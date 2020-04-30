Piraeus, 30 April 2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: February 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for February 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, increased by 23.8% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (858 road accidents in February 2020, against 693 road accidents in February 2019).
The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in February 2020 were as follows: 47 deaths, 31
serious injuries and 965 slight injuries. In contrast, in February 2019 the corresponding figures were: 39 deaths, 36 serious injuries and 774 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in February 2020 increased by 20.5% for deaths, decreased by 13.9% for serious injuries and increased by 24.7% for slight injuries.
Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,
January 2012 - February 2020
Road accidents (left axis)
Slight injuries (left axis)
Fatalities (right axis)
Serious injuries (right axis)
|
Provisional data for the period March 2019 - February 2020
|
|
-
Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).
Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, February 2018 - 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019/2018 (%)
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2020*/2019 (%)
|
|
|
|
Road accidents
|
|
684
|
|
|
693
|
1.3
|
|
858
|
|
23.8
|
|
Fatalities
|
|
37
|
|
|
39
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
Total injuries
|
|
817
|
|
|
810
|
-0.9
|
|
996
|
|
23.0
|
|
Serious injuries
|
|
43
|
|
|
36
|
|
-16.3
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
-13.9
|
|
Slight injuries
|
|
774
|
|
|
774
|
0.0
|
|
965
|
24.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, February 2018 - 2020*
Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, February 2019 and 2020*
|
|
Region and
|
|
|
Road accidents
|
|
|
Fatalities
|
|
|
|
Serious injuries
|
|
|
Slight injuries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
department
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece Total
|
693
|
|
858
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
39
|
|
47
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
36
|
|
31
|
|
-13.9
|
|
774
|
|
965
|
|
24.7
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Thraki
|
20
|
|
22
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
|
-33.3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
24
|
|
25
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(East Macedonia and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thrace)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drama
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evros
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kavala
|
9
|
|
6
|
|
|
-33.3
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xanthi
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rodopi
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
125
|
|
145
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
4
|
|
12
|
|
|
200.0
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
33.3
|
|
147
|
|
155
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Central Macedonia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imathia
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessaloniki
|
109
|
|
121
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kilkis
|
4
|
|
7
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pella
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
|
-25.0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pieria
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serres
|
3
|
|
8
|
|
|
166.7
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chalkidiki
|
2
|
|
6
|
|
|
200.0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
4
|
|
9
|
|
|
125.0
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
-100.0
|
|
2
|
|
7
|
|
250.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(West Macedonia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grevena
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kastoria
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kozani
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florina
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros (Epirus)
|
8
|
|
4
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
-66.7
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
3
|
|
-62.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arta
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thesprotia
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ioannina
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preveza
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
-66.7
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessalia (Thessaly)
|
15
|
|
12
|
|
|
-20.0
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
-75.0
|
|
11
|
|
14
|
|
27.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karditsa
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Larissa
|
5
|
|
4
|
|
|
-20.0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magnissia
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
|
-25.0
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trikala
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
|
-33.3
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
-50.0
|
|
4
|
|
8
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ionian Islands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zakynthos
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kerkyra
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
33.3
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kefallinia
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lefkada
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
3
Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, February 2019 and 2020* (Continued)
|
|
Region and
|
|
|
Road accidents
|
|
|
Fatalities
|
|
|
|
Serious injuries
|
|
|
Slight injuries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
department
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
%
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
23
|
|
37
|
|
60.9
|
|
2
|
|
7
|
|
|
250.0
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
26
|
|
38
|
|
46.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(West Greece)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Etolia & Akarnania
|
6
|
|
13
|
|
116.7
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achaia
|
14
|
|
17
|
|
21.4
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ilia
|
3
|
|
7
|
|
133.3
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
23
|
|
40
|
|
73.9
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
26
|
|
50
|
|
92.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Viotia
|
4
|
|
9
|
|
125.0
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evia
|
9
|
|
21
|
|
133.3
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evrytania
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fthiotida
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
-25.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fokida
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attiki (Attica)
|
403
|
|
523
|
|
29.8
|
|
12
|
|
10
|
|
|
-16.7
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
464
|
|
605
|
|
30.4
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
25
|
|
21
|
|
-16.0
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
24
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Peloponnese)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argolida
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
100.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arkadia
|
6
|
|
4
|
|
-33.3
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Korinthia
|
8
|
|
9
|
|
12.5
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lakonia
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
-66.7
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Messinia
|
7
|
|
5
|
|
-28.6
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio (North
|
15
|
|
13
|
|
-13.3
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
5
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
-100.0
|
|
10
|
|
14
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aegean)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lesvos
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
