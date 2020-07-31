Piraeus, 31 July 2020 HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY PRESS RELEASE ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: May 2020 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for May 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, decreased by 23.2% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (751 road accidents in May 2020, against 978 road accidents in May 2019). The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in May 2020 were as follows: 51 deaths, 35 serious injuries and 854 slight injuries. In contrast, in May 2019 the corresponding figures were: 65 deaths, 61 serious injuries and 1119 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in May 2020 decreased by 21.5% for deaths, by 42.6% for serious injuries and by 23.7% for slight injuries. Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, January 2013 - May 2020 1600 500 1400 450 400 1200 Road accidents 350 (left axis) 1000 300 Slight injuries 800 250 (left axis) 600 200 Fatalities (right axis) 150 400 Serious injuries 100 (right axis) 200 50 0 0 Jan-13 May-13 Sep-13 Jan-14 May-14 Sep-14 Jan-15 May-15 Sep-15 Jan-16 May-16 Sep-16 Jan-17 May-17 Sep-17 Jan-18 May-18 Sep-18 Jan-19 May-19 Sep-19 Jan-20 May-20 Provisional data for the period June 2019 - May 2020 Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Transport Statistics Section e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr P. Tzortzi, L. Miliara Tel: +30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3095 Fax : +30 213 135 2757 e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr, l.miliara@statistics.gr Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).

Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, May 2018 - 2020* May 2018 2019 2019/2018 (%) 2020* 2020*/2019 (%) Road accidents 866 978 12.9 751 -23.2 Fatalities 53 65 22.6 51 -21.5 Total injuries 1,056 1,180 11.7 889 -24.7 Serious injuries 60 61 1.7 35 -42.6 Slight injuries 996 1,119 12.3 854 -23.7 * Provisional data Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, May 2018 - 2020* 1200 1119 996 1000 978854 800866 751 Fatalities 600 Serious injuries Slight injuries 400 Road accidents 200 60 65 61 53 51 35 0 2018 2019 2020* May * Provisional data 2

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, May 2019 and 2020* Region and Road accidents Fatalities Serious injuries Slight injuries department 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % Greece Total 978 751 -23.2 65 51 -21.5 61 35 -42.6 1,119 854 -23.7 Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki 37 34 -8.1 2 3 50.0 2 1 -50.0 44 35 -20.5 (East Macedonia and Thrace) Drama 8 4 -50.0 0 0 0 0 10 4 Evros 5 6 20.0 1 1 0 0 5 6 Kavala 14 8 -42.9 0 1 1 0 15 7 Xanthi 4 3 -25.0 0 1 1 1 4 4 Rodopi 6 13 116.7 1 0 0 0 10 14 Kentriki Makedonia 187 102 -45.5 13 6 -53.8 8 5 -37.5 213 114 -46.5 (Central Macedonia) Imathia 4 1 -75.0 3 0 0 1 4 0 Thessaloniki 162 83 -48.8 7 2 5 0 193 101 Kilkis 3 3 0.0 1 1 1 0 2 3 Pella 5 8 60.0 0 1 0 3 5 4 Pieria 3 1 -66.7 1 0 0 1 2 0 Serres 5 2 -60.0 1 2 1 0 3 0 Chalkidiki 5 4 -20.0 0 0 1 0 4 6 Dytiki Makedonia 4 4 0.0 3 0 -100.0 0 0 - 3 4 33.3 (West Macedonia) Grevena 1 0 -100.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kastoria 1 1 0.0 1 0 0 0 2 1 Kozani 0 3 - 0 0 0 0 0 3 Florina 2 0 -100.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Ipeiros (Epirus) 6 5 -16.7 3 0 -100.0 0 0 - 7 6 -14.3 Arta 1 0 -100.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Thesprotia 2 2 0.0 0 0 0 0 3 3 Ioannina 2 3 50.0 1 0 0 0 3 3 Preveza 1 0 -100.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Thessalia (Thessaly) 17 18 5.9 3 4 33.3 3 0 -100.0 15 17 13.3 Karditsa 2 3 50.0 1 0 0 0 3 3 Larissa 8 8 0.0 2 3 1 0 5 6 Magnissia 4 4 0.0 0 1 1 0 5 5 Trikala 3 3 0.0 0 0 1 0 2 3 Ionia Nisia 15 11 -26.7 2 1 -50.0 0 1 - 17 10 -41.2 (Ionian Islands) Zakynthos 5 3 -40.0 1 0 0 0 7 3 Kerkyra 4 4 0.0 1 0 0 0 4 4 Kefallinia 3 1 -66.7 0 1 0 0 3 0 Lefkada 3 3 0.0 0 0 0 1 3 3 * Provisional data 3

