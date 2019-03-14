Rob Zaharia Joins Matthews™ as Vice President of Multifamily Division

Matthews
Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing
commercial real estate company, today announced the appointment of Rob
Zaharia as Vice President of the Matthews™ Multifamily Division. Zaharia
will aid in leading the Matthews™ Multifamily division of specialized
brokers on serving the needs of institutional and private multifamily
client’s and will continue to build the division to serve clients in Los
Angeles County.
Zaharia brings over 14 years of commercial real estate experience to
Matthews™ and has been involved in the execution of over $400 million in
real estate transactions. Most recently, Zaharia served as Vice
President at SVN.
“I am extremely excited to be joining Matthews™,” said Zaharia.
“Matthews™ offers the complete package in commercial real estate
services, the technology, and marketing platform are unparalleled in the
industry, aiding in providing my clients with a huge advantage in
realizing their real estate investment goals, and the Matthews™ 1031
Private Client Advantage Program of available assets is one of the
largest in the country, thus providing my clients a piece of mind in
securely satisfying their exchange requirements after sale,” Zaharia
continued.
Aided by Daniel Withers, Senior Vice President of Matthews™ multifamily,
Matthews™ opened the San Fernando Valley location in Q4 2018. Here,
Zaharia will play a key role in the company’s dynamic growth in Los
Angeles County. With an emphasis on the Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and
Downtown areas, Zaharia’s specialization will bring greater market
knowledge to the Matthews™ Team.
“The addition of Rob to our multifamily division strengthens our
presence in the Hollywood submarket,” said Withers. “He provides over a
decade of experience in this space, and his clients will only benefit
from the platform and resources provided by Matthews™,” continued
Withers.
