Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Road traffic accidents 2019: more fatalities, number of fatally injured children increased significantly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Press release: 12.227-067/20

Vienna, 2020-04-29 - In 2019, a total of 416 persons died in road traffic accidents in Austria. According to Statistics Austria, this means an increase in fatalities of 1.7% compared to 2018. Among those, 16 children were fatally injured, this means an increase by 13 children or 433% compared to 2018. In contrast, the number of road traffic accidents (35 736) and injuries (45 140) decreased in 2019 by 3% each.

Significantly more fatalities in Burgenland

In 2019, the three most populous federal states (except Vienna) recorded the most traffic accidents with fatalities: Lower Austria (101 deaths), Upper Austria (87 deaths) and Styria (72 deaths). In Burgenland, fatalities increased by 146% to 32 persons.

Especially many injuries in June

June was the month with the highest number of accidents in 2019, with an average of 182 injuries and almost two deaths per day (56 deaths in total). By contrast, in January and February, the two months with the fewest accidents, 20 people each died. For pedestrians, November (13 deaths) and December (9 deaths) were particularly dangerous.

More fatally injured pedestrians

69 pedestrians were fatally injured in road traffic accidents in 2019, an increase of 47% compared to 2018. The number of fatally injured moped drivers or passengers has also increased from eight in 2018 to ten in 2019. Compared to 2018, the number of fatally injured car occupants rose by 10.5% to 200.

On the other hand, the number of motorcycle drivers or passengers killed in road traffic accidents declined in 2019 to 79 (in 2018, 102 motorcycle drivers/passengers died). The number of fatally injured cyclists (bicycles, electric bicycles and electric scooters) decreased by 20%: In 2019, 33 cyclists were killed, in 2018 41.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of road traffic accidents please refer to our website or the German version. An interactive map of road traffic accidents is also available in German only.

Information on methods, definitions:On 1 January 2012, a change in the survey method took place. The survey based on paper questionnaires was replaced by electronic police reports. Since then, the results also include accidents which become known later as well as additional injury reports. Due to these changes in the data collecting method, a break in time-series from the reporting year 2012 onwards has to be considered.
Injury accident:any accident involving at least one road vehicle in motion on a public road, resulting in at least one injured or killed person.
Person killed: any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident.

Road traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities 2016 2017 2018 2019 Changes
2018 to 2019 in percent
Accidents 38 466 37 402 36 846 35 736 -3.0
Injuries 48 393 47 258 46 525 45 140 -3.0
Fatalities 432 414 409 416 +1.7
Injured children 2 858 2 780 2 887 2 722 -5.7
Fatally injured children 7 8 3 16 +433.3

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Social Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Eveline PFEILER, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7223 resp. eveline.pfeiler@statistik.gv.at and
DI Brigitte ALLEX, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7553 resp. brigitte.allex@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at
© STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aAPTERYX IMAGING : Reports 2019 Results
PU
03:38aJD COM : Consumption Trends during COVID-19 through Data
PU
03:38aIMAGE SCAN : Interim results
PU
03:38aVALE S A : Performance in 1Q20 (EN)
PU
03:38aAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03:35aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:35aHOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GMBH : closes 2019 with noticeably higher earnings
EQ
03:34aWPP says COVID-19 dragged March net sales down 7.9%, braces for bigger impact
RE
03:34aCOVESTRO : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03:33aALTAN RIO MINERALS : Announces Joint Venture Agreement for Southern Cross North Project
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls 12% on coronavirus cri..
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : reports profitable quarter driven by revenue growth in core businesses &nda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group