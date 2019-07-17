Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Road Pictures : Helps High-Quality Films Create Box-Office Sensations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Ensuring that high-quality films are viewed by a large audience has always been a major challenge for film-industry professionals. For a long time, the general public’s perception of award-winning films has left much to be desired. How can we get people to see the kind of movies, that were originally perceived as being hard to understand or watch? The way the Chinese film company Road Pictures overcame this challenge is inspiring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005352/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

At the 2018 Cannes film festival, Road Pictures acquired the Chinese rights to “Shoplifters”. This was the first time in 25 years that a Golden Palm winner was introduced to China. The film hit Chinese screens in the summer of 2018, grossing over ¥96 million, and became the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in China to date. Then in April of 2019, the Lebanese-directed film “Capernaum”, totaled over ¥370 Million in China, second only to “Avengers: Endgame”. Aside from this outstanding box-office performance, “Capernaum” also garnered exceptional word-of-mouth. On China’s most popular movie rating platform Douban (豆瓣), it scored a 9 out of 10, and is now ranked as the 96th most popular foreign film in China. Even the most experienced film-industry professionals didn’t expect these two films to break through the way they did.

Facing off against Chinese media conglomerates, and standing firm under pressure from Hollywood, Road Pictures (est.2014), employs its unique distribution and promotion tactics to attract audiences of different ages, different regions and diverse professions from all around China to the cinema, creating box office sensations. Furthermore, Road Pictures has been involved in blockbuster films such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Tomb Raider (2018) , Avengers: Infinity War and others. But this is only the beginning. Road Pictures is continuing to introduce high-quality foreign films to China, having recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring Japanese, European and American content. At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Road Pictures bought “Dolor y Gloria”, “Traditore” and “The Most Beautiful Years”, which have been shown during the Shanghai International Film Festival. Through Road Pictures’ well-integrated distribution and promotion model, more outstanding foreign films will have the opportunity to be seen by Chinese audiences on the big screen.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:45pEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Diodes Incorporated's Automotive-Compliant Linear LED Driver-Controller Features Low Dropout and Enhanced Dimming
PU
10:41pALPHABET : Australian developer LendLease lands $15 billion project with Google; shares surge
RE
10:36pFACEBOOK : Japan to lead development of SWIFT network for cryptocurrency - source
RE
10:29pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Former JPMorgan senior banker pleads not guilty to bribery charges
RE
10:29pUTStarcom Introduces New SyncRing Products at Softbank World 2019
AQ
10:10pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
10:09pFIREFOX GLD : Gold Closes Fully Subscribed Non-brokered Private Placement
AQ
10:01pROAD PICTURES : Helps High-Quality Films Create Box-Office Sensations
BU
10:01pSamsung Begins Mass Production of Industry's First 12Gb LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM for Premium Smartphones
BU
10:00pHILTON HOTELS : Grand Vacations to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3Crude futures fall after strong build in U.S. oil products stocks
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About