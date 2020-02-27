Log in
Roadtrippers Releases List of Extraordinary Road Trip Stops Across the U.S.

02/27/2020 | 08:18am EST

CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the world’s #1 road trip planning platform that’s redefining local, regional and cross-country travel, has released its list of Extraordinary Places. Made up of more than 300 recommended road trip hotspots across the country, the list highlights America’s most detour-worthy destinations.

Selected by the Roadtrippers team of travel experts, the ever-growing catalog of Extraordinary Places helps take travelers’ road trips to the next level. Each stop is chosen for its unforgettable qualities, including epic natural wonders, weird roadside attractions and meaningful monuments, as well as world-renowned famous hotspots that draw crowds.

Roadtrippers, which recently became part of road-based travel and outdoor tourism technology platform Togo Group, was born out of the belief that anyone is less than five minutes away from something or someone that is one-of-a-kind. Roadtrippers has helped travelers plan 25 million trips covering more than 7.8 billion miles.

“Our team lives and breathes road trips, so we’re often asked by friends and family where they should stop when they’re out on the road. We compiled all of our favorite stops and are sharing them with the world,” said Steven Hileman, Vice-President, Marketing & Customer Experience for Togo Group. “A lot of travel advice sends you down the same roads to the same places, making it hard to escape the tourist bubble. Roadtrippers helps users discover their own adventure.”

Travelers seeking inspiration for their next adventure can check out the full list of Extraordinary Places online, as well as browse locations on the Roadtrippers map. Within the map and trip planner, users will find the curated list highlighted with interactive illustrations, in addition to Roadtrippers’ expert opinions on what makes the spot special, for a select few.

To start navigating your next trip, discover Extraordinary Places or subscribe to Roadtrippers Plus, visit Roadtrippers.com.

ABOUT ROADTRIPPERS
Roadtrippers is the world’s #1 road trip planning tool, with more than 25 million trips planned to-date covering more than 7.8 billion miles. Founded in 2011, Roadtrippers offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends when planning routes, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, identify and save destinations, and more. Since joining Togo Group in 2018, the platform is redefining local, regional and cross-country travel. For more information, visit roadtrippers.com.

ABOUT TOGO GROUP
Togo Group is creating the leading technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism. For consumers, Togo Group brings together products and services that empower travelers to more easily own, rent, and maintain recreational vehicles as well as more easily discover, book and navigate road trips. Togo Group’s commercial products and services enable enterprises to more efficiently handle fleet management, reservations, telematics hardware, analytics tools, geo-data services, and localized content partnerships to drive their business forward. Togo Group operates globally with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Auckland and Melbourne. Learn more at togogroup.io.

For more information, contact:
McCauley Hurt
678.628.3792
McCauley@seesparkgo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
