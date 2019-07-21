Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Road Trip: GEICO Says Make It Memorable and Make It Safe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Millions of Americans will be putting millions of miles on their vehicles this summer as they head out for the annual adventure: the great American road trip. A lot of fond memories will be made as travelers visit national parks and seashores, adventure parks and family reunion sites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190721005009/en/

GEICO infographic with safe driving tips for road trips (Graphic: GEICO)

GEICO infographic with safe driving tips for road trips (Graphic: GEICO)

Before everyone hits the open road, GEICO encourages drivers to use this checklist to help stay safe during their travels:

  • Check your tires: Make sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure. Recommended tire pressures are listed on the sidewall of the tire as well as the driver doorjamb of the vehicle. Also, inspect the tread on your tires to make sure it isn’t worn. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests flipping a penny over and placing it in the tread as a test. If you’re able to see the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head on the penny, then your tire is getting bald and should be replaced.
  • Inspect windshield wipers and washer fluid: After you confirm your washer fluid tank is full, spray your windshield and make sure the wipers clear properly. Wiper blades that are cracked or dried out will smear water rather than clear it.
  • Look for open vehicle recalls: A recall could potentially pop up for any vehicle make or model. To find out if your car is affected, visit NHTSA’s site https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and follow the instructions on how to locate and enter your vehicle’s identification number.
  • Wash your car: Sensors for safety equipment such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and backup cameras function best when they’re clear from grime that may build up.
  • Assign seats for passengers: This practice can help minimize distractions for the driver. Also, consider giving your passengers different responsibilities while you’re traveling so you can focus on driving.
  • Set GPS destinations and playlists beforehand: Navigation apps can help a great deal with finding a destination; however, trying to set them while driving causes a major distraction. Take care of all your smartphone needs, such as destinations and music playlists, before you shift out of park.

For more safe driving tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resources page.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aFACEBOOK : Read Receipts Ruined Messaging. Here's How To Turn Them Off.
DJ
09:15aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Two Southwest planes collide in Nashville airport gate area
AQ
09:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 21)
AQ
09:01aROAD TRIP : GEICO Says Make It Memorable and Make It Safe
BU
08:30aISRAEL : ICL – Court Approval of the Settlement Agreement in the Derivative Action
PU
08:08aAir France, Emirates maintain Cairo flights after British Air suspension
RE
07:50aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results; (2) Further PostpOnement of Board Meeting; and (3) Continued Suspension of Trading
PU
06:17aORPHAZYME A/S : to prepare for filing of arimoclomol in US for Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC)
AQ
06:05aSK HYNIX : U.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute
RE
06:02aONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S : – First day of trading in investor warrants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Faces Key Test in Defense Against Talc-Safety Lawsuits
2SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : U.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Consumer Giants Turn From Diapers and Detergent to Eye Rollers and Jelly Masks
5FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : After U.S. Tax Overhaul, Corporate Rates Fall but Unevenly

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group