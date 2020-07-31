Log in
Road Traffic Accidents, May 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:22am EDT

Piraeus, 31 July 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: May 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for May 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, decreased by 23.2% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (751 road accidents in May 2020, against 978 road accidents in May 2019).

The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in May 2020 were as follows: 51 deaths, 35 serious

injuries and 854 slight injuries. In contrast, in May 2019 the corresponding figures were: 65 deaths, 61 serious injuries and 1119 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in May 2020 decreased by 21.5% for deaths, by 42.6% for serious injuries and by 23.7% for slight injuries.

Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,

January 2013 - May 2020

1600

500

1400

450

400

1200

Road accidents

350

(left axis)

1000

300

Slight injuries

800

250

(left axis)

600

200

Fatalities

(right axis)

150

400

Serious injuries

100

(right axis)

200

50

0

0

Jan-13

May-13

Sep-13

Jan-14

May-14

Sep-14

Jan-15

May-15

Sep-15

Jan-16

May-16

Sep-16

Jan-17

May-17

Sep-17

Jan-18

May-18

Sep-18

Jan-19

May-19

Sep-19

Jan-20

May-20

Provisional data for the period June 2019 - May 2020

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Transport Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

P. Tzortzi, L. Miliara

Tel: +30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3095

Fax : +30 213 135 2757

e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr, l.miliara@statistics.gr

  1. Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).

Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, May 2018 - 2020*

May

2018

2019

2019/2018 (%)

2020*

2020*/2019 (%)

Road accidents

866

978

12.9

751

-23.2

Fatalities

53

65

22.6

51

-21.5

Total injuries

1,056

1,180

11.7

889

-24.7

Serious injuries

60

61

1.7

35

-42.6

Slight injuries

996

1,119

12.3

854

-23.7

* Provisional data

Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, May 2018 - 2020*

1200

1119

996

1000

978854

800866

751

Fatalities

600

Serious injuries

Slight injuries

400

Road accidents

200

60

65

61

53

51

35

0

2018

2019

2020*

May

* Provisional data

2

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, May 2019 and 2020*

Region and

Road accidents

Fatalities

Serious injuries

Slight injuries

department

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

Greece Total

978

751

-23.2

65

51

-21.5

61

35

-42.6

1,119

854

-23.7

Anatoliki Makedonia

and Thraki

37

34

-8.1

2

3

50.0

2

1

-50.0

44

35

-20.5

(East Macedonia and

Thrace)

Drama

8

4

-50.0

0

0

0

0

10

4

Evros

5

6

20.0

1

1

0

0

5

6

Kavala

14

8

-42.9

0

1

1

0

15

7

Xanthi

4

3

-25.0

0

1

1

1

4

4

Rodopi

6

13

116.7

1

0

0

0

10

14

Kentriki Makedonia

187

102

-45.5

13

6

-53.8

8

5

-37.5

213

114

-46.5

(Central Macedonia)

Imathia

4

1

-75.0

3

0

0

1

4

0

Thessaloniki

162

83

-48.8

7

2

5

0

193

101

Kilkis

3

3

0.0

1

1

1

0

2

3

Pella

5

8

60.0

0

1

0

3

5

4

Pieria

3

1

-66.7

1

0

0

1

2

0

Serres

5

2

-60.0

1

2

1

0

3

0

Chalkidiki

5

4

-20.0

0

0

1

0

4

6

Dytiki Makedonia

4

4

0.0

3

0

-100.0

0

0

-

3

4

33.3

(West Macedonia)

Grevena

1

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Kastoria

1

1

0.0

1

0

0

0

2

1

Kozani

0

3

-

0

0

0

0

0

3

Florina

2

0

-100.0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Ipeiros (Epirus)

6

5

-16.7

3

0

-100.0

0

0

-

7

6

-14.3

Arta

1

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

1

0

Thesprotia

2

2

0.0

0

0

0

0

3

3

Ioannina

2

3

50.0

1

0

0

0

3

3

Preveza

1

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Thessalia (Thessaly)

