|
Roan Resources, Inc. : Reports Preliminary(1) Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
03/18/2019 | 07:35pm EDT
Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) (“Roan” or the “Company”) today
announced preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2018 operating and
financial results.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Highlights
-
Fourth quarter production of 54.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent
per day (MBoe/d) (27% oil, 31% NGLs, 42% gas), with a 25% increase in
oil production as compared to the third quarter 2018;
-
Full-year production of 43.7 MBoe/d (27% oil, 29% NGLs, 44% gas), a
170% increase in total production and 200% increase in oil production
as compared to the full-year 2017 period;
-
Fourth quarter net income was $148.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted
share; fourth quarter adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $87.8 million;
-
Fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $217.2 million, an 11%
decrease from third quarter 2018; and
-
2018 proved reserves increased approximately 32% to 306 MMBoe and $2.1
billion of PV-10 value at year-end 2018 SEC prices.
“2018 was a transformative year for Roan,” said Tony Maranto, Roan’s
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved several corporate and
operational milestones throughout the year and are an entirely different
company from where we started last January. We grew both oil and total
production substantially over 2017 and are now well positioned to
implement our 2019 plan to increase production by 30% over the 2018
period and generate free cash flow by the fourth quarter of the year.”
1 Our audit relating to the financial information included in
this earnings release is not yet complete. Accordingly, the information
herein is subject to change as we complete our annual audit process.
Operational Update
Roan’s fourth quarter 2018 average daily production was approximately
54.1 MBoe/d (27% oil, 31% natural gas liquids (NGLs), 42% gas), up 16%
over third quarter 2018 with oil production up approximately 25% over
third quarter 2018. Full-year 2018 production averaged 43.7 MBoe/d (27%
oil, 29% NGLs, 44% gas).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
3Q 2018
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
Production Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
|
1,360
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
4,364
|
|
|
1,454
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
12,404
|
|
|
11,417
|
|
|
7,059
|
|
|
41,890
|
|
|
17,582
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
4,592
|
|
|
1,524
|
Total volumes (MBoe)
|
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
4,278
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
15,938
|
|
|
5,908
|
Average daily total volumes (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
46.5
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company drilled 26 gross (19.1 net) operated wells (48.7 gross
lateral miles) during the fourth quarter, bringing the total drilled
wells for 2018 to 92 gross (70.1 net) operated wells (143.7 gross
lateral miles). The Company also brought online 20 gross (15.3 net)
operated wells during the quarter, resulting in the 2018 total of wells
turned online to 78 gross (61.0 net) operated wells. In December the
Company began reducing completion activity and ended the year with 33
drilled and uncompleted wells (DUCs).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
Operated Well Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drilled gross wells
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
92
|
Drilled net wells
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
70.1
|
Drilled lateral miles
|
|
|
|
48.7
|
|
|
143.7
|
Completed gross wells
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
78
|
Completed net wells
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average 30-day initial production (IP) rates for the 20 wells turned
online during the fourth quarter was approximately 1,082 Boe/d (52% oil,
20% NGLs, 28% gas), normalized to a 10,000-foot lateral, with an average
lateral length of approximately 7,500-feet. At 90 days, the average IP
for these wells was approximately 906 Boe/d (50% oil, 21% NGLs, 29%
gas), normalized to a 10,000-foot lateral. After removing wells for
improper co-development of Mayes and Woodford completions, average
30-day IP rates for the 16 wells turned online during the quarter was
approximately 1,265 Boe/d (51% oil, 21% NGLs, 28% gas), normalized to a
10,000-foot lateral, with an average lateral length of 7,500-feet. At 90
days, the average IP for these 16 wells was approximately 1,055 Boe/d
(50% oil, 21% NGLs, 29% gas). Several of these wells were brought online
using specific pressure management techniques to maximize oil production
over the life of the well.
“During the fourth quarter we began testing pressure management
techniques designed to maximize oil production by managing bottom hole
pressure drawdown rates. While this practice results in muted initial
production rates, the benefits are evident in increased oil recoveries,
stabilized GOR trends and ultimately improved well economics. At 90
days, the cumulative oil production on the fourth quarter completions
was 15% higher compared to the average results from the previous three
quarters. This is very encouraging heading into 2019 where we plan to
utilize pressure management for the entire year.”
