Rizk Ventures Releases Two Letters Previously Sent to the Board of Directors of Mack-Cali Realty Outlining Terms of Its Credible, Financed Expression of Interest for Acquiring the Company

02/28/2020 | 02:27pm EST

Rizk Ventures LLC, founded by Thomas A. Rizk (the former CEO of Mack-Cali Realty), owner and operator of more than 10 million square feet of office and flex space in markets across the US through a Rizk Ventures affiliate (co-founded by Roger Thomas, the former General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Mack-Cali Realty), today released two letters previously sent to the Board of Directors of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005516/en/

Rizk Ventures is releasing these letters to respond to and to clarify comments made by the CEO of Mack-Cali during the February 27, 2020 earnings call in connection with Rizk Ventures’ credible, financed expression of interest in acquiring Mack-Cali Realty.

Rizk Ventures reiterates its position that it is no longer interested in making a bid for Mack-Cali.

The letters are attached.


© Business Wire 2020
