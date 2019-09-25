Road King Infrastructure : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF US$480 MILLION 6.7% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity, or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. The New Notes are not available for general subscription in Hong Kong or elsewhere.

This announcement is not, does not form part of and should not be construed as an offer of securities for sale in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

ROAD KING INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1098)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF US$480 MILLION 6.7%

GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW NOTES

On 25 September 2019, the Issuer, Road King and the Guarantors entered into the Subscription Agreement with J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS in relation to the issue of the New Notes. The New Notes will be guaranteed by Road King and the Guarantors. J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS are the joint global coordinators, joint book-runners and joint lead managers in relation to the New Notes Issue.