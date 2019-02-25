Rob Portman : Ohio and National Business Leaders Praise Portman's Bipartisan Trade Security Act

Senator Portman believes we must hold countries that violate our trade laws accountable, but we must do so in a way that protects American jobs and strengthens the U.S. economy. Recently, Portman introduced bipartisan legislation called the Trade Security Act, which will reform the Section 232 tariff process to ensure this trade remedy tool is used only for genuine threats to national security. In keeping with the original intent of Section 232 as a national security tool, this bill requires the Department of Defense to justify the national security basis for new tariffs under Section 232 and increases congressional oversight of this process. The bill has garnered praise from business groups in Ohio and across the country who view the legislation as a common-sense solution for preserving this important tool while reserving it for genuine national security threats. Below is a sampling of the support:

Andrew E. Doehrel, President and CEO, Ohio Chamber of Commerce: 'Trade is important to Ohio's economy and we thank Senator Portman for his leadership in introducing the Trade Security Act. This bipartisan legislation will help ensure that our trade laws are appropriately upheld in order to protect Ohio businesses and the jobs they create. We are grateful for Senator Portman's continued commitment to protecting our fair and free trade laws.'

Eric Burkland, President, Ohio Manufacturers' Association: 'The Ohio Manufacturers' Association supports Senator Portman's Trade Security Act because it makes important and timely reforms to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This legislation would protect Section 232 so that it can be used in circumstances where there is a genuine national security threat. Manufacturing is practically synonymous with Ohio, and trade actions that disrupt supply chains and invite foreign retaliation that close markets only make it harder for companies and workers to partake in and build the state's industrial economy. We appreciate Senator Portman's continued leadership and believe the Trade Security Act is a welcome development in the trade policy conversation.'

Pat Tiberi, President and CEO, Ohio Business Roundtable: 'As the former chairman of the House Subcommittee on Trade, I was honored to work with Senator Portman on trade policies to grow Ohio's economy by opening up new markets for Ohio businesses and manufacturers while ensuring a level playing field with our foreign competitors. In that spirit, the Trade Security Act is a common-sense approach to making sure that decisions impacting trade policy are rationally determined by the appropriate Department. If a trade issue represents a threat to national security, it is only common-sense that the Department of Defense should make that determination. I thank Senator Portman for continued leadership on this issue and for his tireless advocacy on behalf of Ohio job creators.'

Adam Sharp, Executive Vice President, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation: 'Fair and open trade is crucial to Ohio's farmers and rural communities. Sen. Portman's track record demonstrates that he appreciates the significance of maintaining our world markets. We thank him for his long-standing and continued attention to these important issues.'

Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: 'The Chamber supports the 'Trade Security Act' and urges Congress to support American jobs and restore Congress' constitutional authority over trade policy.'

Business Roundtable: 'Business Roundtable supports the Trade Security Act and thanks Senators Rob Portman, Joni Ernst, Doug Jones, Lamar Alexander, Dianne Feinstein, Deb Fischer, Kyrsten Sinema and Todd Young, as well as Representatives Ron Kind, Jackie Walorski, Terri Sewell and Darin LaHood for their leadership on reasserting Congress' constitutional authority over tariffs and regulating foreign commerce. This bill would help ensure that tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 are narrowly limited to genuine national security threats and would expand Congress' role to act on any recommendation to impose tariffs. While it is important to address national security threats, Congress has a critical role under the Constitution to protect U.S. workers and businesses from the harm of overbroad unilateral restrictions on free and fair trade. Business Roundtable will continue to work with policymakers on trade policies that will boost U.S. competitiveness.'

Nathan Nascimento, Executive Vice President of Freedom Partners: 'Tariffs are destructive taxes on Americans that sap economic growth and job creation. Congress should have increased authority on tariffs and a greater role over their imposition. The Trade Security Act is a step forward in that direction. We appreciate the work of Sen. Portman, Rep. Kind and others who have introduced similar legislation. Leaders in Washington need to ultimately eliminate all trade barriers for a stronger economy, more innovation, lower costs, and a better quality of life.'

Mitch Bainwol, President & CEO of the Auto Alliance: 'The Auto Alliance appreciates the efforts of Senators Portman, Jones and Ernst to clarify Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 by ensuring this critical statute is utilized as Congress intended - to safeguard our national security. And while it is essential that the President maintain the authority to invoke any necessary measures to protect our national interests, recent actions to propose costly tariffs on imported autos and auto parts - in the name of national security - underscore the need for Congressional oversight. Raising auto tariffs would undermine our nation's economic security and thereby, our national security. By shifting the investigative authority to the Department of Defense and giving Congress the ability to review any actions, this balanced approach upholds key national security interests while providing necessary safeguards. We thank Senators Portman, Jones and Ernst for introducing this timely bipartisan legislation and stand ready to help move it through the legislative process.'

