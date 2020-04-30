Road Traffic Accidents, February 2020

Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).

serious injuries and 965 slight injuries. In contrast, in February 2019 the corresponding figures were: 39 deaths, 36 serious injuries and 774 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in February 2020 increased by 20.5% for deaths, decreased by 13.9% for serious injuries and increased by 24.7% for slight injuries.

The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in February 2020 were as follows: 47 deaths, 31

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for February 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, increased by 23.8% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (858 road accidents in February 2020, against 693 road accidents in February 2019).

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is conducted on a monthly basis and it records, for each Road Traffic region (see map) and department of Greece and for each month separately, the number of Accidents accidents resulting in death or injury, as well as the number of persons injured by categories

(drivers, passengers, pedestrians).

On a yearly basis, road traffic accidents are further analyzed. The competent agencies for filling in/collecting the forms on road accidents are the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities of Greece.

The lower level of analysis for the place where an injury road accident occurred is the settlement. Data are collected on a monthly basis. The main variables are the following: place of accident, kind of road, casualties, conditions of road surface and type of road.

Legal basis The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is governed by Council Decision 93/704 of the European Community.

Reference Monthly. period

Availability Provisional data are available 2 months after the reference month. of data Final data are available 10 months after the reference year.

National Road accident (injury accident): Any accident involving at least one road motor vehicle in motion

