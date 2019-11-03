Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rizhao Port Jurong : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

According to the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of

the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97)( 關 於 調 整 適 用 在 境 外 上 市 公 司 召 開 股 東 大 會 通

知 期 限 等 事 項 規 定 的 批 覆》( 國 函〔201997 )), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock companies incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and listed overseas shall be governed by the relevant provisions under the Company Law of the PRC, instead of the provisions under the Articles 20 to 22 of the Special

Provisions of the State Council on Overseas Share Raising and Listing of Joint Stock Companies( 國 務 院 關 於 股 份 有 限 公 司 境 外 募 集 股 份 及 上 市 的 特 別 規 定》).

Accordingly, the Company proposes to amend the relevant provisions in its articles of association (the "Articles of Association") concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures. The specific amendments are as follows:

- 1 -

Original articles

Amended articles

A r t i c l e 6 5 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

A r t i c l e 65 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

convenes an annual shareholders' general

convenes a shareholders' general

meeting, shareholders individually or

meeting, shareholders individually or

jointly holding 3% or more of the total

jointly holding 3% or more of the total

voting shares of the Company are entitled

voting shares of the Company are entitled

to propose new resolutions in writing

to propose new resolutions in writing

to the Company and submit them to the

to the Company and submit them to the

convener 10 days before the meeting. The

convener 10 days before the meeting. The

convener of the shareholders' general

convener of the shareholders' general

meeting shall issue a supplementary

meeting shall issue a supplementary

notice of the shareholders' general

notice of the shareholders' general

meeting to other shareholders within two

meeting to other shareholders within two

days upon the receipt of such proposal

days upon the receipt of such proposal

and incorporate any matters falling within

and incorporate any matters falling within

the scope of duties of the shareholders'

the scope of duties of the shareholders'

general meeting into the agenda of such

general meeting into the agenda of such

meeting. The new agenda shall be tabled

meeting. The new agenda shall be tabled

to the shareholders' general meeting for

to the shareholders' general meeting for

consideration.

consideration.

A r t i c l e 6 6 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

A r t i c l e 66 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

c o n v e n e s a s h a r e h o l d e r s ' g e n e r a l

convenes an annual shareholders'

meeting, it shall issue a written notice

general meeting, it shall notify the

within 45 days prior to the meeting

shareholders of the time and venue

(inclusive of the day on which the

of the meeting, and the matters to

meeting is held) informing all the

be considered 20 days prior to the

registered shareholders of the matters

meeting; and the Company shall notify

to be considered at the meeting as well

the shareholders 15 days prior to an

as the date and place of the meeting.

extraordinary shareholders' general

Shareholders who intend to attend the

meeting. For notices given under this

shareholders' general meeting shall,

Article, the date posted shall be the

20 days prior to the meeting, deliver a

date of delivering the relevant notice to

written reply to the Company confirming

post office by the Company or the share

his/her attendance at the meeting. For

registrar engaged by the Company.

notices given under this Article, the date

posted shall be the date of delivering

the relevant notice to post office by the

Company or the share registrar engaged

by the Company.

- 2 -

Original articles

Amended articles

Unless otherwise provided by these

Unless otherwise provided by these

Articles of Association, the notice of the

Articles of Association, the notice of the

shareholders' general meeting shall be

shareholders' general meeting shall be

sent to shareholders (regardless of their

sent to shareholders (regardless of their

voting rights at the shareholders' general

voting rights at the shareholders' general

meeting) by hand or pre-paid post to the

meeting) by hand or pre-paid post to the

address of the recipient as specified in the

address of the recipient as specified in the

register of shareholders. For holders of

register of shareholders. For holders of

domestic shares, notices of shareholders'

domestic shares, notices of shareholders'

general meetings may be issued in the

general meetings may be issued in the

form of public announcement.

form of public announcement.

Public announcement referred to in the

Public announcement referred to in the

preceding paragraph shall be published

preceding paragraph shall be published

in one or more newspaper(s) designated

in one or more newspaper(s) designated

by the securities regulatory authorities

by the securities regulatory authorities

under the State Council during the

under the State Council during the period

period between 45 days to 50 days

between 20 and 25 days prior to an

prior to the date of the meeting. Once

annual shareholders' general meeting

the announcement has been published,

and between 15 and 20 days prior to an

all holders of domestic shares shall be

extraordinary shareholders' general

deemed to have received notice of the

meeting.

relevant meeting.