17

18

5.9

3

4

33.3

3

0

-100.0

15

17

13.3

Karditsa

2

3

50.0

1

0

0

0

3

3

Larissa

8

8

0.0

2

3

1

0

5

6

Magnissia

4

4

0.0

0

1

1

0

5

5

Trikala

3

3

0.0

0

0

1

0

2

3

Ionia Nisia

15

11

-26.7

2

1

-50.0

0

1

-

17

10

-41.2

(Ionian Islands)

Zakynthos

5

3

-40.0

1

0

0

0

7

3

Kerkyra

4

4

0.0

1

0

0

0

4

4

Kefallinia

3

1

-66.7

0

1

0

0

3

0

Lefkada

3

3

0.0

0

0

0

1

3

3

* Provisional data

3

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, May 2019 and 2020* (Continued)

Region and

Road accidents

Fatalities

Serious injuries

Slight injuries

department

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

2019

2020*

%

Dytiki Ellada

37

36

-2.7

7

5

-28.6

2

5

150.0

50

47

-6.0

(West Greece)

Etolia & Akarnania

10

12

20.0

1

1

0

0

14

22

Achaia

22

21

-4.5

3

3

2

4

28

23

Ilia

5

3

-40.0

3

1

0

1

8

2

Sterea Ellada

39

30

-23.1

3

4

33.3

2

2

0.0

48

36

-25.0

Viotia

2

4

100.0

0

0

0

0

2

7

Evia

18

14

-22.2

2

1

0

1

21

15

Evrytania

1

1

0.0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Fthiotida

13

11

-15.4

0

3

2

1

17

13

Fokida

5

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

7

0

Attiki (Attica)

516

445

-13.8

9

15

66.7

20

11

-45.0

592

513

-13.3

Peloponnisos

49

26

-46.9

7

3

-57.1

10

4

-60.0

58

28

-51.7

(Peloponnese)

Argolida

10

9

-10.0

1

1

1

2

9

12

Arkadia

7

3

-57.1

2

0

0

1

7

3

Korinthia

18

10

-44.4

0

1

8

1

30

8

Lakonia

5

1

-80.0

3

0

0

0

2

1

Messinia

9

3

-66.7

1

1

1

0

10

4

Voreio Aigaio (North

18

9

-50.0

4

2

-50.0

5

1

-80.0

18

8

-55.6

Aegean)

Lesvos

12

5

-58.3

4

2

3

0

13

4

Samos

5

2

-60.0

0

0

2

1

4

2

Chios

1

2

100.0

0

0

0

0

1

2

Notio Aigaio

36

18

-50.0

4

3

-25.0

3

3

0.0

41

21

-48.8

(South Aegean)

Dodekanissos

14

12

-14.3

4

3

1

0

14

18

Kyklades

22

6

-72.7

0

0

2

3

27

3

Kriti (Crete)

17

13

-23.5

5

5

0.0

6

2

-66.7

13

15

15.4

Iraklio

10

7

-30.0

0

2

5

2

8

9

Lassithi

2

1

-50.0

1

0

0

0

1

2

Rethymno

0

3

-

0

1

0

0

0

2

Chania

5

2

-60.0

4

2

1

0

4

2

* Provisional data

4

Graph 3: Road traffic accidents by region, May 2020 *

Notio Aigaio Kriti

Anatoliki Makedonia

Voreio Aigaio

2.4%

1.7%

and Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

1.2%

4.5%

13.6%

Peloponnisos

Dytiki Makedonia

3.5%

0.5%

Ipeiros

0.7%

Thessalia

2.4%

Ionia Nisia

1.5%

Dytiki Ellada

4.8%

Sterea Ellada

4.0%

Attiki 59.3%

* Provisional data

Graph 4: Fatalities by region, May 2020 *

Kriti

Anatoliki Makedonia

and Thraki

9.8%

Kentriki Makedonia

5.9%

Notio Aigaio

11.8%

5.9%

Dytiki Makedonia

0.0%

Voreio Aigaio

Ipeiros

3.9%

0.0%

Peloponnisos

Thessalia

7.8%

5.9%

Ionia Nisia

2.0%

Dytiki Ellada

9.8%

Attiki

29.4%Sterea Ellada

7.8%

* Provisional data

5

Table 3: Road traffic accidents and casualties for the period January - May 2018, 2019 and 2020*

