Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Road Traffic Accidents, February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Piraeus, 30 April 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: February 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for February 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, increased by 23.8% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (858 road accidents in February 2020, against 693 road accidents in February 2019).

The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in February 2020 were as follows: 47 deaths, 31

serious injuries and 965 slight injuries. In contrast, in February 2019 the corresponding figures were: 39 deaths, 36 serious injuries and 774 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in February 2020 increased by 20.5% for deaths, decreased by 13.9% for serious injuries and increased by 24.7% for slight injuries.

Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,

January 2012 - February 2020

1600

500

1400

450

400

1200

350

1000

300

800

250

600

200

150

400

100

200

50

0

Apr-12

Jul-12

Apr-13

Jul-13

Apr-14

Jul-14

Apr-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Apr-16

Jul-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

0

Jan-12

Oct-12

Jan-13

Oct-13

Jan-14

Oct-14

Jan-15

Oct-15

Oct-16

Jan-17

Oct-17

Jan-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Road accidents (left axis)

Slight injuries (left axis)

Fatalities (right axis)

Serious injuries (right axis)

Provisional data for the period March 2019 - February 2020

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Transport Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

P. Tzortzi

Tel: +30 213 135 2187

Fax : +30 213 135 2757

e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr

  1. Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).

Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, February 2018 - 2020*

February

2018

2019

2019/2018 (%)

2020*

2020*/2019 (%)

Road accidents

684

693

1.3

858

23.8

Fatalities

37

39

5.4

47

20.5

Total injuries

817

810

-0.9

996

23.0

Serious injuries

43

36

-16.3

31

-13.9

Slight injuries

774

774

0.0

965

24.7

* Provisional data

Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, February 2018 - 2020*

1200

1000

965

774

774

800

858

693

Fatalities

600

684

Serious injuries

400

Slight injuries

Road accidents

200

43

39

47

37

36

31

0

2018

2019

2020*

February

* Provisional data

2

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, February 2019 and 2020*

Region and

Road accidents

Fatalities

Serious injuries

Slight injuries

department

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

Greece Total

693

858

23.8

39

47

20.5

36

31

-13.9

774

965

24.7

Anatoliki Makedonia

and Thraki

20

22

10.0

3

2

-33.3

0

0

-

24

25

4.2

(East Macedonia and

Thrace)

Drama

4

5

25.0

1

0

0

0

4

6

Evros

7

7

0.0

1

1

0

0

9

8

Kavala

9

6

-33.3

1

1

0

0

11

7

Xanthi

0

2

-

0

0

0

0

0

2

Rodopi

0

2

-

0

0

0

0

0

2

Kentriki Makedonia

125

145

16.0

4

12

200.0

3

4

33.3

147

155

5.4

(Central Macedonia)

Imathia

2

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Thessaloniki

109

121

11.0

3

3

2

2

129

136

Kilkis

4

7

75.0

0

5

0

0

4

5

Pella

4

3

-25.0

0

1

0

1

7

2

Pieria

1

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Serres

3

8

166.7

1

2

0

1

3

5

Chalkidiki

2

6

200.0

0

1

1

0

1

7

Dytiki Makedonia

4

9

125.0

1

2

100.0

1

0

-100.0

2

7

250.0

(West Macedonia)

Grevena

0

1

-

0

0

0

0

0

1

Kastoria

0

1

-

0

1

0

0

0

0

Kozani

4

6

50.0

1

1

1

0

2

5

Florina

0

1

-

0

0

0

0

0

1

Ipeiros (Epirus)

8

4

-50.0

3

1

-66.7

0

0

-

8

3

-62.5

Arta

1

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Thesprotia

2

1

-50.0

0

0

0

0

2

1

Ioannina

2

2

0.0

0

0

0

0

4

2

Preveza

3

1

-66.7

2

1

0

0

2

0

Thessalia (Thessaly)

