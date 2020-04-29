Road traffic accidents 2019: more fatalities, number of fatally injured children increased significantly

Press release: 12.227-067/20

Vienna, 2020-04-29 - In 2019, a total of 416 persons died in road traffic accidents in Austria. According to Statistics Austria, this means an increase in fatalities of 1.7% compared to 2018. Among those, 16 children were fatally injured, this means an increase by 13 children or 433% compared to 2018. In contrast, the number of road traffic accidents (35 736) and injuries (45 140) decreased in 2019 by 3% each.

Significantly more fatalities in Burgenland

In 2019, the three most populous federal states (except Vienna) recorded the most traffic accidents with fatalities: Lower Austria (101 deaths), Upper Austria (87 deaths) and Styria (72 deaths). In Burgenland, fatalities increased by 146% to 32 persons.

Especially many injuries in June

June was the month with the highest number of accidents in 2019, with an average of 182 injuries and almost two deaths per day (56 deaths in total). By contrast, in January and February, the two months with the fewest accidents, 20 people each died. For pedestrians, November (13 deaths) and December (9 deaths) were particularly dangerous.

More fatally injured pedestrians

69 pedestrians were fatally injured in road traffic accidents in 2019, an increase of 47% compared to 2018. The number of fatally injured moped drivers or passengers has also increased from eight in 2018 to ten in 2019. Compared to 2018, the number of fatally injured car occupants rose by 10.5% to 200.

On the other hand, the number of motorcycle drivers or passengers killed in road traffic accidents declined in 2019 to 79 (in 2018, 102 motorcycle drivers/passengers died). The number of fatally injured cyclists (bicycles, electric bicycles and electric scooters) decreased by 20%: In 2019, 33 cyclists were killed, in 2018 41.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of road traffic accidents please refer to our website or the German version. An interactive map of road traffic accidents is also available in German only.

Information on methods, definitions:On 1 January 2012, a change in the survey method took place. The survey based on paper questionnaires was replaced by electronic police reports. Since then, the results also include accidents which become known later as well as additional injury reports. Due to these changes in the data collecting method, a break in time-series from the reporting year 2012 onwards has to be considered.

Injury accident:any accident involving at least one road vehicle in motion on a public road, resulting in at least one injured or killed person.

Person killed: any person killed immediately or dying within 30 days as a result of an injury accident.

Road traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities 2016 2017 2018 2019 Changes

2018 to 2019 in percent Accidents 38 466 37 402 36 846 35 736 -3.0 Injuries 48 393 47 258 46 525 45 140 -3.0 Fatalities 432 414 409 416 +1.7 Injured children 2 858 2 780 2 887 2 722 -5.7 Fatally injured children 7 8 3 16 +433.3