Drill times trended lower throughout the year as the Company made
numerous performance-driven adjustments. Average drill times for
two-mile Mayes wells during 2018 were 15.5 days, an improvement of over
43% compared to wells drilled in 2017. Average drill times for two-mile
Woodford wells during the year were 19 days, an improvement of over 36%
compared to wells drilled in 2017.
Completion techniques were also improved throughout the year as the
Company focused on optimizing well designs and increasing operational
efficiencies. The drilling and completion design enhancements coupled
with declining service costs equate to cost savings of approximately $1
million per well. For 2019, the Company anticipates two-mile well costs
to average approximately $7.5 million.
Financial Update
Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $148.2 million, or $0.97 per share,
and full-year 2018 net loss was $140.7 million, or $0.92 per share.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.2 million, or
$0.17 per share, and full-year 2018 adjusted net income was $140.4
million, or $0.92 per share. Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDAX
(non-GAAP) was $87.8 million and full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDAX was
$299.3 million.
See the definitions and reconciliations of adjusted net income, adjusted
net income per share, Adjusted EBITDAX and cash general and
administrative (G&A) expense presented within this release to the most
directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
financial measures provided in the supporting tables or definitions at
the conclusion of this press release.
Fourth quarter 2018 average realized prices were $57.27 per barrel of
oil (Bo), $14.90 per barrel of NGLs and $2.18 per Mcf of natural gas,
resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $25.73 per Boe or a
total equivalent hedged price of $24.64 per Boe.
The Company’s cash operating costs for the fourth quarter were $6.99 per
Boe, including production expense of $3.51 per Boe, production tax of
$1.34 per Boe and cash G&A expense (non-GAAP) of $2.14 per Boe.
Production expense per Boe was higher in the fourth quarter than
previously guided to primarily due to increases in water disposal costs.
The Company expects water disposal costs to decline in 2019 as a result
of the Company’s recent agreement with Blue Mountain Midstream LLC.
Capital expenditures for fourth quarter 2018 totaled approximately
$217.2 million. Full-year 2018 capital expenditures totaled $773.1
million, in-line with recent guidance.
As of the end of the fourth quarter, Roan had $6.9 million of cash on
the balance sheet and $514.6 million drawn on its revolving credit
facility, resulting in a net debt balance of $507.7 million. Roan
currently has no other outstanding debt or letters of credit. The
Company upsized its borrowing base earlier this month by $75 million to
$750 million, resulting in adjusted liquidity of over $240MM at year-end
2018. The Company’s fourth quarter annualized leverage ratio remained
low at 1.4x.
During the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, Roan
entered into additional oil and natural gas derivative contracts. A
table of the Company’s derivative contracts as of March 14, 2018 is
provided at the conclusion of this press release.
2018 Reserves
Year-end 2018 proved reserves were 306 million barrels of oil equivalent
(MMBoe), a 32% increase compared with year-end 2017 proved reserves.
At December 31, 2018, Roan had a Standardized Measure of discounted
future net cash flows of $1.7 billion and proved reserves had a PV-10
of $2.1 billion. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally
differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP
financial metric. A supporting table and definition of PV-10 can be
found at the conclusion of this release. The Company’s forward F&D cost
based on year-end 2018 reserves is $6.71 per Boe. The 2018 SEC
average prices used by the Company’s third-party engineering firm
was $65.66 per barrel of oil, $20.35 per barrel of natural gas liquids
and $3.16 per MMBtu for natural gas.
