Rizhao Port Jurong : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
11/03/2019 | 05:23am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6117)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the PRC for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 3 November 2019 in relation to the EGM:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the proposed election of Mr. Lee Man Tai as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and
To consider and approve the remuneration of the independent non-executive directors of the Company for the year of 2019.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
3. To consider and approve the amendments to Articles 65, 66, 67 and 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures.
By Order of the Board
Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd.
Zhang Baohua
Chairman
Rizhao, PRC, 3 November 2019
Notes:
All votes of resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.rzportjurong.com) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
In order to determine the holders of H Shares who will be entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 17 November 2019 to 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order for the holders of H Shares to qualify for attending the EGM, all completed share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, and in any case no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
Any shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM can appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the shareholder or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or an attorney duly authorised in writing to sign the same. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising the attorney to sign, or other authorization documents shall be notarized. The aforementioned documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or the office of the Board at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall complete and deliver the reply slip of EGM enclosed to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or the office of the Board at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) on or before 27 November 2019.
If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she should produce his/her identification document and the power of attorney or other documents signed by the appointer or his/her legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If a representative of a corporate shareholder attends the EGM, such representative shall produce his/her identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of any authorization documents issued by such corporate shareholder.
The contact of the Company:
Address: South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC
Telephone: +86 0633 7381 569
Fax: +86 0633 7381 530
The EGM is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Baohua as Chairman and non-executive director of the Company; Mr. He Zhaodi as the executive director of the Company; Mr. Ng Chee Keong, Mr. Ooi Boon Hoe, Mr. Shi Ruxin and Mr. Jiang Zidan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Zhang Zixue and Mr. Wu Xinbin as the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
