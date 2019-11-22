Rizhao Port Jurong : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - OPERATION OUTSOURCING AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

OPERATION OUTSOURCING AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the

Company ") dated 18 November 2019 in relation to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Operation Outsourcing Agreement (the " Announcement "). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information in relation to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Operation Outsourcing Agreement.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO OPERATION OUTSOURCING AGREEMENT

Nature of transaction

Pursuant to the Operation Outsourcing Agreement, the Company may from time to time engage Lanshan Branch of Rizhao Port to provide stevedoring, storage and delivery services of grain cargoes, in Lanshan port area.

Pricing Policy

The fee charged for the services provided by Lanshan Branch of Rizhao Port shall be determined through arm's length negotiations by the parties and based on normal commercial terms with reference to (a) qualification of service providers in stevedoring of grain cargoes in Lanshan port area; (b) the prevailing market price for the provision of similar types of services in the same or nearby service area by independent third parties; (c) the actual services to be provided, the volume of cargoes to be handled and the duration of storage of cargoes; and (d) the historical prices offered to independent third party service providers.