15

12

-20.0

2

2

0.0

4

1

-75.0

11

14

27.3

Karditsa

3

3

0.0

0

0

1

0

2

3

Larissa

5

4

-20.0

0

1

2

1

4

4

Magnissia

4

3

-25.0

1

1

1

0

3

2

Trikala

3

2

-33.3

1

0

0

0

2

5

Ionia Nisia

5

7

40.0

0

1

-

2

1

-50.0

4

8

100.0

(Ionian Islands)

Zakynthos

1

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Kerkyra

3

4

33.3

0

1

2

0

1

5

Kefallinia

0

3

-

0

0

0

1

0

3

Lefkada

1

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

1

0

* Provisional data

3

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, February 2019 and 2020* (Continued)

Region and

Road accidents

Fatalities

Serious injuries

Slight injuries

department

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

Dytiki Ellada

23

37

60.9

2

7

250.0

2

4

100.0

26

38

46.2

(West Greece)

Etolia & Akarnania

6

13

116.7

1

1

0

1

10

15

Achaia

14

17

21.4

1

4

1

2

13

14

Ilia

3

7

133.3

0

2

1

1

3

9

Sterea Ellada

23

40

73.9

2

2

0.0

0

2

-

26

50

92.3

Viotia

4

9

125.0

1

1

0

0

6

9

Evia

9

21

133.3

1

1

0

2

8

26

Evrytania

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

Fthiotida

8

6

-25.0

0

0

0

0

10

10

Fokida

2

4

100.0

0

0

0

0

2

5

Attiki (Attica)

403

523

29.8

12

10

-16.7

12

12

0.0

464

605

30.4

Peloponnisos

25

21

-16.0

4

4

0.0

0

2

-

25

24

-4.0

(Peloponnese)

Argolida

1

2

100.0

0

0

0

1

1

3

Arkadia

6

4

-33.3

0

1

0

0

7

5

Korinthia

8

9

12.5

1

3

0

1

9

8

Lakonia

3

1

-66.7

0

0

0

0

3

1

Messinia

7

5

-28.6

3

0

0

0

5

7

Voreio Aigaio (North

15

13

-13.3

2

1

-50.0

5

0

-100.0

10

14

40.0

Aegean)

Lesvos

7

8

14.3

0

0

4

0

5

10

Samos

2

3

50.0

0

0

0

0

2

3

Chios

6

2

-66.7

2

1

1

0

3

1

Notio Aigaio

19

17

-10.5

1

2

100.0

3

3

0.0

19

16

-15.8

(South Aegean)

Dodekanissos

12

11

-8.3

1

2

2

3

11

9

Kyklades

7

6

-14.3

0

0

1

0

8

7

Kriti (Crete)

8

8

0.0

3

1

-66.7

4

2

-50.0

8

6

-25.0

Iraklio

6

5

-16.7

2

1

4

1

5

4

Lassithi

0

3

-

0

0

0

1

0

2

Rethymno

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

Chania

2

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

3

0

* Provisional data

4

Graph 3: Road traffic accidents by region, February 2020 *

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio Kriti

Anatoliki Makedonia

2.0%

0.9%

and Thraki

1.5%

Kentriki Makedonia

2.6%

Peloponnisos

16.9%

2.4%

Dytiki Makedonia

1.0%

Ipeiros

Thessalia

0.5%

1.4%

Ionia Nisia

0.8%

Dytiki Ellada

4.3%

Sterea Ellada

4.7%

Attiki

61.0%

* Provisional data

Graph 4: Fatalities by region, February 2020 *

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

Anatoliki Makedonia

4.3%

2.1%

and Thraki

Voreio Aigaio

4.3%

2.1%

Peloponnisos

Kentriki Makedonia

8.5%

25.5%

Attiki

21.3%

Dytiki Makedonia

4.3%

Ipeiros

2.1%

Sterea Ellada

Thessalia

4.3%

4.3%

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

2.1%

14.9%

* Provisional data

5

Table 3: Road traffic accidents and casualties for the period January - February 2018, 2019 and 2020*

2018

2019

2020 *

January

-

February

Total

January -

February

Total

January -

February

year

year*

Road Accidents

1,462

10,737

1,369

10,771

1,646

Annual Change (%)

