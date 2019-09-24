Road King Infrastructure : PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED NEW NOTES

J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS are the joint global coordinators, joint book-runners and joint lead managers in respect of the New Notes Issue. The pricing of the New Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS.

Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing of and quotation for the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the New Notes is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the New Notes, the Issuer, the Guarantors, Road King, its subsidiaries and its associated companies. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.

As no binding agreement in relation to the New Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the New Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Investors and shareholders of Road King are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Road King. A further announcement in respect of the New Notes Issue will be made by Road King should the Subscription Agreement be signed.

Road King proposes to conduct through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RKPF Overseas 2019

(A) Limited, an international offering of the New Notes.

J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS are the joint global coordinators, joint book-runners and joint lead managers in respect of the New Notes Issue. The pricing of the New Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by J.P. Morgan, HSBC and DBS. As at the date hereof, the amount, terms and conditions of the New Notes Issue have not been determined yet. Upon finalizing the terms of the New Notes, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, DBS and Road King, amongst others, will enter into the Subscription Agreement. Road King will make a further announcement in respect of the New Notes Issue should the Subscription Agreement be signed.

None of the New Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or elsewhere and none of the New Notes will be placed to any connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Road King.

The completion of the New Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor demand. If the New Notes are issued, Road King intends to use the net proceeds of the New Notes Issue for acquisition of or investment in property projects or general corporate purposes.