2019 Guidance
There are no changes to the annual guidance provided on February 19,
2019. The Company has reduced its rig count to four in the first quarter
and anticipates being at approximately this level for the remainder of
the year. As previously noted, capital expenditures will be heavily
weighted to the first half of the year with first quarter being higher
than second quarter as a result of the Company operating eight drilling
rigs in January and the majority of non-D&C capital being deployed in
the quarter. First quarter 2019 production is projected to be lower than
fourth quarter 2018 due to the temporary suspension of operated
completion activity in December and January, which allowed for the reset
of service costs and optimization of completion techniques deployed by
the Company, which is anticipated to save approximately $1 million per
well. The deferred completion activity resulted in minimal wells coming
online until mid-March.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Guidance
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
Annual Production (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
59.0
|
4Q 2019 Production (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
66.0
|
Oil Mix
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
|
28%
|
Liquids Mix
|
|
|
|
58%
|
|
|
60%
|
LOE ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
$2.80
|
Production Taxes (% of Production Revenues)
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
5.4%
|
Cash G&A ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
$1.80
|
|
|
$2.00
|
Gross Operated Spuds
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
62
|
Gross Operated Completions
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
75
|
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|
|
|
|
$520
|
|
|
$570
Note: Assumes ethane recovery in the second quarter of 2019 through the
fourth quarter of 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Roan will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year
2018 results on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m.
CT). Interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast on
the Company’s website at www.RoanResources.com
under the “Investor Relations” section of the site or by phone. The
Company plans to post a presentation to the website prior to the start
of the call.
Dial-in: 866-393-4306
International dial-in: 734-385-2616
Conference
ID: 4598253
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website and a
replay of the call will be available for two weeks by phone:
Replay dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
International replay
dial-in: 800-585-8367
Conference ID: 4598253
About Roan Resources
Roan is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in
Oklahoma City, OK focused on the development, exploration and
acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge,
SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. For more
information, please visit www.RoanResources.com,
where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor
information, presentations and recent news releases.
Cautionary Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are
forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about
future results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain
assumptions and expectations made by the Company, which reflect
management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends,
current conditions and anticipated future developments. Such statements
are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual
results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the
forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements found in the Company’s filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including its Current Report on Form 8-K, filed
September 24, 2018 and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form
10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K.
We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to
all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to
predict and many of which are beyond our control, or incidental to the
development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and
NGLs. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price
volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production
equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other
operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in
estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash
flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures and
the other risks.
Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground
accumulations of oil, natural gas and NGLs that cannot be measured in an
exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality
of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost
assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of
drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of
estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions
would change the schedule of any further production and development
drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from
the quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs that are ultimately
recovered.
Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described occur, or
should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and
plans could differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in
this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be
considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral
forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may
issue.
Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty
to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly
qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this release.
Financial Statements
The information in the following financial statements and tables reflect
the results of Roan Resources LLC prior to September 24, 2018 and on and
after September 24, 2018, the results of Roan Inc. For periods prior to
August 31, 2017, the date oil and natural gas properties were
contributed to us by Citizen Energy II, LLC and subsidiaries of Linn
Energy, Inc., the following financial information reflects the results
of Citizen, our accounting predecessor.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roan Resources, Inc.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
77,883
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,174
|
|
|
|
$
|
275,239
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,876
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
|
|
15,066
|
|
|
|
|
16,446
|
|
|
|
|
46,966
|
|
|
|
|
46,303
|
|
Natural gas sales - Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
12,034
|
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
|
29,090
|
|