-6.4

0.3

20.2

Fatalities

75

700

83

696

96

Annual Change (%)

10.7

-0.6

15.7

Serious injuries

89

727

70

634

77

Annual Change (%)

-21.3

-12.8

10.0

Slight injuries

1,671

12,422

1,532

12,107

1,874

Annual Change (%)

-8.3

-2.5

22.3

* Provisional data

Graph 5: Total road traffic accidents and fatalities, 1991-2019*

30000

2500

2300

25000

2100

20000

1900

1700

15000

1500

1300

10000

1100

5000

900

700

0

1993

1996

1999

2002

2005

2008

500

1991

1992

1994

1995

1997

1998

2000

2001

2003

2004

2006

2007

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019*

Road accidents (left axis)

Fatalities (right axis)

*Provisional data for the period March 2019 - December 2019

Graph 6: Road traffic accidents per 100,000 inhabitants

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

* Provisional data

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-February 2019

January-February 2020*

6

Graph 7: Fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants

2

1

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-February 2019

January-February 2020*

3

2

1

0

Anatoliki Makedonia

and Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Graph 8: Serious injuries per 100,000 inhabitants

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-February 2019

January-February 2020*

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

* Provisional data

Graph 9: Slight injuries per 100,000 inhabitants

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-February 2019

January-February 2020*

7

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is conducted on a monthly basis and it records, for each Road Traffic region (see map) and department of Greece and for each month separately, the number of Accidents accidents resulting in death or injury, as well as the number of persons injured by categories

(drivers, passengers, pedestrians).

On a yearly basis, road traffic accidents are further analyzed. The competent agencies for filling in/collecting the forms on road accidents are the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities of Greece.

The lower level of analysis for the place where an injury road accident occurred is the settlement. Data are collected on a monthly basis. The main variables are the following: place of accident, kind of road, casualties, conditions of road surface and type of road.

Legal basis The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is governed by Council Decision 93/704 of the European Community.

Reference Monthly. period

Availability Provisional data are available 2 months after the reference month. of data Final data are available 10 months after the reference year.

National Road accident (injury accident): Any accident involving at least one road motor vehicle in motion

8

definitions on a public road or square to which the public has access (excluding yards, industrial sites or vehicle depot of public transport enterprises), resulting in at least one injured or killed person. Accidents with only material damages are not included.

Fatality (Death): Any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident (This national definition applies since 01.01.1996)

Person injured: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, and who normally needs medical treatment.

Serious injury: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, such as brain damages, mutilation, multiple injuries, which may result in lack of awareness or which are life- threatening.

Slight injury: Any person injured who sustained minor and not life-threatening injuries.

Vehicle: Include motor vehicles, trolleybuses, motorcycles, bicycles, motorbikes, agricultural and road making machines, animal and hand-drawn vehicles. Railway vehicles are excluded, unless the road accident involves at least one of the aforementioned types of vehicles and therefore, railway vehicles are considered vehicles.

Methodology The forms of the survey are filled in by the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities as well.

References More information about Road Traffic Accidents is available on ELSTAT's website and more specifically at the link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SDT03/-.

9

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aTwo thirds of UK companies apply for job retention scheme - ONS survey
RE
05:33aAlready pumping cash at record pace, ECB under pressure to act again
RE
05:33aPRESS STATEMENT : Update on Regulatory Action Against Bureaux De Change and Entities Breaching Foreign Exchange Trading Requirements - 23 April 2020
PU
05:33aResolutions of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting held on 24 April 2020
PU
05:32aCoronavirus lockdown hits German jobs, retail sales
RE
05:32aAustria says 1.2 million people registered for layoff prevention scheme
RE
05:30aEuro zone economy shrinks at record rate, inflation slows sharply
RE
05:29aStocks head for best month on record ahead of ECB
RE
05:28aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020
PU
05:24aKenya's economy to grow by an estimated 6.4% in 2021 - central bank governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group