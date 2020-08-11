Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing E-commerce Industry to boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the road freight transportation market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 31.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-

Which is the leading segment based on product in the market?

The food and beverages are expected to be the leading segment based on product during the forecast period.

What is the major trend for market?

Increasing cross-border trade is a major growth factor for the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 31.47 billion.

What are the top players in the market?

DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE & Co. KG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics, Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing e-commerce industry and increasing cross-border trade are the major factors driving the market. However, competitive pricing and higher operational costs will restrain market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE & Co. KG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Dangerous Goods

Agriculture

Others
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The road freight transportation market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Road Freight Transportation Market Size in Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market Trends in Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market Analysis in Europe
This study identifies increasing cross-border trade as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist road freight transportation market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the road freight transportation market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of road freight transportation market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus SE & Co. KG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
