Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roark Capital : Invests in Divisions Maintenance Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced today that its affiliate has closed on an investment in Divisions Maintenance Group.

Divisions Maintenance Group is a tech-based provider of integrated facilities maintenance services for prominent retail chains, pharmacies, grocery stores, warehouses, distribution centers, and REITs across more than 46,000 locations in all 50 states. DMG’s proprietary systems and technology connect customers with maintenance solutions to transform their facility program by managing vendors, collecting data, and maximizing cost-savings. The Newport, Kentucky-based company leverages its unique operating model, industry-leading technology and growing network of more than 5,700 independent service providers to consistently deliver the highest quality service.

Gary Mitchell, President and CEO of DMG, said “We are delighted to partner with Roark. The transaction process was seamless; the Roark team did exactly what they said they would do every step of the way, and their operational expertise, great culture, and deep need-based multi-unit services experience will help us further accelerate our growth.”

Mike Thompson, Managing Director at Roark, said, “DMG’s customer-first focus, leading technology platform, and dedication to its core principles drives unmatched quality and service delivery. We are thrilled to partner with Gary and Kyle.”

Since its founding in 1999, DMG has experienced tremendous annual growth. This strategic partnership with Roark will help sustain that track record by enabling the business to attract and retain top talent, further amplifying DMG’s operations and positioning the organization to remain a forerunner in the facility services industry through its leading software, dynamic team structure, and strong customer portfolio.

Kyle Murray, Chief Strategy Officer of DMG, added, “As we looked forward to continued growth, we needed a partner that aligned with our values and rapid growth vision and could help advance DMG in a meaningful and intentional way. Roark’s partnership will provide just that – the capital and know-how to invest in world-class systems and people to ignite the next stage of growth.”

Divisions is Roark’s 42nd platform investment and its 12th business services platform investment.

About Divisions Maintenance Group

Located in Newport, Kentucky, Divisions Maintenance Group, was founded in 1999 by President and CEO Gary Mitchell. As a tech-based company in the facility maintenance industry, DMG is one of the fastest growing private enterprises in the Tri-State area handling thousands of properties across the country. DMG provides integrated facilities maintenance services for its nationwide retailers and property management companies. DMG’s software-based technology connects customers with maintenance solutions to transform their facility program by utilizing software to manage vendors, collect data, and maximize cost-savings. DMG continues to experience rapid growth with 46 offices district offices nationwide. The company today services over 46,000 locations with over 5,700 vendors. Please visit www.divisionsmg.com to learn more.

About Roark Capital

Roark focuses on franchised and multi-unit business models in the retail, restaurant, consumer and business services sectors. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 77 franchise/multi-unit brands which generate approximately $41 billion in annual system revenues from 39,000 locations in 50 states and 81 countries. For more information, please visit www.roarkcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aDesigns Direct Selects PlumSlice Labs, Inc. to Streamline Product Development
BU
11:32aAMERICAN EXPRESS : to Acquire Kabbage
BU
11:32aABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Completes Refinancing Transactions
BU
11:31aDATA STORAGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:31aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : California Virtual Academies Opens Their Online Doors for the New School Year
BU
11:31aAnnouncement of Tyler Moyer's Joining ExtraHourz's Executive Team
GL
11:30aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA jumbo heads to scrapheap as 747 fleet retirement starts
RE
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 17.8.2020
AQ
11:30aALLGEIER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aCaroline A. Crenshaw and Hester M. Peirce Sworn-In As SEC Commissioners
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
3JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group