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, May 2019 and 2020* (Continued) Region and Road accidents Fatalities Serious injuries Slight injuries department 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % 2019 2020* % Dytiki Ellada 37 36 -2.7 7 5 -28.6 2 5 150.0 50 47 -6.0 (West Greece) Etolia & Akarnania 10 12 20.0 1 1 0 0 14 22 Achaia 22 21 -4.5 3 3 2 4 28 23 Ilia 5 3 -40.0 3 1 0 1 8 2 Sterea Ellada 39 30 -23.1 3 4 33.3 2 2 0.0 48 36 -25.0 Viotia 2 4 100.0 0 0 0 0 2 7 Evia 18 14 -22.2 2 1 0 1 21 15 Evrytania 1 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Fthiotida 13 11 -15.4 0 3 2 1 17 13 Fokida 5 0 -100.0 1 0 0 0 7 0 Attiki (Attica) 516 445 -13.8 9 15 66.7 20 11 -45.0 592 513 -13.3 Peloponnisos 49 26 -46.9 7 3 -57.1 10 4 -60.0 58 28 -51.7 (Peloponnese) Argolida 10 9 -10.0 1 1 1 2 9 12 Arkadia 7 3 -57.1 2 0 0 1 7 3 Korinthia 18 10 -44.4 0 1 8 1 30 8 Lakonia 5 1 -80.0 3 0 0 0 2 1 Messinia 9 3 -66.7 1 1 1 0 10 4 Voreio Aigaio (North 18 9 -50.0 4 2 -50.0 5 1 -80.0 18 8 -55.6 Aegean) Lesvos 12 5 -58.3 4 2 3 0 13 4 Samos 5 2 -60.0 0 0 2 1 4 2 Chios 1 2 100.0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Notio Aigaio 36 18 -50.0 4 3 -25.0 3 3 0.0 41 21 -48.8 (South Aegean) Dodekanissos 14 12 -14.3 4 3 1 0 14 18 Kyklades 22 6 -72.7 0 0 2 3 27 3 Kriti (Crete) 17 13 -23.5 5 5 0.0 6 2 -66.7 13 15 15.4 Iraklio 10 7 -30.0 0 2 5 2 8 9 Lassithi 2 1 -50.0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rethymno 0 3 - 0 1 0 0 0 2 Chania 5 2 -60.0 4 2 1 0 4 2 * Provisional data 4

Graph 3: Road traffic accidents by region, May 2020 * Notio Aigaio Kriti Anatoliki Makedonia Voreio Aigaio 2.4% 1.7% and Thraki Kentriki Makedonia 1.2% 4.5% 13.6% Peloponnisos Dytiki Makedonia 3.5% 0.5% Ipeiros 0.7% Thessalia 2.4% Ionia Nisia 1.5% Dytiki Ellada 4.8% Sterea Ellada 4.0% Attiki 59.3% * Provisional data Graph 4: Fatalities by region, May 2020 * Kriti Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki 9.8% Kentriki Makedonia 5.9% Notio Aigaio 11.8% 5.9% Dytiki Makedonia 0.0% Voreio Aigaio Ipeiros 3.9% 0.0% Peloponnisos Thessalia 7.8% 5.9% Ionia Nisia 2.0% Dytiki Ellada 9.8% Attiki 29.4%Sterea Ellada 7.8% * Provisional data 5

