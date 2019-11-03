Rizhao Port Jurong : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 3 November 2019 in relation to the EGM:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the proposed election of Mr. Lee Man Tai as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and To consider and approve the remuneration of the independent non-executive directors of the Company for the year of 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

3. To consider and approve the amendments to Articles 65, 66, 67 and 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures.

By Order of the Board

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd.

Zhang Baohua

Chairman

Rizhao, PRC, 3 November 2019