Cody Lusk, President and CEO of the American International Automobile Dealers Association : 'AIADA appreciates this thoughtful and vital legislation from Senators Portman, Jones, and Ernst. Preventing the misuse of Section 232 tariffs as a blunt negotiating tactic is crucial to both our national and economic security. Small businesses, like dealerships, are not national security threats - treating them as such threatens hundreds of thousands of American jobs, billions of dollars in auto sales and repairs, and auto investment here in the U.S.'

Edward B. Cohen, Vice President, Government & Industry Relations, Honda North America, Inc.: 'We share your belief that Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 should be used strategically and selectively and in cases where there is a true national security threat. We are concerned that the recent use of Section 232 is being employed beyond its original intent, leading to retaliatory tariffs and trade wars that could negatively impact the auto industry throughout the United States and ultimately, affect the country's economic security. Therefore, we support the Trade Security Act, which returns appropriate authority to Congress in setting trade policy.'

Governor Matt Blunt, President, American Automotive Policy Council: 'Senator Portman has been a leader in supporting U.S. auto manufacturers and ensuring a level playing field for their exports. We support his effort to improve the U.S. trade process. We look forward to working with Senator Portman and others to ensure the continuing resurgence of the U.S. auto industry.'

Tom Vilsack, Chairman and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council: 'Agriculture is being hurt by retaliatory tariffs; the bill's sponsors should be applauded for finding a common-sense process to a complex issue. It protects one of the president's tools to combat threats to our national security while allowing for the full consideration of true safety and economic factors at play.'

Tariffs Hurt the Homeland: 'It's long past time to restore common sense to the process of slapping tariffs on our trading partners, especially at a time when those tariffs are hitting our allies. The bills recently introduced represent important and necessary checks on Section 232 authority that's increasingly being abused under the administration. Providing congressional oversight would help limit the likelihood that the critical imports that American businesses, consumers and farmers rely on are wrongly targeted as 'national security threats.' It should also be a stern message to the administration that Section 232 tariffs on autos would be a colossal mistake, and that the steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico must end... The legislation we've seen this week is a great step forward, and this bipartisan group of lawmakers should be applauded for their leadership.'

Thom Dammrich, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association: 'The introduction of the Trade Security Act in both Chambers of Congress represents a much-needed step toward protecting free and fair trade that is vital for supporting the economic growth and job creation driven by our nation's boat manufacturers. We thank Senator Portman and Representative Kind for leading the effort to reassert congressional authority in the Section 232 tariffs implementation process and look forward to working with them on passing this legislation.'

Ann Wilson, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association:'The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association applauds a bipartisan congressional effort to reform the process of using national security to impose tariffs on materials and products essential to the competitiveness of U.S. companies. The legislation, introduced by Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) calls for common-sense fixes to the Section 232 provision that currently allows the President of the United States to unilaterally impose tariffs citing national security … MEMA has warned that these tariffs prevent or encumber motor vehicle parts suppliers' ability to obtain certain types of steel and aluminum and will jeopardize production of critical products made for the U.S. defense industry and destabilize a growing U.S. manufacturing job base … The legislation proposed by Senators Portman, Jones, and Ernst will protect companies throughout the supply chain that rely on imported goods. These fixes, including additional congressional oversight and more responsibility for the Department of Defense are appropriate, and we congratulate these legislators for their efforts to remedy this problem.'

Mike Russo, Vice President of Global Industry Advocacy at SEMI: 'SEMI broadly supports Congressional action that would limit unilateral authority to levy tariffs. The global semiconductor industry is deeply reliant on trade. The imposition of tariffs or other trade barriers will not only curb exports, but will also stifle innovation and check growth. SEMI supports the Trade Security Act because it creates a review process for tariffs, introduces transparency, and encourages better stakeholder engagement.'

Michael Dykes, D.V.M., International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO: 'The International Dairy Foods Association supports the Trade Security Act, sponsored by Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Jackie Walorski (R-IN), and Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Doug Jones (D-AL). This bill would reform Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 by requiring the Department of Defense to justify the national security basis for new tariffs under Section 232 and expand the role of Congress throughout the process.'