Table 3: Road traffic accidents and casualties for the period January - May 2018, 2019 and 2020* 2018 2019 2020 * Total Total January - May January - May January- May year year* Road Accidents 4,087 10,737 4,042 10,759 3,230 Annual Change (%) -1.1 0.2 -20.1 Fatalities 251 700 237 695 192 Annual Change (%) -5.6 -0.7 -19.0 Serious injuries 252 727 215 628 159 Annual Change (%) -14.7 -13.6 -26.0 Slight injuries 4,651 12,422 4,623 12,185 3,605 Annual Change (%) -0.6 -1.9 -22.0 * Provisional data Graph 5: Total road traffic accidents and fatalities, 1991-2019* 30000 2500 2300 25000 2100 20000 1900 Road accidents 1700 (left axis) 15000 1500 1300 Fatalities 10000 1100 (right axis) 5000 900 700 0 500 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* *Provisional data for the period June 2019 - December 2019 Graph 6: Road traffic accidents per 100,000 inhabitants 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki Kentriki Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia * Provisional data Ipeiros Thessalia Ionia Nisia Dytiki Ellada Sterea Ellada Attiki Peloponnisos Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti January-May 2019 January-May 2020* 6

Graph 7: Fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants 5 4 3 2 1 0 Anatoliki Makedoniaand Thraki KentrikiMakedonia DytikiMakedonia Ipeiros Thessalia IoniaNisia StereaEllada Attiki Peloponnisos Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti DytikiEllada January-May 2019 January-May 2020* 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki Kentriki Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia Graph 8: Serious injuries per 100,000 inhabitants Ipeiros Thessalia Ionia Nisia Dytiki Ellada Sterea Ellada Attiki Peloponnisos Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti January-May 2019 January-May 2020* 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki Kentriki Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia * Provisional data Graph 9: Slight injuries per 100,000 inhabitants Ipeiros Thessalia Ionia Nisia Dytiki Ellada Sterea Ellada Attiki Peloponnisos Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti January-May 2019 January-May 2020* 7

EXPLANATORY NOTES Survey on The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is conducted on a monthly basis and it records, for each Road Traffic region (see map) and department of Greece and for each month separately, the number of Accidents accidents resulting in death or injury, as well as the number of persons injured by categories (drivers, passengers, pedestrians). On a yearly basis, road traffic accidents are further analyzed. The competent agencies for filling in/collecting the forms on road accidents are the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities of Greece. The lower level of analysis for the place where an injury road accident occurred is the settlement. Data are collected on a monthly basis. The main variables are the following: place of accident, kind of road, casualties, conditions of road surface and type of road. Legal basis The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is governed by Council Decision 93/704 of the European Community. Reference Monthly. period Availability Provisional data are available 2 months after the reference month. of data Final data are available 10 months after the reference year. National Road accident (injury accident): Any accident involving at least one road motor vehicle in motion 8

definitions on a public road or square to which the public has access (excluding yards, industrial sites or vehicle depot of public transport enterprises), resulting in at least one injured or killed person. Accidents with only material damages are not included. Fatality (Death): Any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident (This national definition applies since 01.01.1996) Person injured: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, and who normally needs medical treatment. Serious injury: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, such as brain damages, mutilation, multiple injuries, which may result in lack of awareness or which are life- threatening. Slight injury: Any person injured who sustained minor and not life-threatening injuries. Vehicle: Include motor vehicles, trolleybuses, motorcycles, bicycles, motorbikes, agricultural and road making machines, animal and hand-drawn vehicles. Railway vehicles are excluded, unless the road accident involves at least one of the aforementioned types of vehicles and therefore, railway vehicles are considered vehicles. Methodology The forms of the survey are filled in by the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities as well. References More information about Road Traffic Accidents is available on ELSTAT's website and more specifically at the link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SDT03/-. 9