2018

2019

2020 *

Total

Total

January

-

May

January -

May

January-

May

year

year*

Road Accidents

4,087

10,737

4,042

10,759

3,230

Annual Change (%)

-1.1

0.2

-20.1

Fatalities

251

700

237

695

192

Annual Change (%)

-5.6

-0.7

-19.0

Serious injuries

252

727

215

628

159

Annual Change (%)

-14.7

-13.6

-26.0

Slight injuries

4,651

12,422

4,623

12,185

3,605

Annual Change (%)

-0.6

-1.9

-22.0

* Provisional data

Graph 5: Total road traffic accidents and fatalities, 1991-2019*

30000

2500

2300

25000

2100

20000

1900

Road accidents

1700

(left axis)

15000

1500

1300

Fatalities

10000

1100

(right axis)

5000

900

700

0

500

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019*

*Provisional data for the period June 2019 - December 2019

Graph 6: Road traffic accidents per 100,000 inhabitants

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

* Provisional data

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-May 2019

January-May 2020*

6

Graph 7: Fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants

5

4

3

2

1

0

Anatoliki Makedoniaand Thraki

KentrikiMakedonia

DytikiMakedonia

Ipeiros

Thessalia

IoniaNisia

StereaEllada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

DytikiEllada

January-May 2019

January-May 2020*

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Graph 8: Serious injuries per 100,000 inhabitants

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-May 2019

January-May 2020*

75

70

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia and

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

* Provisional data

Graph 9: Slight injuries per 100,000 inhabitants

Ipeiros

Thessalia

Ionia Nisia

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Attiki

Peloponnisos

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

January-May 2019

January-May 2020*

7

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is conducted on a monthly basis and it records, for each Road Traffic region (see map) and department of Greece and for each month separately, the number of Accidents accidents resulting in death or injury, as well as the number of persons injured by categories

(drivers, passengers, pedestrians).

On a yearly basis, road traffic accidents are further analyzed. The competent agencies for filling in/collecting the forms on road accidents are the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities of Greece.

The lower level of analysis for the place where an injury road accident occurred is the settlement. Data are collected on a monthly basis. The main variables are the following: place of accident, kind of road, casualties, conditions of road surface and type of road.

Legal basis The Survey on Road Traffic Accidents is governed by Council Decision 93/704 of the European Community.

Reference Monthly. period

Availability Provisional data are available 2 months after the reference month. of data Final data are available 10 months after the reference year.

National Road accident (injury accident): Any accident involving at least one road motor vehicle in motion

8

definitions on a public road or square to which the public has access (excluding yards, industrial sites or vehicle depot of public transport enterprises), resulting in at least one injured or killed person. Accidents with only material damages are not included.

Fatality (Death): Any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident (This national definition applies since 01.01.1996)

Person injured: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, and who normally needs medical treatment.

Serious injury: Any person who sustained an injury as result of an injury accident, such as brain damages, mutilation, multiple injuries, which may result in lack of awareness or which are life- threatening.

Slight injury: Any person injured who sustained minor and not life-threatening injuries.

Vehicle: Include motor vehicles, trolleybuses, motorcycles, bicycles, motorbikes, agricultural and road making machines, animal and hand-drawn vehicles. Railway vehicles are excluded, unless the road accident involves at least one of the aforementioned types of vehicles and therefore, railway vehicles are considered vehicles.

Methodology The forms of the survey are filled in by the local Police Authorities and the local Port Authorities as well.

References More information about Road Traffic Accidents is available on ELSTAT's website and more specifically at the link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SDT03/-.

9

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:21:08 UTC
