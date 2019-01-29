Rob Thomas And VNUE's set.fm Raise More Than $20K For Sidewalk Angels Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After three sold out shows by international superstar Rob Thomas, VNUE (OTCQB: VNUE) announced today that it raised more than $20,000 for Sidewalk Angels Foundation from its instant live recordings at the Borgata Casino Music Box in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This was the eighth consecutive year that Thomas held the Music Box shows fully benefiting Sidewalk Angels, and the second year in a row that VNUE has helped raise money with its unique line of "instant live" recorded products.

The recordings of each show were made available immediately after they finished via VNUE's set.fm and exclusive licensee DiscLive.

These shows, featuring Rob and his full band, and which Thomas has described as "singer-songwriter storyteller events," featured him performing a range of material from both Matchbox Twenty and his critically-acclaimed solo albums, as well as other material.

"It was great partnering with VNUE again for the instant live recordings," said Rob Thomas. "I'm so excited that the company was able to not only raise $20,000 for Sidewalk Angels Foundation, but also gave fans some cool mementos with the limited-edition CD sets (which we have never done before) and the download cards! We look forward to working with VNUE in the future."

"I am so happy to again be working with Rob and Sidewalk Angels Foundation and the important work they do for animals," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and a dog lover himself. "I am beyond proud that we doubled the amount we raised for the charity last year, and that VNUE can contribute to this great cause, and at the same time, provide fans something very special to remember their shows."

Fans can still purchase the show recordings by clicking on the below links, or by downloading the set.fm app:

- https://set.fm/artists/rob-thomas

- https://bit.ly/2DPFqu4 (for limited-edition "collectors series" download cards and numbered CD Sets)

Sidewalk Angels Foundation, founded by Marisol Thomas, Rob's wife, is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country, that "help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice." Proceeds from each and every sale directly benefits Sidewalk Angels.

For more information about Rob Thomas, please visit www.robthomasmusic.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive, and Soundstr, which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Slash, Seether, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more.

About Sidewalk Angels Foundation

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice.

Organizations doing amazing work, that desperately need our help to continue with animal rescues, adoptions, building proper shelter facilities, getting proper medical care, low cost spay and neuter programs, helping to teach children kindness and compassion through animals, and advocacy programs such as fighting against cruelty and working to fight against breed discrimination. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis; so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets.

In past years, we've helped rescues with no physical structure other than some fencing and sheds, and no real funding, to build proper facilities with indoor and outdoor kennels. We were also able to help organizations across the United States with big cross-country rescues and large medical expenses incurred during these rescues.

Our hope is for Sidewalk Angels to continue to grow so that we will be able to help twice as many animal organizations across the US in the coming years, while continuing to make real change in helping those who have no voice.

For more information about Sidewalk Angels, please visit www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.org.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.