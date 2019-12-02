Log in
Rizhao Port Jurong : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (REVISED)

12/02/2019 | 05:55am EST

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (REVISED)

Number of shares to which

Domestic shares

this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

H shares

I/We(Note 2)

(address)

being the holder of

Domestic shares/H shares(Note 3)

of RMB1.00 each of Rizhao Port

Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

(Note 4)

of (address)

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China, (the "PRC") or any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM dated 3 November 2019 (the "Notice") as hereunder indicated on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)

ABSTAIN(Note 5)

1.

To consider and approve the proposed election of Mr.

Lee Man Tai as an independent non-executive director

of the Company; and

2.

To consider and approve the remuneration of the

independent non-executive directors of the Company for

the year 2019.

3.

To consider and approve the proposed appointment of

Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as the auditor of

the Company for the year of 2019, and to authorize the

board of directors of the Company to determine the

remuneration of the new auditor.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)

ABSTAIN(Note 5)

4.

To consider and approve the amendments to Articles

65, 66, 67 and 95 of the Articles of Association of the

Company concerning the notice period of the general

meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening

procedures.

Dated this

day of

, 2019

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
  2. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/ her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this Proxy Form must be initialed by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "FOR" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "AGAINST" or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote abstention on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "ABSTAIN" or insert the number of shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy shall vote at his/her own discretion. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
  6. This Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney or other officer duly authorized. In case of joint holders, this Proxy Form may be signed by any of such joint holders.
  7. To be valid, this Proxy Form and, if such proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's registered office in the PRC at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, City, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.
  8. In the case of joint holders of shares of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM either in person or by proxy in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM in person or by proxy, then the vote cast, in person or by proxy, by the holder whose name appears in prior sequence shall be regarded as the sole and exclusive vote on behalf of all the rest of the joint holders. For the purpose of such voting, the shareholder's priority shall be determined in accordance with the sequence of the joint holders of the Company as prescribed in the Company's register of shareholders.
  9. You are reminded that completion and return of the this Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

Disclaimer

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:54:03 UTC