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
Natural gas liquid sales
|
|
|
|
|
13,340
|
|
|
|
|
14,018
|
|
|
|
|
51,467
|
|
|
|
|
35,217
|
|
Natural gas liquid sales - Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
9,755
|
|
|
|
|
4,231
|
|
|
|
|
37,005
|
|
|
|
|
5,081
|
|
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
178,974
|
|
|
|
|
(9,182
|
)
|
|
|
|
78,054
|
|
|
|
|
(6,797
|
)
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
307,052
|
|
|
|
|
58,568
|
|
|
|
|
517,821
|
|
|
|
|
159,588
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|
|
|
|
|
17,489
|
|
|
|
|
6,422
|
|
|
|
|
47,600
|
|
|
|
|
16,872
|
|
Gathering, transportation and processing
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
18,602
|
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
|
6,687
|
|
|
|
|
1,628
|
|
|
|
|
17,579
|
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
|
|
28,154
|
|
|
|
|
43,303
|
|
|
|
|
32,629
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
40,292
|
|
|
|
|
15,200
|
|
|
|
|
123,922
|
|
|
|
|
37,376
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
20,591
|
|
|
|
|
9,295
|
|
|
|
|
60,874
|
|
|
|
|
31,357
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(838
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
98,233
|
|
|
|
|
67,941
|
|
|
|
|
293,278
|
|
|
|
|
139,683
|
|
Total operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
208,819
|
|
|
|
|
(9,373
|
)
|
|
|
|
224,543
|
|
|
|
|
19,905
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
(3,374
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,020
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,352
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,461
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Net income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
205,445
|
|
|
|
|
(10,380
|
)
|
|
|
|
216,191
|
|
|
|
|
18,457
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
57,200
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
148,245
|
|
|
|
$
|
(10,380
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(140,671
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
18,457
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
152,540
|
|
|
|
|
150,607
|
|
|
|
|
152,232
|
|
|
|
|
100,473
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
152,540
|
|
|
|
|
150,607
|
|
|
|
|
152,232
|
|
|
|
|
100,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roan Resources, Inc.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,883
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,471
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales
|
|
|
|
|
55,564
|
|
|
|
|
74,527
|
|
Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
9,669
|
|
|
|
|
4,695
|
|
Joint interest owners and other, net
|
|
|
|
|
133,387
|
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
Prepaid drilling advances
|
|
|
|
|
28,977
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
82,180
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
2,644
|
|
|
|
|
930
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
323,315
|
|
|
|
|
82,095
|
|
Noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method
|
|
|
|
|
2,628,333
|
|
|
|
|
1,876,951
|
|
Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|
|
|
|
|
(230,836
|
)
|
|
|
|
(78,307
|
)
|
Oil and natural gas properties, net
|
|
|
|
|
2,397,497
|
|
|
|
|
1,798,644
|
|
Derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
20,638
|
|
|
|
|
996
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
7,659
|
|
|
|
|
3,857
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,749,109
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,885,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,746
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
176,494
|
|
|
|
|
10,245
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
8,577
|
|
|
|
|
183,820
|
|
Revenue payable
|
|
|
|
|
97,963
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Drilling advances
|
|
|
|
|
31,058
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
|
9,279
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
365,473
|
|
|
|
|
203,344
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
514,639
|
|
|
|
|
85,339
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
|
16,058
|
|
|
|
|
10,769
|
|
Derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,254,075
|
|
|
|
|
300,823
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized;
152,539,532 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
1,646,401
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(151,520
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Members' equity
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,584,769
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
1,495,034
|
|
|
|
|
1,584,769
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,749,109
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,885,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roan Resources, Inc.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(140,671
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
18,457
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
123,922
|
|
|
|
|
37,376
|
|
Unproved leasehold amortization and impairment
|
|
|
|
|
36,046
|
|
|
|
|
25,377
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(838
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
Amortization of deferred rent
|
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(78,054
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
Net cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(33,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,705
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
11,030
|
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
2,971
|
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing)
cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable - Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales
|
|
|
|
|
18,963
|
|
|
|
|
(62,170
|
)
|
Accounts receivable - Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(4,974
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,695
|
)
|
Accounts receivable - Joint interest owners and other
|
|
|
|
|
(136,367
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,729
|
)
|
Prepaid drilling advances
|
|
|
|
|
(28,977
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(1,992
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,312
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
(2,584
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
16,733
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
21,536
|
|
|
|
|
47,801
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - Affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
(23,645
|
)
|
|
|
|
31,121
|
|
Drilling advances
|
|
|
|
|
31,058
|
|
|
|
|
(25,363
|
)
|
Revenue payable
|
|
|
|
|
97,963
|
|
|
|
|
(5,793
