Rizhao Port Jurong : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

According to the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of

the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 關 於 調 整 適 用 在 境 外 上 市 公 司 召 開 股 東 大 會 通

知 期 限 等 事 項 規 定 的 批 覆》( 國 函〔2019〕97 號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock companies incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and listed overseas shall be governed by the relevant provisions under the Company Law of the PRC, instead of the provisions under the Articles 20 to 22 of the Special

Provisions of the State Council on Overseas Share Raising and Listing of Joint Stock Companies 《( 國 務 院 關 於 股 份 有 限 公 司 境 外 募 集 股 份 及 上 市 的 特 別 規 定》).

Accordingly, the Company proposes to amend the relevant provisions in its articles of association (the "Articles of Association") concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures. The specific amendments are as follows: