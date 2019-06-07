Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roadtrip Nation Documentary Highlighting Innovative Career Pathways for the People of Indiana Nominated for Regional Emmy Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Costa Mesa, Calif., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“Roadtrip Nation: State of Change” has been nominated for a Regional Emmy Award in the category Best Documentary - Topical, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter. “State of Change” is currently streaming at stateofchangefilm.com and airing on public television throughout the Ohio Valley. Produced by career exploration nonprofit Roadtrip Nation, “State of Change” follows three college students as they explore careers through a series of interviews with remarkable professionals who are pioneering breakthroughs in in-demand fields—and turning Indiana into a hub for American innovation.

Made possible with support by Strada Education Network, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, and 1st Source Bank, “State of Change” explores the ways in which the people of Indiana are finding new solutions for a changing world.

The film follows Indiana college students Shannon, Dengke, and Jaedyn as they make their way along the Crossroads of America in Roadtrip Nation’s green RV, unsure of where their futures will take them, but curious about the possibilities in their own backyard. The one-hour film features Indiana engineers, business leaders, medical professionals, and more, all of whom are dedicated to making a difference in Indiana and the world at large. They may use different tools—seeds, software, steel—but they all employ them to the same end: finding new solutions for a changing world. Each, in their own way, is making the future easier to navigate.

Throughout their journey, the roadtrippers see how their fellow Hoosiers are finding new solutions for a changing world. With their eyes open to what exists in Indiana, these three young people hope other students and citizens will be empowered to move their lives, their state, and their world forward.

“We’re thrilled that Roadtrip Nation has received this nomination,” said Mike Marriner, co-founder of Roadtrip Nation. “We wanted to film a documentary celebrating the fact you can make just as much of a difference in your home state as in a big city. Our hope was to show the many paths that inspiring people all over Indiana are taking to make a difference in their communities and the world at large. We’re humbled and honored the Lower Great Lakes Chapter enjoyed and recognized our film in this way.”

To learn more and watch “State of Change,” visit stateofchangefilm.com and follow @RoadtripNation and the hashtag #RTNIndiana on Twitter.

About Roadtrip Nation

“What should I do with my life?” Since 2001, Roadtrip Nation, a member of the Strada Education Network, has made it their mission to help individuals answer this question. Through best-selling books, an acclaimed documentary series, and interactive classroom curricula, Roadtrip Nation empowers people to turn what they like into careers they’ll love—and helps them navigate any obstacles encountered along the way. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com/about. 

Mark Fewell
Roadtrip Nation
(949) 764-9121
mfewell@roadtripnation.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aRENAULT : Fiat Chrysler slams brakes on Renault merger
AQ
09:10aChina grants 5G licences for commercial use
AQ
09:10aBRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:10aDELTA DENTAL OF TENNESSEE : Honors Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak with Tennessee Smile Power Award
BU
09:10aCamino Is Granted Drilling Permit for 200 Drill Pads with up to 908 Drill Holes or 445,000m of Drilling over 3.6 Years
NE
09:10aCAMINO MINERALS : Is Granted Drilling Permit for 200 Drill Pads with up to 908 Drill Holes or 445,000m of Drilling over 3.6 Years
EQ
09:08aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Unveils Commitments to "Double the Good" for Thriving Economy, Sustainable Future, and Inclusive Society
PR
09:08aAmerica's Hottest Pastry Chefs Compete to Create the Next Big Thing in Donuts
PR
09:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Barnes & Noble, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Sale to Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
PR
09:07aTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 194 : Cloud Volumes ONTAP, FlexCache and ONTAP 9.6
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About