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
268,296
|
|
|
|
|
60,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
(22,935
|
)
|
|
|
|
(42,701
|
)
|
Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
(673,465
|
)
|
|
|
|
(167,122
|
)
|
Acquisition of other property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(3,237
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,332
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
10,545
|
|
|
|
|
1,435
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(2,801
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(689,092
|
)
|
|
|
|
(212,521
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
429,300
|
|
|
|
|
105,339
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(40,000
|
)
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
|
(2,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,885
|
)
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
|
|
(813
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Contributions from Citizen members
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
95,557
|
|
Distributions to Citizen members
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(11,147
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
426,208
|
|
|
|
|
146,864
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
5,412
|
|
|
|
|
(5,382
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
|
6,853
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,883
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table represents the Company's open commodity contracts at
March 14, 2019:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Total
|
Oil fixed price swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
5,118,030
|
|
|
|
3,063,420
|
|
|
|
8,181,450
|
Weighted-average price
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.20
|
|
|
$
|
60.74
|
|
|
$
|
60.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas fixed price swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
|
|
|
41,242,080
|
|
|
|
16,005,180
|
|
|
|
57,247,260
|
Weighted-average price
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.64
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas basis swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
|
|
|
29,200,000
|
|
|
|
7,320,000
|
|
|
|
36,520,000
|
Weighted-average price
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids fixed price swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
1,095,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,095,000
|
Weighted-average price
|
|
|
|
$
|
32.25
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
32.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
The Company adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2018 using a modified
retrospective approach, which only applies to contracts that were not
completed as of the date of initial application. The adoption did not
require an adjustment to opening retained earnings for the cumulative
effect adjustment. The adoption does not have a material impact on the
timing of the Company’s revenue recognition or its financial position,
results of operations, net income, or cash flows, but does impact the
Company’s presentation of revenues and expenses under the
gross-versus-net presentation guidance in ASU 2016-08.
The following table shows the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on the
Company’s current period results as compared to the previous revenue
recognition standard, ASC Topic 605, Revenue recognition (ASC 605):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Under ASC 606
|
|
|
Under ASC 605
|
|
|
Under ASC 606
|
|
|
Under ASC 605
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per Boe)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per Boe)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per Boe)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per Boe)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
77,883
|
|
|
$
|
57.27
|
|
|
$
|
77,968
|
|
|
$
|
57.33
|
|
|
$
|
275,239
|
|
|
$
|
63.07
|
|
|
$
|
275,399
|
|
|
$
|
63.11
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,100
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
35,167
|
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
|
$
|
76,056
|
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
96,086
|
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
Natural gas liquids sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,095
|
|
|
$
|
14.90
|
|
|
$
|
30,286
|
|
|
$
|
19.54
|
|
|
$
|
88,472
|
|
|
$
|
19.27
|
|
|
$
|
114,021
|
|
|
$
|
24.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering, transportation and
processing
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
15,343
|
|
|
$
|
3.08
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
45,739
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of Operations
The following tables represent the Company's production and average
realized prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Production Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
|
1,360
|
|
|
|
570
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
12,404
|
|
|
|
7,059
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
|
613
|
Total volumes (MBoe)
|
|
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
|
2,360
|
Average daily total volumes (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - as reported (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.27
|
|
|
$
|
54.69
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.90
|
|
|
$
|
29.77
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.73
|
|
|
$
|
28.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - including impact of derivative contract
settlements (1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.23
|
|
|
$
|
54.69
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.64
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.89
|
|
|
$
|
29.77
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.64
|
|
|
$
|
28.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - excluding gathering, transportation and
processing (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.33
|
|
|
$
|
54.69
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.54
|
|
|
$
|
29.77
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.81
|
|
|
$
|
28.71
|
(1)
|
|
Average prices for the three months ended December 31, 2018 reflects
the adoption of ASC 606 on January 1, 2018. The adoption of ASC 606
requires certain costs that were previously recorded as gathering,
processing and transportation expenses to be accounted for as a
deduction from revenue. We elected the modified retrospective method
of transition. Accordingly, comparative information has not been
adjusted and continues to be reported under the previous revenue
standard.
|
(2)
|
|
Excludes settlement of derivative contracts prior to their
contractual maturity.