14.3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samos
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
50.0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chios
|
6
|
|
2
|
|
-66.7
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
19
|
|
17
|
|
-10.5
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
19
|
|
16
|
|
-15.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(South Aegean)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dodekanissos
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
-8.3
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyklades
|
7
|
|
6
|
|
-14.3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti (Crete)
|
8
|
|
8
|
|
0.0
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
-66.7
|
|
4
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
-25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraklio
|
6
|
|
5
|
|
-16.7
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lassithi
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rethymno
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chania
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
-100.0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
4
Graph 3: Road traffic accidents by region, February 2020 *
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio Kriti
|
Anatoliki Makedonia
|
2.0%
|
0.9%
|
and Thraki
|
|
1.5%
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
16.9%
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
Thessalia
|
|
0.5%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
Attiki
|
|
|
61.0%
|
|
* Provisional data
Graph 4: Fatalities by region, February 2020 *
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
Anatoliki Makedonia
|
4.3%
|
2.1%
|
and Thraki
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
4.3%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
8.5%
|
|
25.5%
Attiki
21.3%
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
2.1%
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Thessalia
|
4.3%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
2.1%
|
14.9%
|
* Provisional data
5
Table 3: Road traffic accidents and casualties for the period January - February 2018, 2019 and 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
-
|
February
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
January -
|
|
February
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
January -
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
year*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Accidents
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
10,737
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
10,771
|
|
|
1,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Change (%)
|
-6.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fatalities
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Change (%)
|
10.7
|
|
-0.6
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serious injuries
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Change (%)
|
-21.3
|
|
-12.8
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slight injuries
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
|
12,422
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
12,107
|
|
|
1,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Change (%)
|
-8.3
|
|
-2.5
|
|
22.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Graph 5: Total road traffic accidents and fatalities, 1991-2019*
|
30000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2300
|
25000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1700
|
15000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1300
|
10000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
0
|
|
1993
|
|
|
1996
|
|
|
1999
|
|
|
2002
|
|
|
2005
|
|
|
2008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
1991
|
1992
|
1994
|
1995
|
1997
|
1998
|
2000
|
2001
|
2003
|
2004
|
2006
|
2007
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
Road accidents (left axis)
Fatalities (right axis)
*Provisional data for the period March 2019 - December 2019
Graph 6: Road traffic accidents per 100,000 inhabitants
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia and
|
Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
* Provisional data
|
Ipeiros
|
Thessalia
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Attiki
|
Peloponnisos
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
|
|
January-February 2019
|
|
January-February 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 7: Fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants
2
1
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia and
|
Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
Ipeiros
|
|
Thessalia
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Attiki
|
Peloponnisos
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
|
|
January-February 2019
|
|
|
January-February 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
2
1
0
|
Anatoliki Makedonia
|
and Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
Graph 8: Serious injuries per 100,000 inhabitants
|
|
Ipeiros
|
Thessalia
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Attiki
|
Peloponnisos
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
|
January-February 2019
|
|
January-February 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia and
|
Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
* Provisional data
Graph 9: Slight injuries per 100,000 inhabitants
|
|
Ipeiros
|
Thessalia
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Attiki
|
Peloponnisos
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
|
January-February 2019
|
|
January-February 2020*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
Survey on The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is conducted on a monthly basis and it records, for each Road Traffic region (see map) and department of Greece and for each month separately, the number of Accidents accidents resulting in death or injury, as well as the number of persons injured by categories
(drivers, passengers, pedestrians).
On a yearly basis, road traffic accidents are further analyzed. The competent agencies for filling in/collecting the forms on road accidents are the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities of Greece.
The lower level of analysis for the place where an injury road accident occurred is the settlement. Data are collected on a monthly basis. The main variables are the following: place of accident, kind of road, casualties, conditions of road surface and type of road.
Legal basis The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is governed by Council Decision 93/704 of the European Community.
Reference Monthly. period
Availability Provisional data are available 2 months after the reference month. of data Final data are available 10 months after the reference year.
National Road accident (injury accident): Any accident involving at least one road motor vehicle in motion
8
definitions on a public road or square to which the public has access (excluding yards, industrial sites or vehicle depot of public transport enterprises), resulting in at least one injured or killed person. Accidents with only material damages are not included.
Fatality (Death): Any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident (This national definition applies since 01.01.1996)
Person injured: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, and who normally needs medical treatment.
Serious injury: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, such as brain damages, mutilation, multiple injuries, which may result in lack of awareness or which are life- threatening.
Slight injury: Any person injured who sustained minor and not life-threatening injuries.
Vehicle: Include motor vehicles, trolleybuses, motorcycles, bicycles, motorbikes, agricultural and road making machines, animal and hand-drawn vehicles. Railway vehicles are excluded, unless the road accident involves at least one of the aforementioned types of vehicles and therefore, railway vehicles are considered vehicles.
Methodology The forms of the survey are filled in by the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities as well.
References More information about Road Traffic Accidents is available on ELSTAT's website and more specifically at the link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SDT03/-.
9
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:03 UTC