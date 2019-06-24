Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rob Gifford Named President of National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Washington, DC, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) today announced the promotion of Rob Gifford to President effective July 1.  As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career opportunity, and community engagement efforts. 

“Rob’s passion and dedication for cultivating the next generation of restaurant leaders is unparalleled,” said Dawn Sweeney, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. “This promotion reflects Rob’s commitment to excellence and his contributions to the ongoing success of the industry.”

During Gifford’s tenure at the Foundation, its ProStartTM high school culinary and restaurant management program has grown by more than 50 percent, now reaching 150,000 students nationwide annually.  The Foundation also has introduced a growing array of new programs designed to attract, empower, and advance the industry’s workforce. These include: Restaurant Ready, a work readiness training program offered to opportunity youth and ex-offenders in cities throughout the nation; and the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship program, which provides existing industry employees with apprenticeships to become certified restaurant or lodging managers. The Foundation also has developed training partnerships with all branches of our nation’s Armed Forces and annually offers hundreds of scholarships and grants to students, employees and educators.

National Restaurant Association President & CEO Dawn Sweeney will remain CEO of the Foundation. 

 

###

 

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts.

 

The NRAEF and its programs work to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStartTM – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community-based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. To learn more about the work of the Foundation, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

 

About the National Restaurant Association:

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than one million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15 million employees. The Association represents the $863 billion restaurant and foodservice industry at the federal, state, and local levels, and advocates on its behalf. We host the industry's largest trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show, in Chicago each May, and administer the industry’s leading food safety training and certification program, ServSafe®. In addition, through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, we offer ProStart™, a unique career-building high school program available at more than 1,900 schools across the country.

Attachment 

Jasmine Jones
NRAEF
202-315-4101
jajones@nraef.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
10:26aBIODYNE USA AND TRELLIS GROWING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE : Trellis Growing Solutions
BU
10:25aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
10:25aREISSUE : Response to Barrick announcement
PU
10:24aCollbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®
GL
10:23aIMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission to standard segment of Official List
PR
10:21aThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Candidate Status
BU
10:21aHow a Packaging Company Refocused Attention on their Customers' Needs with Infiniti's Customer Satisfaction Analysis | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know More
BU
10:20aDBA S P A : Group annuncia l'ingresso di Finest nel capitale sociale di IT doo
PU
10:20aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : US Open Tickets On Sale Now through Ticketmaster – the Official Ticketing Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About