|
(3)
|
|
Excludes the effects of netting gathering, transportation, and
processing costs under ASC 606.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Production Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
|
4,364
|
|
|
|
1,454
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
41,890
|
|
|
|
17,582
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
|
4,592
|
|
|
|
1,524
|
Total volumes (MBoe)
|
|
|
|
|
15,938
|
|
|
|
5,908
|
Average daily total volumes (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - as reported (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
63.07
|
|
|
$
|
52.87
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
2.80
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.27
|
|
|
$
|
26.44
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
27.59
|
|
|
$
|
28.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - including impact of derivative contract
settlements (1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
55.87
|
|
|
$
|
53.57
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
$
|
2.89
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.60
|
|
|
$
|
26.44
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.50
|
|
|
$
|
28.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Prices - excluding gathering, transportation and
processing (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
63.11
|
|
|
$
|
52.87
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
$
|
2.80
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.83
|
|
|
$
|
26.44
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
$
|
30.46
|
|
|
$
|
28.16
|
(1)
|
|
Average prices for the year ended December 31, 2018 reflects the
adoption of ASC 606 on January 1, 2018. The adoption of ASC 606
requires certain costs that were previously recorded as gathering,
processing and transportation expenses to be accounted for as a
deduction from revenue. We elected the modified retrospective method
of transition. Accordingly, comparative information has not been
adjusted and continues to be reported under the previous revenue
standard.
|
(2)
|
|
Excludes settlement of derivative contracts prior to their
contractual maturity.
|
(3)
|
|
Excludes the effects of netting gathering, transportation, and
processing costs under ASC 606.
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
Our operating expenses reflect costs incurred in the development,
production and sale of oil, natural gas and NGLs. The following table
provides information on our operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except costs per Boe)
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,489
|
|
|
$
|
6,422
|
Gathering, transportation and processing (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,687
|
|
|
|
1,628
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
|
28,154
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
40,292
|
|
|
|
15,200
|
General and administrative (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,591
|
|
|
|
9,295
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
98,233
|
|
|
$
|
67,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.51
|
|
|
$
|
2.72
|
Gathering, transportation, and processing (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
|
0.69
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
11.93
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
8.10
|
|
|
|
6.44
|
General and administrative (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
3.94
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.74
|
|
|
$
|
28.79
|
(1)
|
|
Gathering, transportation and processing for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 reflects the adoption of ASC 606 on January 1,
2018. The adoption of ASC 606 requires certain costs that were
previously recorded as gathering, processing and transportation
expenses to be accounted for as a deduction from revenue. We elected
the modified retrospective method of transition. Accordingly,
comparative information has not been adjusted and continues to be
reported under the previous revenue standard.
|
(2)
|
|
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 include $3.0 million, or $0.60 per Boe, of
equity-based compensation expense, $3.7 million, or $0.74 per Boe,
of reorganization costs, and $3.3 million, or $0.66 per Boe, of bad
debt expense.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except costs per Boe)
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,600
|
|
|
$
|
16,872
|
|
Gathering, transportation and processing (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18,602
|
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,579
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,303
|
|
|
|
32,629
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
123,922
|
|
|
|
37,376
|
|
General and administrative (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,874
|
|
|
|
31,357
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(838
|
)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
293,278
|
|
|
$
|
139,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.99
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
Gathering, transportation, and processing (1)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3.15
|
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
0.62
|
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
5.52
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.78
|
|
|
|
6.33
|
|
General and administrative (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.82
|
|
|
|
5.31
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.40
|
|
|
$
|
23.64
|
|
(1)
|
|
Gathering, transportation and processing for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 reflects the adoption of ASC 606 on January 1,
2018. The adoption of ASC 606 requires certain costs that were
previously recorded as gathering, processing and transportation
expenses to be accounted for as a deduction from revenue. We elected
the modified retrospective method of transition. Accordingly,
comparative information has not been adjusted and continues to be
reported under the previous revenue standard.
