Rizhao Port Jurong : REPLY SLIP FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/03/2019 | 05:18am EST

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

REPLY SLIP

FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1) :

Number of shares held(Note 2)

Domestic shares/H shares(Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of the Company.

I/We intend to attend in person or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at East Conference Room, 3/F, Office Building of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd., South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

Date:

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Please delete as appropriate.
  4. This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered by hand or by post, for holders of domestic shares of the Company, to the Company's registered office in the PRC at South End, Haibin 5th Road, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, the PRC or, for holders of H shares of the Company, to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019 in order for such documents to be valid. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for holders of H shares of the Company for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.

Disclaimer

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:16:59 UTC
