Rizhao Port Jurong : PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

11/26/2019 | 09:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 26 November 2019. Deloitte stated in their letter of resignation that, as part of their normal procedures which include an annual consideration of whether they would continue to act for their audit clients, having taken into account factors including the level of audit fees, their available internal resources in light of their current work flows and the professional risk associated with the audit, they decided to tender their resignation as the auditor of the Company. Deloitte, in their letter of resignation, confirmed that there are no other circumstances connected with their resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and creditors of the Company.

The Board confirmed that Deloitte has not commenced any audit work on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The Board believes that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the annual audit of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The Board has also confirmed that there are no disagreements or outstanding matters between the Company and Deloitte, and the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the proposed change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board has resolved, following the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, to appoint Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as the new auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, subject to the approval by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") to be held on 17 December 2019.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the proposed appointment of the new auditor of the Company, together with the supplemental notice of EGM and the revised proxy form, will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 2 December 2019.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for the professional and quality services rendered to the Company in the past.

By Order of the Board

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd.

Zhang Baohua

Chairman

Rizhao, PRC, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Baohua as Chairman and non-executive Director; Mr. He Zhaodi as executive Director; Mr. Ng Chee Keong, Mr. Ooi Boon Hoe, Mr. Shi Ruxin and Mr. Jiang Zidan as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Zhang Zixue and Mr. Wu Xibin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:47:03 UTC