N o t i c e s o f s h a r e h o l d e r s ' g e n e r a l

N o t i c e s o f s h a r e h o l d e r s ' g e n e r a l

meetings served on holders of overseas

meetings served on holders of overseas

listed foreign shares may be published

listed foreign shares may be published

on the website designated by the Hong

on the website designated by the Hong

Kong Stock Exchange and the website

Kong Stock Exchange and the website

of the Company. Upon the publication

of the Company. Upon the publication

of the announcement, all holders of

of the announcement, all holders of

overseas listed shares shall be deemed to

overseas listed shares shall be deemed to

have received the notice of the relevant

have received the notice of the relevant

shareholders' general meeting.

shareholders' general meeting.

- 3 -

Original articles

Amended articles

Article 67 The Company shall calculate

Article 67 Matters which are not

the number of shares with voting rights

included in the notices set out in

represented by the shareholders who

Articles 65 and 66 herein shall not be

intend to attend the shareholders'

resolved at the shareholders' general

general meeting in accordance with the

meeting.

written replies received 20 days before

the meeting is convened. In the event

that the number of shares with voting

rights represented by the shareholders

who intend to attend reaches more than

one-half of the total number of shares

with voting rights, the Company may

convene the shareholders' general

meeting . If this requirement is not

met, the Company shall again inform

the shareholders of the matters to be

deliberated at and the date and venue

of the meeting within five days in the

form of an announcement . Once an

announcement has been so made, the

Company may then proceed to convene

the shareholders' general meeting.

An extraordinary shareholders' general

meeting shall not decide on any matter

not stated in the notice of meeting.

- 4 -

Original articles

Amended articles

A r t i c l e 9 5 W h e r e t h e C o m p a n y

A r t i c l e 9 5 W h e r e t h e C o m p a n y

convenes a class meeting, a written

convenes a class meeting, the period for

notice shall be given 45 days prior to

issuing a written notice thereof shall

the date of the meeting to notify all the

be the same as the period for issuing a

registered shareholders of the said class

written notice of the non-class meeting

of the matters to be considered at the

to be convened together with such class

meeting, and the date and venue of the

meeting. Written notice shall notify the

meeting. Any shareholder intending to

registered shareholders of such class

attend the meeting shall serve to the

of the matters to be considered at the

Company a written reply showing his/her

meeting and the date and venue of the

intention to attend at least 20 days before

meeting. The duration of the aforesaid

the date of the meeting. The duration of

periods shall not include the day on

the aforesaid periods shall not include the

which the meeting is convened.

day on which the meeting is convened.

If the listing rules of the place where the

In the event that the shareholders who

Company's shares are listed has special

intend to attend such a meeting represent

provisions, such provisions shall prevail.

more than half of the total number of

voting shares of that class present at the

meeting, the Company may hold the class

meeting; otherwise, the Company shall

make an announcement, within 5 days,

once again notifying the shareholders of

the matters proposed to be considered as

well as the date and venue of the class

meeting. Once an announcement has been

so made, the Company may convene the

class meeting.

If the listing rules of the place where the

Company's shares are listed has special

provisions, such provisions shall prevail.

- 5 -

The above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 17 December 2019 (the "EGM"), and shall take effect on the date of passing the relevant resolution at the EGM. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolution at the EGM, the current Articles of Association shall remain effective.

For further details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 3 November 2019.

By order of the Board

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd.

Zhang Baohua

Chairman

Rizhao, the PRC, 3 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Baohua as Chairman and non-executive Director; Mr. He Zhaodi as executive Director; Mr. Ng Chee Keong, Mr. Ooi Boon Hoe, Mr. Shi Ruxin and Mr. Jiang Zidan as non-executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Zixue and Mr. Wu Xibin as independent non-executive Directors.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aIsrael-Egypt gas pipeline deal seen imminent
RE
07:05aTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
07:04aARAMCO CHAIRMAN EXPECTS STRONG DEMAND FOR IPO FROM GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS : Al Arabiya
RE
07:03aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL opens Banking Booth at Baridhara Natunbazar, Dhaka
PU
07:03aDEYAAR DEVELOPMENT : begins handover of Midtown's Afnan District
PU
06:51aSaudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
RE
06:28aWISDOM SPORTS : Discloseable transaction loan agreement
PU
06:26aFounder of China's smartphone maker Smartisan barred from planes, trains
RE
06:18aBANK OF CHINA : Letter to H-Share Holders-Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and Change of Means of Receipt or Language of Future Corporate Communications
PU
06:18aBANK OF CHINA : Letter to Non-registered H-Share Holders - Circular of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
3Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
5ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group