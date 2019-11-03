Rizhao Port Jurong : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

|
Original articles
Amended articles
A r t i c l e 6 5 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
A r t i c l e 65 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
convenes an annual shareholders' general
convenes a shareholders' general
meeting, shareholders individually or
meeting, shareholders individually or
jointly holding 3% or more of the total
jointly holding 3% or more of the total
voting shares of the Company are entitled
voting shares of the Company are entitled
to propose new resolutions in writing
to propose new resolutions in writing
to the Company and submit them to the
to the Company and submit them to the
convener 10 days before the meeting. The
convener 10 days before the meeting. The
convener of the shareholders' general
convener of the shareholders' general
meeting shall issue a supplementary
meeting shall issue a supplementary
notice of the shareholders' general
notice of the shareholders' general
meeting to other shareholders within two
meeting to other shareholders within two
days upon the receipt of such proposal
days upon the receipt of such proposal
and incorporate any matters falling within
and incorporate any matters falling within
the scope of duties of the shareholders'
the scope of duties of the shareholders'
general meeting into the agenda of such
general meeting into the agenda of such
meeting. The new agenda shall be tabled
meeting. The new agenda shall be tabled
to the shareholders' general meeting for
to the shareholders' general meeting for
consideration.
consideration.
A r t i c l e 6 6 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
A r t i c l e 66 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
c o n v e n e s a s h a r e h o l d e r s ' g e n e r a l
convenes an annual shareholders'
meeting, it shall issue a written notice
general meeting, it shall notify the
within 45 days prior to the meeting
shareholders of the time and venue
(inclusive of the day on which the
of the meeting, and the matters to
meeting is held) informing all the
be considered 20 days prior to the
registered shareholders of the matters
meeting; and the Company shall notify
to be considered at the meeting as well
the shareholders 15 days prior to an
as the date and place of the meeting.
extraordinary shareholders' general
Shareholders who intend to attend the
meeting. For notices given under this
shareholders' general meeting shall,
Article, the date posted shall be the
20 days prior to the meeting, deliver a
date of delivering the relevant notice to
written reply to the Company confirming
post office by the Company or the share
his/her attendance at the meeting. For
registrar engaged by the Company.
notices given under this Article, the date
posted shall be the date of delivering
the relevant notice to post office by the
Company or the share registrar engaged
by the Company.