|
(2)
|
|
General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31,
2018 include $11.1 million, or $0.70 per Boe, of equity-based
compensation expense, $4.6 million, or $0.29 per Boe, of
reorganization costs, and $3.3 million, or $0.21 per Boe, of bad
debt expense.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP
performance measures. The Company defines adjusted net income and
adjusted net income per share as net (loss) income and net (loss) income
per share excluding non-cash gains or losses on derivatives, gains on
early terminations of derivative contracts, gain on the sale of
property, exploration expenses and the income tax expense associated
with our deferred tax liability as a result of the reorganization of the
Company completed in September 2018. Management uses adjusted net income
and adjusted net income per share as an indicator of the Company's
operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas
companies. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should
not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income,
or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance
with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted Net Income per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per diluted share)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per diluted share)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
148,245
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
$
|
(10,380
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(178,974
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.17
|
)
|
|
|
|
9,182
|
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,440
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Exploration expense
|
|
|
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
19,616
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
Reorganization transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
3,704
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income tax expense resulting from Reorganization
|
|
|
|
|
4,793
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total tax effect of adjustments (2)
|
|
|
|
|
40,661
|
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,163
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,738
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts prior
to the original contractual maturity
|
(2)
|
|
Computed by applying a combined federal and state effective tax
rate of 24.3% for the period subsequent to the Reorganization. No
tax effect is presented for periods prior to Reorganization.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per diluted share)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(per diluted share)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(140,671
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
18,457
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(78,054
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.51
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(33,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Exploration expense
|
|
|
|
|
43,303
|
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
24,091
|
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(838
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Reorganization transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
4,577
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income tax expense resulting from Reorganization
|
|
|
|
|
304,455
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total tax effect of adjustments (2)
|
|
|
|
|
40,090
|
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,421
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,957
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts prior
to the original contractual maturity
|
(2)
|
|
Computed by applying a combined federal and state effective tax
rate of 24.3% for the period subsequent to the Reorganization. No
tax effect is presented for periods prior to Reorganization.
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted
EBITDAX as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, income tax
expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion,
exploration expense, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, expense
for allowance for doubtful accounts, (gain) loss on derivative
contracts, and cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative
contracts, excluding amounts on contracts settled prior to contract
maturity. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income (loss) as
determined by GAAP. Our accounting predecessor, Roan LLC, passed through
its taxable income to its owners for income tax purposes and thus, we
have not incurred historical income tax expenses.
We believe Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows our management
to more effectively evaluate the operating performance and compare the
results of our operations from period to period without regard to our
financing methods or capital structure. We add the items listed above to
net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts
can vary substantially from company to company within our industry
depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital
structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted
EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more
meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP
or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain
items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in
understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a
company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic
costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted
EBITDAX.
Roan’s computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other
similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our
credit facility or any of our other contracts.
The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net
income (loss), our most directly comparable financial measure calculated
and presented in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
148,245
|
|
|
|
$
|
(10,380
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
3,374
|
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
57,200
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
40,292
|
|
|
|
|
15,200
|
|
Exploration expense
|
|
|
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
|
|
28,154
|
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
2,970
|
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
Reorganization transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
3,704
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(178,974
|
)
|
|
|
|
9,182
|
|
Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,440
|
)
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,845
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,875
|
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts prior
to the original contractual maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(140,671
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
18,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
8,352
|
|
|
|
|
1,461
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
|
|
123,922
|
|
|
|
|
37,376
|
Exploration expense
|
|
|
|
|
43,303
|
|
|
|
|
32,629
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
11,030
|
|
|
|
|
379
|
Reorganization transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
4,577
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(78,054
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,797
|
Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (1)
|
|
|
|
|
(33,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
450
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
|
|
|
$
|
299,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
97,549
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts prior
to the original contractual maturity
Cash general and administrative expenses per Boe
Cash G&A expense is a non-GAAP measure, which is defined as total
general and administrative expense as determined in accordance with GAAP
less equity-based compensation expense, bad debt expense and
reorganization costs. Cash G&A expense should not be considered as an
alternative to, or more meaningful than, total general and
administrative expense as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not
be comparable to other companies’ similarly titled measures.
PV-10
PV-10 is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance
with GAAP and generally differs from standardized measure, the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it does not include
the effects of income taxes on future net revenues. Neither PV-10 nor
standardized measure represents an estimate of the fair market value of
our oil and natural gas properties. We and others in the industry
use PV-10 as a measure to compare the relative size and value of proved
reserves held by companies without regard to the specific tax
characteristics of such entities. The following table reconciles the
GAAP standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to PV-10
at December 31, 2018 (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,699,701
|
|
|
|
|
Present value of future income taxes discounted at 10%
|
|
|
|
|
391,808
|
|
|
|
|
PV-10 of proved reserves
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,091,509
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005844/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|