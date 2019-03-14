Rob Zaharia Joins Matthews™ as Vice President of Multifamily Division

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing commercial real estate company, today announced the appointment of Rob Zaharia as Vice President of the Matthews™ Multifamily Division. Zaharia will aid in leading the Matthews™ Multifamily division of specialized brokers on serving the needs of institutional and private multifamily client’s and will continue to build the division to serve clients in Los Angeles County.

Zaharia brings over 14 years of commercial real estate experience to Matthews™ and has been involved in the execution of over $400 million in real estate transactions. Most recently, Zaharia served as Vice President at SVN.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Matthews™,” said Zaharia. “Matthews™ offers the complete package in commercial real estate services, the technology, and marketing platform are unparalleled in the industry, aiding in providing my clients with a huge advantage in realizing their real estate investment goals, and the Matthews™ 1031 Private Client Advantage Program of available assets is one of the largest in the country, thus providing my clients a piece of mind in securely satisfying their exchange requirements after sale,” Zaharia continued.

Aided by Daniel Withers, Senior Vice President of Matthews™ multifamily, Matthews™ opened the San Fernando Valley location in Q4 2018. Here, Zaharia will play a key role in the company’s dynamic growth in Los Angeles County. With an emphasis on the Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, and Downtown areas, Zaharia’s specialization will bring greater market knowledge to the Matthews™ Team.

“The addition of Rob to our multifamily division strengthens our presence in the Hollywood submarket,” said Withers. “He provides over a decade of experience in this space, and his clients will only benefit from the platform and resources provided by Matthews™,” continued Withers.

About Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™:

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ is recognized as an industry leader in shopping centers, STNL, leasing, industrial, multifamily, management, portfolio disposition, and 1031 exchange programs. The firm is headquartered in El Segundo, CA, and serves clients throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit WWW.MATTHEWS.COM.

