the Company or the share registrar engaged by of Association, the notice of the shareholders' the Company. general meeting shall be sent to shareholders (regardless of their voting rights at the Unless otherwise provided by these Articles shareholders' general meeting) by hand or of Association, the notice of the shareholders' pre-paid post to the address of the recipient general meeting shall be sent to shareholders as specified in the register of shareholders. (regardless of their voting rights at the For holders of domestic shares, notices of shareholders' general meeting) by hand or shareholders' general meetings may be issued in pre-paid post to the address of the recipient the form of public announcement. as specified in the register of shareholders. For holders of domestic shares, notices of P u b l i c a n n o u n c e m e n t r e f e r r e d t o i n t h e shareholders' general meetings may be issued in preceding paragraph shall be published in one or the form of public announcement. more newspaper(s) designated by the securities regulatory authorities under the State Council P u b l i c a n n o u n c e m e n t r e f e r r e d t o i n t h e during the period between 20 and 25 days prior preceding paragraph shall be published in to an annual shareholders' general meeting one or more newspaper(s) designated by the and between 15 and 20 days prior to an securities regulatory authorities under the State extraordinary shareholders' general meeting. Council during the period between 45 days to 50 days prior to the date of the meeting. Once the announcement has been published, all holders of domestic shares shall be deemed to have received notice of the relevant meeting. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Original articles Amended articles Notices of shareholders' general meetings Notices of shareholders' general meetings served on holders of overseas listed foreign served on holders of overseas listed foreign shares may be published on the website shares may be published on the website designated by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange designated by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the website of the Company. Upon the and the website of the Company. Upon the publication of the announcement, all holders of publication of the announcement, all holders of overseas listed shares shall be deemed to have overseas listed shares shall be deemed to have received the notice of the relevant shareholders' received the notice of the relevant shareholders' general meeting. general meeting. Article 67 The Company shall calculate the Article 67 Matters which are not included in number of shares with voting rights represented the notices set out in Articles 65 and 66 herein by the shareholders who intend to attend the shall not be resolved at the shareholders' shareholders' general meeting in accordance general meeting. with the written replies received 20 days before the meeting is convened. In the event that the number of shares with voting rights represented by the shareholders who intend to attend reaches more than one-half of the total number of shares with voting rights, the Company may convene the shareholders' general meeting. If this requirement is not met, the Company shall again inform the shareholders of the matters to be deliberated at and the date and venue of the meeting within five days in the form of an announcement. Once an announcement has been so made, the Company may then proceed to convene the shareholders' general meeting. An extraordinary shareholders' general meeting shall not decide on any matter not stated in the notice of meeting. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Original articles Amended articles Article 95 Where the Company convenes a class Article 95 Where the Company convenes a meeting, a written notice shall be given 45 days class meeting, the period for issuing a written prior to the date of the meeting to notify all the notice thereof shall be the same as the period registered shareholders of the said class of the for issuing a written notice of the non-class matters to be considered at the meeting, and the meeting to be convened together with such date and venue of the meeting. Any shareholder class meeting. Written notice shall notify intending to attend the meeting shall serve the registered shareholders of such class of to the Company a written reply showing his/ the matters to be considered at the meeting her intention to attend at least 20 days before and the date and venue of the meeting. the date of the meeting. The duration of the The duration of the aforesaid periods shall aforesaid periods shall not include the day on not include the day on which the meeting is which the meeting is convened. convened. In the event that the shareholders who intend If the listing rules of the place where the to attend such a meeting represent more than Company's shares are listed has special half of the total number of voting shares of that provisions, such provisions shall prevail. class present at the meeting, the Company may hold the class meeting; otherwise, the Company shall make an announcement, within 5 days, once again notifying the shareholders of the matters proposed to be considered as well as the date and venue of the class meeting. Once an announcement has been so made, the Company may convene the class meeting. If the listing rules of the place where the Company's shares are listed has special provisions, such provisions shall prevail. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD EGM

The EGM will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/ F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC for the purpose of allowing Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM on pages 11 to 12 of this circular.

A form of proxy and a reply slip for use at the EGM are enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy and reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of the H Shares, the form of proxy and reply slip should be returned to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event no later than 27 November 2019 for the reply slip and not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof for the form of proxy. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

In order to determine the holders of H Shares who will be entitled to attend the EGM or any adjournment thereof, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 17 November 2019 to 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order for the holders of H Shares to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all completed share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, and in any case no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019. VOTING BY POLL

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all resolutions put forward at the EGM will be voted on by poll except where the chairman of the meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Poll results will be announced by the Company in accordance with Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules after the EGM. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATIONS

The Board considers that all resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM are fair and reasonable and in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for the accuracy of which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this circular misleading. Yours faithfully, By Order of the Board Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Zhang Baohua Chairman - 10 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6117) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 3 November 2019 in relation to the EGM: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the proposed election of Mr. Lee Man Tai as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and To consider and approve the remuneration of the independent non-executive directors of the Company for the year of 2019. SPECIAL RESOLUTION 3. To consider and approve the amendments to Articles 65, 66, 67 and 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures. By Order of the Board Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. Zhang Baohua Chairman Rizhao, PRC, 3 November 2019 - 11 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: All votes of resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.rzportjurong.com) in accordance with the Listing Rules. In order to determine the holders of H Shares who will be entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 17 November 2019 to 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order for the holders of H Shares to qualify for attending the EGM, all completed share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, and in any case no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019. Any shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM can appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the shareholder or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or an attorney duly authorised in writing to sign the same. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising the attorney to sign, or other authorization documents shall be notarized. The aforementioned documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or the office of the Board at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall complete and deliver the reply slip of EGM enclosed to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or the office of the Board at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) on or before 27 November 2019. If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she should produce his/her identification document and the power of attorney or other documents signed by the appointer or his/her legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If a representative of a corporate shareholder attends the EGM, such representative shall produce his/her identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of any authorization documents issued by such corporate shareholder. The contact of the Company:

Address: South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC

Telephone: +86 0633 7381 569

Fax: +86 0633 7381 530 The EGM is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Baohua as Chairman and non-executive director of the Company; Mr. He Zhaodi as the executive director of the Company; Mr. Ng Chee Keong, Mr. Ooi Boon Hoe, Mr. Shi Ruxin and Mr. Jiang Zidan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Zhang Zixue and Mr. Wu Xinbin as the independent non-executive directors of the Company. - 12 - Attachments Original document

